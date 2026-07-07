HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Lori's avatar
Lori
1d

This will help, but it is NOT a substitute for universal healthcare, which is what we really need.

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Sheldon's avatar
Sheldon
1d

The cap should be capped based on income of between 1%and5%

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