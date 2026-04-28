The health insurance industry spent years perfecting a playbook for killing state-level reform: threaten economic catastrophe, flood the airwaves with dark money, wrap opposition in the American flag, and dare lawmakers to vote yes anyway.

Last week in my home state of Tennessee, the industry’s playbook failed.

Republicans and Democrats came together to pass the FAIR Rx Act by overwhelming margins in both chambers: 86-7 in the House, 24-9 in the Senate. The bill requires pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) to divest pharmacies they own and manage, striking at the heart of the vertical integration model that has made CVS Health one of the most powerful and conflicted entities in American health care. CVS owns Caremark, one of the three dominant PBMs. It also owns CVS Pharmacies. And Aetna. It is simultaneously the insurer, the drug benefit manager, and the pharmacy — with every financial incentive to favor itself at each step.

The bill is now on Gov. Bill Lee’s desk, who has not signaled whether he’ll sign or veto the bill. Regardless, the reverberations are already being felt far beyond Nashville.

On a call last week with investors and Wall Street financial analysts, UnitedHealth Group executives flagged the Tennessee legislation as a concern — an almost unprecedented public acknowledgment that a single state bill has rattled the industry at the national level. UnitedHealth, through its Optum Rx subsidiary, is itself a vertically integrated PBM with affiliated pharmacies, putting it squarely in the crosshairs of any copycat legislation. Cigna, where I used to work, is similarly vertically integrated. It owns Express Scripts, the country’s biggest PBM, as well as other pharmacy operations. Together, Cigna, CVS/Aetna and UnitedHealth control 80% of the PBM market.

The fact that UnitedHealth mentioned Tennessee to Wall Street analysts tells you everything you need to know about what the industry actually fears. This isn’t about 137 CVS stores. It’s about whether the structural conflicts that have enriched these conglomerates for decades are finally becoming politically untenable.

What happened in the Tennessee legislature, which I covered when I was a young reporter, shows how my former colleagues in the industry fight reform — and, this time, how that fight can be beaten.

A central element of the industry’s playbook is almost always making people become afraid of something, often by predicting dire consequences if legislation big insurers don’t like becomes law. In Tennessee, CVS said it would close all its pharmacies in the state if the bill passed — along with 25 MinuteClinic locations and, it warned, more than 2,000 jobs. Senate sponsor Bobby Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, called it fearmongering, and he was right. The bill doesn’t require CVS to shutter anything. It requires CVS to stop being both the referee and a player in the same game. “Divestment does not equal closing,” he said.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Then came the dark money. CVS poured at least $4.1 million into opposition ads. A second group, Shaping Health Initiatives for Tomorrow, spent another $1.3 million. The group has a single-page website, no identifiable membership, and a listed phone number of “123-456-7890.” Its Oklahoma City contact previously worked for former U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. A related entity — “Shaping Health Initiatives for Tomorrow Oklahoma” — shares the same mailbox and claims 501(c)(4) status, but no such organization appears in IRS records.

The ads the group ran didn’t argue the merits of PBM reform. They accused bill supporters of working against President Trump’s drug pricing agenda — wrapping corporate self-interest in the language of MAGA loyalty and daring Republican legislators to vote yes. They voted yes anyway.

But that’s not all CVS did. Last month, it launched an aggressive text message campaign to Tennessee customers, claiming that the FAIR Rx Act threatened their access to pharmacies and urged them to contact their state representatives and encourage them to vote against the bill. That didn’t sit well with Tennessee officials. The state attorney general said CVS used its pharmacy alert system to send political, rather than health-related messages without proper consent – which is not kosher, to say the least. The company also put up signs in their Tennessee stores that encouraged CVS customers to oppose the legislation.

I recognize this strategy because I was part of building and executing it. I grew up in Kingsport — the same town Bobby Harshbarger calls home — and I spent nearly 20 years as a communications executive for one of the companies he’s now taking on. When I worked at Cigna, we understood that the most effective opposition to reform didn’t come from the companies themselves — whose financial self-interest was too obvious — but from third parties who could appear to speak for patients, taxpayers, or political movements. What ran in Tennessee was a textbook execution of that approach. It failed anyway, and that gives me hope.

Supporters of Harshbarger’s bill noted that a recent federal audit found that Caremark — CVS’s PBM — overcharged a federal employee health benefits program by more than $615 million, failing to pass through discounts and credits the government was owed. Caremark overcharged by $479 million between 2018 and 2021 alone and failed to return another $109 million in credits.

Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, put it plainly: “PBMs in our state have clearly demonstrated that they don’t think any rules apply to them. If they’d directed some of that effort to complying with the law, we might not be having this debate.” Yager, coincidentally, chairs the Tennessee Senate Republican Caucus.

Arkansas passed a similar PBM divestiture bill last year. CVS immediately challenged it in federal court, and the law remains under injunction. CVS threatened to close its stores in Arkansas and has now threatened to do the same in Tennessee.

But litigation is not the same as winning. Every state that passes this kind of legislation forces the industry to fight on another front, spend more money, and defend a business model that federal auditors have already found deeply problematic. And every state that watches Tennessee — and sees an 86-7 House vote — will now recalibrate what’s politically possible.

When a Republican supermajority legislature, in a state not known for aggressive regulation of business, passes a PBM accountability bill by those margins, it is no longer accurate to describe this as a partisan or fringe issue. It is a consensus issue — one the industry has so far failed to suppress with either money or fear.

The governor now has a decision to make. So does every other state legislature around the country watching to see what happens next.