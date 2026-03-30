HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Joanne Wright's avatar
Joanne Wright
7h

Is it a feature or a bug when access to care (specialized care in particular!) is concentrated in urban areas and elders often live in remote areas.

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Jonathon Glennie's avatar
Jonathon Glennie
10h

Your statement below sums this up very succinctly. Patients are taking a back seat; again….

“The court’s decision to grant temporary relief to insurers may preserve the “status quo” — but that status quo is one in which more than nine out of ten health plans in Texas were already failing to meet the state’s network adequacy standards. For patients in rural communities especially, that isn’t a status quo worth preserving. It’s a crisis hiding in plain sight.”

The above sounds familiar. Through money at it, instead of complying. Network adequacy is a foundational component. Waiving does not serve the system or Patients.

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