HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Pat S's avatar
Pat S
1d

Take the profit out of health care, and I guarantee fraud will disappear.

The government controls everything through Medicare for all with no copayments, deductibles, and out of pocket expenses.

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Patrick. segrave's avatar
Patrick. segrave
1d

WHAT A Disgrace i this day and age will it ever end. what a great article keepup the good work and thank you.

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