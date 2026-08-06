In 2024, Traditional Medicare spent more than $10 billion on skin substitutes, more than ambulances or anesthesia. “Skin substitutes” is a broad category including several types of wound care, most effective for patients with diabetes, and were previously a negligible part of Medicare Part B spending. However, the industry has introduced newer and more expensive products into Traditional Medicare each year, driving up prices and reimbursements. Since 2023, the industry has introduced more than 100 new products, often without providing evidence that the increased costs also increased, or even met, the efficacy of existing solutions.

Within a few years, the skin substitute industry became a highly lucrative business, with providers, middlemen, and distributors making millions and in some cases billions off untested and overpriced products. Now, many in the industry are trying to escape regulations or consequences for reported misconduct, using campaign contributions, anonymous donations, and insider access.

Federal election records we have reviewed show that on a single day in January 2025, the heads of the two largest skin substitute middlemen each wrote $100,000 checks to a campaign committee tied to the incoming Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. One of them, the owner of a skin substitute company whose former executive and customers have been implicated in an alleged $1.2 billion fraud scheme, went from negligible political giving to a “mega-donor” giving almost $2 million in eighteen months.

Oversight efforts by both Congress and the executive branch have focused on provider fraud, a real and pressing issue. According to the New York Times, nine medical practices billed Medicare more than $50 million for skin substitutes in 2024 alone. Some of these providers reportedly filed false claims, or unnecessarily inflated amounts, while patients either didn’t need or didn’t receive the service.

Focusing only on health care providers, however, is obscuring a system that is more broken than previously understood. Providers may increase utilization, in some cases to fraudulent levels, but the prices and the deals themselves are created to benefit manufacturers and distributors, at the highest expense to Medicare possible. While one reform by CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz and HHS Secretary Kennedy put the onus on patients and providers, most of whom are not engaged in fraudulent activities, entities involved in skin substitutes are buying more and more influence – fighting in particular one specific reform that was effective – and continuing to profit from inflated prices charged to Traditional Medicare.

Two of the largest skin substitute companies – Extremity Care LLC and Legacy Medical Consultants – are actually middlemen, and both reportedly have collected billions in revenues from skin substitutes over the past six years.

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On January 6, 2025, Extremity Care’s co-founder and co-CEO, Oliver Burckhardt, donated $100,000 to a committee directly linked to Robert F. Kennedy’s 2024 presidential campaign, the third large federal donation he or the company reported. On the same day, Legacy Medical Consultant’s CEO Jonathan Knutz also donated $100,000 to the same Kennedy-linked committee, several months after Kennedy withdrew from the presidential race and several weeks after he was nominated as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Kennedy is one of the administration’s most ardent defenders of the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) pilot in Traditional Medicare, which added a new requirement for prior authorization when using certain services, including skin substitutes in four of the six pilot states. Prior authorization does not directly impact pricing and therefore manufacturer or distributor profit margins. The pilot instead brought in AI companies to handle the prior authorizations, which critics argue creates additional burdens on patients and providers who are not committing fraud. In an April 2026 Congressional hearing, Kennedy explicitly linked the pilot to skin substitute fraud, citing $23 billion in skin substitute spending as the reason for the crackdown. Kennedy had not previously spoken about profiteering in this sector, before or after the January 2025 donations, despite reporting showing that Medicare already spent more than $2.6 billion on just two Legacy Medical Consultants products, and paid $1.4 billion for two products of Extremity Care LLC.

Prior to January 2025, we could find no evidence of Knutz making any other political donations other than $6,000 in 2024. But in 2025, Knutz became a “GOP mega-donor” in Texas, pouring hundreds of thousands of dollars into the Senate primary race, although supporting both Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Super PAC and the Senate Leadership Fund that backed Senator John Cornyn.

Legacy Medical Consultant’s role in the industry and political influence is increasingly critical as the Department of Justice fleshes out its case against Brian Rowan, the former vice president of sales at Legacy Medical Consultants, and additional cases against LMC’s purchasers, both additional middlemen and providers. The DOJ has now charged both ends of the same transaction. In October 2025, skin substitute company owners Alexandra Gehrke and Jeffrey King, who allegedly made purchases from a “wholesale graft distributor” and enrolled Medicare providers who submitted skin substitute claims, were sentenced to 15.5 and 14 years in prison respectively, plus a $309 million civil settlement. The DOJ found Gehrke’s companies took in more than $279 million in kickbacks from the unnamed distributor, and that a company co-owned by King took another $130 million from the same distributor.

This past June, DOJ charged Rowan, identified as “vice president of sales at an allograft company,” with causing hundreds of millions in “illegal kickbacks, bribes, and rebates” to be paid to providers and sales reps to induce purchases. The 2026 DOJ release described Rowan’s employer as having “acquired allografts from tissue banks and relabeled them for sale at a 2,000% mark-up, charging up to $1,450 per square centimeter.” The New York Times identified Rowan’s employer as Legacy Medical Consultants.

This is paired with the announcement from earlier this week that the DOJ had charged a doctor who billed Medicare $95 million for skin substitutes. The provider, Dr. Stephen Dubin, was quoted by The New York Times in 2025 discussing his close coordination with Legacy Medical Consultants on kickbacks, saying Legacy would “float out a percentage, it’s usually 60/40 — they’re getting 60, you’re getting 40.”

These cases describe the same chain from three directions: a former sales executive charged with paying rebates, a physician customer charged with billing full invoice price while pocketing the discount, and a middleman receiving and making lucrative deals on both ends. Legacy Medical Consultants has not been charged.

The other major industry leader, Extremity Care LLC, is part of Tiger BioSciences, a vertically consolidated skin substitute company that also includes Tiger Wound Care, Tiger International, and the burgeoning (and newly scrutinized for allegedly “smuggling” injectable fat fillers into New York) Tiger Aesthetics. The New York Times and the National Association of Accountable Care Organizations uncovered clear evidence of Extremity Care’s “product-hopping” in 2025: introducing one product at a price of $9,916 per square inch - more than three times the average amount - and after the price dropped to more sustainable levels, introducing a new product that cost $11,283 per square inch (about $1,749 per square centimeter).

Extremity Care LLC’s efforts to block attempts at reform have been investigated by The New York Times and Popular Information. After Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) announced a new list of Medicare-approved products that had higher levels of evidence (thereby excluding all of Extremity Care’s products from the Medicare market), the co-owners began making targeted political donations. The proposed rules were released on April 25, 2024 and were set to go into effect in February of the following year. On May 20, 2024, Extremity Care LLC donated $1 million to MAGA Inc., and $2 million to a separate Super PAC supporting Trump. Sixteen days later, Trump posted on Truth Social criticizing the MAC’s skin substitute rule and accusing then-President Joe Biden of ignoring “testimony from doctors, ground-breaking medical research, and pleas from patients for help.”

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On February 24, 2025, Extremity Care co-owners Oliver Burckhardt and Scott Madden donated $5 million to MAGA Inc. from Extremity Care LLC, attributed to the men’s individual LLCs, Buco One LLC and Collie Paw Holding, LLC. Days later, Burckhardt reportedly attended a Mar-a-Lago dinner and spoke to the President. The following morning, Trump posted a flier with industry talking points on the rule. Eight months later, in October 2025, Burckhardt attended another dinner, this time at the Rose Garden, and The New York Times reported a month later that Extremity Care LLC was an anonymous $2.5 million donor to Trump’s ballroom. Trump’s CMS withdrew the MACs determinations altogether on December 24, 2025, a week before they were due to go into effect.

Now, as Republicans emphasize a crackdown on fraud in the health care sector, Extremity Care LLC and Legacy Medical Consultants are deepening their investment in Republican politics. The comprehensive coverage reform that would have gotten to the root of the problem in the skin substitute industry – national and local coverage determinations by Medicare Administrative Contractors – is already dead, withdrawn on Christmas Eve 2025, a week before it would have taken effect. The remaining effective price reform is a rule that took effect January 1, 2026, that established a flat fee for skin substitutes. That reform proved effective. Medicare paid roughly $10 billion for skin substitutes in 2024 and nearly $15 billion in 2025. Since the flat rate took effect on January 1, 2026, Medicare has paid about $100 million. That rule is now facing legal opposition and an appeal in the Fifth Circuit, after a suit was brought by a coalition of the wound care manufacturers.