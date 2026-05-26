HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Idil Ozturk's avatar
Idil Ozturk
3h

Not sure if you’ve already heard but Aetna is cutting reimbursement rates for therapists and psychiatrists on the behavioral health platform Alma. Just another example of insurance companies screwing over providers and patients (I imagine many of us will get off the Aetna panel as a result)

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Jonathon Glennie's avatar
Jonathon Glennie
4h

Wendell, you have hit the nail on the head. When Texas is interested, many will pay attention. Your testimony addresses the main dysfunction; misaligned incentives.

Once every state legislative body starts questioning and request testimony from those that know, we will catalyze a movement for action at both Fed and State.

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