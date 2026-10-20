When I was growing up, Consumer Reports was in nearly every room of our house. My parents, both academics, loved bringing evidence to everyday decisions, and on a tight budget, CR helped them save where they could.

I read every issue cover to cover, starting at the back, where “Selling It” featured misleading and absurd marketing claims sent in by readers: a running belt with a slot for a pack of cigarettes, packages that kept their size and price while the product inside quietly shrank. “Selling It” worked because CR was trusted and had no stake in the products it was poking fun at.

The back cover of the latest issue of Consumer Reports.

CR retired the feature a few years ago. I’m still a member, though now I start at the front.

So when I turned over the latest issue, for a moment I thought “Selling It” was back. The entire back cover was a single ad. In large green letters: “Get Unbiased Medicare Advice.” Below that, CR said it had “teamed up with Chapter” to offer members free, personalized support from “licensed Medicare Advisors.”

But there was no “Selling It” banner. This was CR’s own ad, from the very magazine that taught me to read marketing claims like this with a critical eye.

Why this one matters

I’m a physician and a former health care executive, and I write about the incentives inside for-profit insurance and hospitals. Choosing between Original Medicare (with or without a Medigap plan) and a private Medicare Advantage plan is one of the most consequential decisions an older adult makes. It shapes which doctors you can see, which treatments need an insurer’s approval, and what you could owe in a bad year. It is also hard to reverse, because in most states Medigap insurers can deny coverage or charge more after the initial enrollment window.

The same issue carried an article, “Give Your Medicare Plan a Checkup,” that laid out those tradeoffs fairly. Then the back cover sent readers to a company with a direct financial stake in the outcome.

CR prides itself on being “independent and nonprofit,” with a mission “to create a fair and just marketplace for all.” The back cover doesn’t tell members what Chapter is, how it makes money, or whether CR is paid for the referral. So I went to Chapter’s website.

What Chapter is

Chapter is a trade name for Memoir, Inc., a privately held company whose subsidiary, Chapter Advisory, LLC, is a licensed health insurance agency. In plain terms, the “licensed Medicare Advisors” in the ad are licensed insurance agents. There is no separate license for giving Medicare advice.

Chapter doesn’t hide this. The fine print on its landing page for CR members says it “may receive compensation from an insurance carrier when you enroll in a plan,” represents 50 insurance organizations, and does not offer every plan in every area. None of that made it onto the back cover.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Chapter is also venture-backed. Vivek Ramaswamy is a co-founder. Its 2021 Series A was led by Narya Capital, J.D. Vance’s venture firm, and by Peter Thiel. Vance, and later Thiel, served on Chapter’s board before stepping down. In April 2026 the company raised another $100 million, saying its valuation had more than doubled from $1.5 billion a year earlier and its annual recurring revenue had passed $100 million.

I’m not raising the investors to make a political point, but because they tell you what kind of company this is. Venture investors expect large returns quickly, and an insurance agency’s revenue comes from insurers.

Follow the money

Insurers pay agents and brokers to enroll people in their plans. A study published in May in JAMA Internal Medicine estimated that Medicare Advantage broker payments grew from about $3.9 billion in 2014 to roughly $10 billion in 2022. About three-quarters came from renewals, annual payments that continue for as long as the person stays in the plan.

Concern about these payments crosses party lines. In June, a brief from Republicans on Congress’s Joint Economic Committee found that annual broker spending across Medicare Advantage, Part D, and the ACA markets exceeds $25 billion. In 2023, Medicare Advantage insurers spent an average of $234 per member on brokers, more than they spent on vision, hearing, or dental benefits.

In fairness, agents also earn commissions on Medigap policies, and Chapter says it advises people choosing Original Medicare too. The issue isn’t any single recommendation. It’s that the business runs on payments from insurers, and the person relying on the advice usually doesn’t see how that shapes it.

“Unbiased” according to whom?

Chapter’s answer is that its advisors are paid the same regardless of plan, and that it will recommend plans it doesn’t sell. In 2023 testimony to the Senate Finance Committee, Chapter noted that brokers have no legal obligation to put beneficiaries’ interests first and said it supports a higher standard. Plan-neutral pay for advisors is better than the alternative.

But advisor pay is only one piece of what shapes the advice. It doesn’t tell you:

Which insurers Chapter contracts with where you live, and which it doesn’t.

How much the company earns from each insurer, including renewals and any bonuses or marketing payments.

How its software ranks plans, and what its advisors are trained to say.

How advisors are evaluated: by enrollments, call volume, or something else.

Whether CR is paid for sending members to Chapter. At least one other Chapter referral partner discloses that it may receive a referral fee. CR’s materials say nothing either way.

Chapter’s own page for CR members describes the company as “an independent Medicare advisor.” The word “unbiased” appears only on CR’s back cover, with CR’s name behind it.

Share

That word carries weight in this market. In May 2025, the Justice Department joined a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that Aetna, Elevance Health, and Humana paid hundreds of millions of dollars in kickbacks, labeled as marketing payments, to three of the largest Medicare brokers, eHealth, GoHealth, and SelectQuote, to steer people into their plans. One broker had assured customers its advisors would find the right plan “no matter the carrier.” In March, a federal judge declined to dismiss the core claims. The companies deny wrongdoing, and the case has not been decided. Chapter is not a party and has not been accused of wrongdoing, but the case shows why “unbiased” is a claim that calls for evidence.

The other side of the scale

Now consider who helps people understand Original Medicare: mostly the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs, or SHIPs, which offer free counseling in every state. Their federal funding this year is about $90 million, and nearly half of their roughly 10,000 staff and volunteers are unpaid. Nonprofits like the Medicare Rights Center and the Center for Medicare Advocacy help too. None of them earns anything based on what plan people choose. With $90 million on one side and roughly $10 billion a year in broker payments on the other, it’s not a level playing field.

Regulation is moving the wrong way

Regulators have tried to rein in these incentives. In 2024, CMS capped total payments to agents and brokers, but a federal court in Texas vacated the compensation provisions in August 2025, finding that CMS had exceeded its authority. Then, in its rule for 2027 plans, CMS loosened several marketing protections effective October 1, 2026, including eliminating the 48-hour waiting period before a sales appointment.

Open enrollment runs from October 15 through December 7. This year, older adults will choose Medicare options with fewer guardrails, more marketing, and, in CR’s case, a trusted name behind the pitch. CR isn’t alone. Other prominent organizations, such as the National Council on Aging, have partnered with Chapter. When respected nonprofits lend their credibility to a commission-based business, members deserve to know the terms.

What should happen now

CR should show its work. CR doesn’t recommend a car without testing it, and it should hold this partnership to the same standard. That means disclosing whether Chapter pays CR, explaining the diligence behind the word “unbiased,” and publishing outcomes for members who used the service: how many chose Medicare Advantage versus Original Medicare with Medigap, which insurers they chose, how often they enrolled in plans Chapter doesn’t sell, and how many switched within two years. If the advice is plan-neutral, the data should show it. Until then, CR should stop calling the service “unbiased.” Chapter should make its disclosure meaningful. It should explain how its compensation varies across the plans it recommends, at the point of advice and in plain terms. Referring organizations like CR are best positioned to judge whether that disclosure is sufficient and should require it as a condition of the relationship. Policymakers should close the gaps. Since the courts have said CMS lacks the authority to set broker pay, Congress should require disclosure of insurer payments when advice is given, establish a duty to act in the person’s best interest, and limit the use of words like “unbiased” and “independent” by companies paid by the insurers they recommend. Older adults need better tools and better-funded help. Funding for SHIPs and nonprofit advocates should reflect the importance of the decisions they support. People also need decision tools built by organizations with no financial stake, putting Original Medicare with Medigap on equal footing with Medicare Advantage and showing how each option would work with a person’s own doctors, medications, and budget.

If “Selling It” were still running, I’d send this one in myself. Consumer Reports taught me, and generations of readers, to look past the label and ask who benefits. That lesson applies to its own back cover. I’m still a member, and I’d like to trust what I read, front cover to back.