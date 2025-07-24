TAP: UnitedHealth Has 2,694 Subsidiaries and Affiliates. Is It Too Big to Manage?
Check out The American Prospect and The Capitol Forum's exclusive on the Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group.
Last week, The American Prospect and The Capitol Forum published an exclusive report on the Center for Health & Democracy’s explosive findings of The Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group — our groundbreaking new report that exposes, for the first time, the staggering 2,694 subsidiaries and affiliates that make up the country’s most powerful health care corporation.
Read the Sunlight Report on UnitedHealth Group on mobile. Dive into the complete list of over 2,600 entities on desktop.
In a wide-ranging story, journalists Patrick Rucker and Jarod Facundo examine how UnitedHealth used a decades-long acquisition spree to quietly build a profit-driven empire that now employs 400,000 people, owns 1 in 10 doctors, controls 20% of the pharmacy market, and dominates Medicare Advantage — all while evading meaningful oversight.
HEALTH CARE un-covered is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The piece features interviews with health care industry experts and watchdogs like Professor Lawton Burns of Wharton and longtime UnitedHealth analyst Jeff Goldsmith, who describe the company as a “profit-mining enterprise” that’s grown so big, it may now be impossible to manage.