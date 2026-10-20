HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Shawn Schwartz's avatar
Shawn Schwartz
7d

Seth, thank you, for sharing your analysis. I, like you, have used CR as an unbiased source of data for many purchases. Clearly, private equity and venture capital has permeated every area of healthcare and the fringe industries associated with health services. Turning off the Medicare Advantage "cash spigot" is really the only next step to take the profit motive out of providing care to some of our most vulnerable citizens.

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
7d

Your Consumer Reports framing landed for me — the magazine that taught readers to ask who benefits is now the back-cover advertiser, and the question deserves to be asked of CR too: does Chapter pay for the referral? The disclosure that one other Chapter partner makes but CR doesn't is the detail that most needs sunlight.

The angle I'd add from behind the pharmacy counter: this is exactly the decision where drug coverage gets made or broken, and it's the part that rarely survives a broker call. A Medicare Advantage plan brings its own Part D formulary and utilization management — the plan that looks cheapest in October can be the one where the January refill needs a prior auth or step therapy. Original Medicare with Medigap plus a standalone Part D policy reads the drug benefit differently, and it's much harder to return to once the initial enrollment window closes. Your SHIP point ($90 million against roughly $10 billion a year in broker payments) explains why most people never hear that comparison. Asking who benefits is the whole test — as you say, it applies to the back cover too.

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