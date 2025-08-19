HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge's avatar
Candace Lynn Talmadge
15h

Just made a small donation to Remote Area Medical. It's an absolute disgrace that we need such an organization in this land of billionaires.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
StillJootz's avatar
StillJootz
12h

Thank you Remote Area Medical! You all are truly a blessing to so many people! I wish you didn't need to do this, but I'm grateful that you do!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture