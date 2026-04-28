HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Kyla C's avatar
Kyla C
22m

I love this!

I worked for a PBM as a contractor for a few months. They bragged that their markup formula was HALF of what pharmaceutical companies used. It was only 300% compared to 600%. I remember thinking (sarcastically) their mothers must be very proud.

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Dan Munro's avatar
Dan Munro
1h

All great - and this isn't a criticism - but a question. What's the end goal?

Our Casino Healthcare isn't technically zero-sum - but it is practically - and while we can litigate our way to lower margins in one direction - what prevents margins from expanding in other/new (opaque) ways? We're being sold on the idea that tactical solutions are the only ones possible and the real effect of those tactics is rearranging deck chairs.

Strategy without tactics is the long road to victory - but tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat. Sun Tzu

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