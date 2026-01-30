HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathon Glennie's avatar
Jonathon Glennie
10h

@Rachel Madley, PhD. Nice article Rachel. Understandable, but a symptom of the MA program. I would like to add that Health systems (BUCAH) increasingly treat claims management as a core revenue-maximization strategy, leveraging advanced tools to minimize denials and accelerate reimbursements. This shift turns traditional billing into a proactive business model focused on financial optimization.

Reply
Share
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
8hEdited

I understand Mehmet Oz is the current administrator of the centers for Medicare Medicaid services and is a proponent of part C for-profit health insurance industry plans.

You state United health group is uniquely positioned and I suggest that is because our private for profit healthcare has diverted $79 trillion from the working class to the wealthy one percent over the last 50/60 years.

Passing Medicare for all will save thousands of lives hundreds of billions of dollars and will prevent 500,000 medical bankruptcies every year.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture