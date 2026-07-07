For as long as traditional Medicare has existed, it has had a flaw so obvious and so consequential that it is understandable why many seniors have enrolled in private Medicare Advantage plans despite the many downsides of doing so: There is no limit on what a beneficiary enrolled in traditional Medicare can owe in a single year. Get seriously ill, face a hospitalization, live with a chronic condition that requires intensive care — and the bills pile up with no ceiling. Every other major insurance program in the country — Medicare Advantage, employer-sponsored coverage, plans sold on the Affordable Care Act marketplace — has an annual out-of-pocket cap. Traditional Medicare never has.

Just before the holiday, Senate Democrats introduced legislation to fix that. The Medicare Cost Cap Act, led by Senators Ron Wyden of Oregon, Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, would establish a $5,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket costs for traditional Medicare beneficiaries starting in 2028.

“Nobody should go broke to get the health care they need, especially seniors who have paid into Medicare with each paycheck during their working years,” said Wyden.

If enacted, beginning on January 1, 2028, once a beneficiary’s combined cost-sharing under Parts A and B — including hospital deductibles, physician coinsurance, and other out-of-pocket payments — reaches $5,000 in a calendar year, Medicare pays 100% of covered costs for the remainder of that year.

The cap is set at $5,000 for 2028 and indexed in subsequent years to the annual growth in average per-capita spending under Parts A and B, announced each year by the Secretary of Health and Human Services by the first Monday of April. The Department of Health and Human Services would be required to track each beneficiary’s cumulative cost-sharing and notify both the beneficiary and their providers when the limit is reached.

View the text of the bill here .

The bill counts both direct beneficiary payments and payments made by Medigap or other wraparound coverage toward the $5,000 threshold. In practice, this means the cap functions as a true ceiling on total cost-sharing liability, not just on what comes directly out of a beneficiary’s pocket.

According to an analysis by Brown University’s Center for Advancing Health Policy through Research shared with Senate Finance Committee staff, 3.2 million beneficiaries would benefit from the cap in 2028 alone. Over the next decade, more than half of beneficiaries are expected to exceed the $5,000 threshold at least once. On average, the cap is projected to save enrollees $1,024 per year.

The $5,000 figure is not arbitrary. It is meaningfully lower than the statutory maximum out-of-pocket cap for Medicare Advantage plans, which stands at $8,850 in-network in 2024 — the benchmark that researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and colleagues proposed in a Health Affairs analysis published last year. A $5,000 cap is closer to what several Medicare Advantage plans actually set as their in-network limit, and it represents a genuine affordability threshold for seniors living on fixed incomes and Social Security.

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For context: The average Social Security retirement benefit in 2026 is about $1,900 a month, or roughly $22,800 a year. An uncapped medical event that generates $15,000 or $20,000 in Parts A and B cost-sharing — entirely possible with a serious hospitalization or cancer diagnosis — would be financially catastrophic for the median beneficiary in traditional Medicare. A $5,000 cap doesn’t make that event painless, but it makes it survivable without financial ruin.

The bill also addresses a separate but related crisis: the patchwork of programs meant to help low-income Medicare beneficiaries that is so administratively complex it fails to reach hundreds of thousands of people who qualify for it.

Specifically, the bill would eliminate asset tests for both Medicare Savings Programs (MSPs) and the Part D Low-Income Subsidy. Currently, seniors with modest savings — a small retirement account, a car, a few thousand dollars in the bank — can be disqualified from these programs even if their income is low enough to qualify. The bill would end that. It also raises the income eligibility threshold for both programs to 200% of the federal poverty level, or about $31,300 for an individual in 2026, aligning the two programs and simplifying a confusing and often counterproductive eligibility structure.

More than half a million beneficiaries who currently qualify for MSPs are not enrolled, often because of administrative complexity or asset test barriers.

If this bill passes, it would significantly change the economics of the Medicare supplement (Medigap) many seniors buy to cover out-of-pocket costs.

View the fact sheet for the bill here .

Premiums for Medigap policies have been increasing steadily in recent years, especially Plans F and G, which are the most comprehensive and expensive of all the various Medigap plans. A Plan F premium of $300 or more a month is, in part, payment for protection against a $50,000 hospital bill. Cap the total liability at $5,000, and the catastrophic exposure that justifies the highest premiums shrinks considerably. Over time, that should put downward pressure on Medigap premiums, particularly for comprehensive plans — which is exactly what the bill’s summary promises: “lowering skyrocketing Medigap premiums.”

More importantly, a federal OOP cap would give the 3.5 million traditional Medicare beneficiaries who currently have no supplemental coverage at all — the people most exposed to catastrophic costs today — a basic financial floor regardless of whether they can afford a Medigap policy.

For beneficiaries currently being pushed toward Medicare Advantage – not because they prefer it but because they cannot afford Medigap – this cap would change the calculus. Traditional Medicare with a $5,000 OOP limit is a meaningfully different product from traditional Medicare without one. For the first time, it would be a product that most seniors could choose on its merits rather than on the basis of financial fear.

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The Medicare Cost Cap Act has little chance of passing in the current Republican-controlled Congress, but bills that don’t pass in one Congress are often reintroduced in the next one – and the 120th Congress will be sworn in next January after this November’s midterms. It’s important to remember that the $2,000 Part D out-of-pocket cap for Medicare beneficiaries’ prescription drugs, which became law with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act during the Biden administration, had been introduced in various forms several times before it finally made it across the finish line. The same could be true here. The question is whether the political environment eventually creates the conditions for passage sooner rather than later. I would argue that the growing health care affordability crisis that millions of Americans are now facing — regardless of whether they are in an employer-sponsored plan, an Affordable Care Act marketplace plan or Medicare – will accelerate the timeline.

The bill's other cosponsors include Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Peter Welch (D-Vt.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), and Patty Murray (D-Wash.).