HEALTH CARE un-covered

Gloria J. Maloney
6h

This playing with the stats to falsify research is more evidence that it is past time for the U.S. to get rid of the system where insurance takes a massive chunk of our money to provide worse healthcare. We must protest and demand a single-payer universal healthcare system that will be more efficient and cost much less while not sacrificing quality. Other countries have similar systems where everyone is covered for half the cost, with better results than we have. Now that many government workers who had excellent health insurance have lost their jobs and healthcare, along with Medicaid recipients who are about to lose coverage, maybe we can finally get to the tipping point. Enough will get on board with universal coverage that we will finally get what we need and should have had decades ago.

Nurse Kitty
6h

And this is why Direct Primary Care matters.

Because while UnitedHealth is busy using a ‘research machine’ to protect its Medicare profits, actual patients are denied care, doctors are burning out, nurse suicide rates rival combat veterans, and whole communities are being left out of the equation entirely.

When you move your care outside the health insurance-industrial complex, you take your health — and your resources — out of this narrative. You stop funding the machine designed to profit off your pain. And you start funding the people who are invested in your healing.

