I won’t get into much detail but Greenland is in the headlines a lot lately. And as Winston Churchill once said, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

So as global attention drifts upward, I figured it would be a good opportunity to talk about Greenland’s health care system and how it is – and isn’t – like the United States’.

For starters, Greenland’s health care system is universal and publicly financed – meaning every resident is covered, all 57,000 of them. In Greenland (a country that at least for now is happily a self-governing part of the Kingdom of Denmark) there are no health insurance networks to navigate or credit card readers at physician front desks because care in Nordic countries circumvents private middlemen (like Cigna and UnitedHealth Group) and pay medical practitioners directly for care they provide to patients.

And that’s pretty much it. No denying sick people care or quarterly earnings calls for Wall Street financial analysts. Just Greenlandic patients and their Greenlandic doctors.

The path not taken

Publicly financed, universal health care is consistent across other Nordic countries like Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Iceland. Nordic health systems largely took shape in the mid-20th century, after World War II, alongside broader welfare-state reforms. During that same mid-20th-century, the United States debated doing something similar. After World War II, President Harry Truman proposed universal, compulsory health insurance for all Americans to be financed through payroll taxes – a popular proposal in the postwar reconstruction. But even back then, the powers that be fought to protect their financial interests.

Starting in the 1940s, the American Medical Association, an industry trade group that represents the financial interests of medical professionals, launched one of the most expensive lobbying campaigns in U.S. history and helped paint Truman’s proposal (and future ones like it) as “communist” acts and “socialized medicine”. The trade group even enlisted then-future president Ronald Regan to star in radio ads that warned that “socialized” medicine would curtail Americans’ freedoms.

Ronald Reagan Speaks Out Against Socialized Medicine is a 1961 LP featuring the actor and future U.S. president Ronald Reagan.

Truman’s plan never passed. But despite the AMA’s continued opposition, a slimmed-down version emerged in 1965.

It was called Medicare and it was – and still is – financed, more-or-less, the same as the Nordic systems and has for decades stayed a widely popular program that has covered millions of Americans. President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law. Then-former President Harry Truman was the first to enroll in the program — 20 years after his efforts to enact reform.

And as it is in the traditional Medicare program, Nordic countries spend less per capita on health care than the United States. And that is, in part, because the big insurance conglomerates that have gained control of more and more chunks of our health care system haven’t completely taken over traditional Medicare – yet, anyway.

As American as apple pie

Administrative bloat doesn’t exist in either the Nordic countries or our traditional Medicare program. And fraud opportunities are fewer because there aren’t hundreds of private entities trying to maximize revenue and profits.

I’m not saying that Greenland and its Nordic siblings’ health care systems are perfect, but one thing is for sure: Those systems don’t allow big, for-profit health insurance companies to turn a profit off the backs of the sick like they do here in the USA. Unlike yesterday in our Congress, Greenland doesn’t need to haul a bunch of health insurance CEOs into their Parliament to ask why so many Greenlanders can’t afford their health insurance costs while their companies rake in tens of billions in profits every year.

Picture folks in Greenland being forced to adopt the U.S. health care system and having to navigate open enrollment in the ACA marketplace. Think about Greenlanders being denied care – for the first time (ever) – that their doctors say they need by some insurance company lackey they’ll never meet and who will never lay hands on them.

I think Greenlanders would be lost for words.

But Americans — in the “free market” health care system? With the “best” that money can buy? Safely protected from “socialism”?

We tolerate it. The greed. The abuse.

Sadly, the health care status quo doesn’t even register for many of us until it’s too late. Until mom gets sick. Until I need the biopsy.

Which makes it hard not to wonder if maybe (hypothetically, for no reason at all) the thing we should take from Greenland is its health care system – one that’s boring but quietly works.