Last week, The American Prospect and The Capitol Forum published an exclusive report on the Center for Health & Democracy’s explosive findings of The Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group — our groundbreaking new report that exposes, for the first time, the staggering 2,694 subsidiaries and affiliates that make up the country’s most powerful health care corporation.

In a wide-ranging story, journalists Patrick Rucker and Jarod Facundo examine how UnitedHealth used a decades-long acquisition spree to quietly build a profit-driven empire that now employs 400,000 people, owns 1 in 10 doctors, controls 20% of the pharmacy market, and dominates Medicare Advantage — all while evading meaningful oversight.

The piece features interviews with health care industry experts and watchdogs like Professor Lawton Burns of Wharton and longtime UnitedHealth analyst Jeff Goldsmith, who describe the company as a “profit-mining enterprise” that’s grown so big, it may now be impossible to manage.

READ THE ARTICLE