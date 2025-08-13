STAT just published a lengthy investigation into how UnitedHealth Group uses its vast trove of proprietary data, hand-picked research partnerships and well-funded lobbying allies to protect Medicare Advantage, one of its most lucrative business sectors.

I urge everyone to read this new reporting. It shows just how one company can shape public perception and control decisions in Washington. See why this reporting is a must-read, below:

The setup: a study that looked like a win, but wasn’t

“A study published this January… showed that UnitedHealth’s preferred approach to covering Medicare patients… was producing higher-quality care… But a closer inspection reveals reasons to distrust the narrative. The study was funded by UnitedHealth’s Optum subsidiary, co-authored by a top employee, and based in part on tightly controlled data from its own physician clinics.”

Thirteen independent experts told STAT the methodology was flawed, pointing out big differences in the groups being compared. As Johns Hopkins’ Gerard Anderson put it: “It is not a valid comparison. It’s just two sets of data.”

Share

The bigger picture: influencing the Medicare Advantage debate

“A STAT examination found the study was one of a handful of research publications… that UnitedHealth and a web of business partners and lobbyists have used to bend the debate over Medicare Advantage in their favor. Hanging in the balance is a $550 billion pot of federal money…”

This research, pushed by UnitedHealth executives on earnings calls and in policy conversations, helps fend off reforms even as independent studies and government reports have documented overpayments, upcoding and bad patient outcomes.

The lobbying connection

“Lobbying groups that promote Medicare Advantage make sure the studies and white papers get in front of lawmakers, regulators, and reporters… the Better Medicare Alliance, which counts UnitedHealth as an ‘ally,’ fills journalists’ inboxes with sunny headlines…”

As STAT notes, 61 U.S. senators signed a letter defending Medicare Advantage in 2023 and they cited just one industry-funded white paper.

The data advantage — and the control over it

“UnitedHealth’s position on both sides of many health care transactions gives it a vast collection of proprietary data… The company is careful about who gets to use its data and for what projects… When UnitedHealth does lend its data for research, it tends to result in studies that support the company’s business interests.”

As Brookings’ Matt Fiedler told STAT: “Insurers are only making the data available in cases where they believe they have a favorable story to tell… that is the sense in which the research record gets distorted.”

STAT reporting makes clear…

UnitedHealth Group funds and co-authors research based on data it controls » lobbyists on their payroll push that research to policymakers » profits from their Medicare Advantage businesses are protected. It’s clearly not just a handful of flawed studies, it’s a coordinated ploy directed from a boardroom in Minnetonka, Minnesota (where UnitedHealth Group is headquartered) to spin reality and get their way.

Share

And as a reminder: STAT’s latest reporting comes amid what can only be described as an awful year for UnitedHealth Group. There’s been bombshell research from The New York Times, Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal; scrutiny from political allies they once considered friends; and active criminal investigations by the Department of Justice. Inch by inch its taking a toll. As of yesterday, August 12, 2025, UnitedHealth Group’s stock closed at $261.57 – slipping nearly 55% since it was a whopping $579.67 just a year ago.