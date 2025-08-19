We both live and work in Philadelphia, the City of Brotherly Love , and we’ve both seen RAM’s work up close before.

This past weekend, hundreds of Philadelphians lined up before dawn outside the School of the Future in West Philadelphia. Some had dental pain that kept them up at night and others hadn’t seen an eye doctor in years. Like many Remote Area Medical (RAM) clinics before this one, many folks had jobs and many more even had some type of health insurance, just not the kind that covers dental and vision. Or, like most Americans, they were in plans with such high deductibles they couldn’t afford to go to a doctor or dentist despite paying more and more every year in premiums. They don’t have the cash to cover their deductibles and other out-of-pocket requirements insurers demand these days before they’ll pay a dime.

Over the weekend, volunteer doctors, dentists, nurses, and optometrists provided everything from pap smears and fillings, to eye exams and glasses. No insurance was required. No ID either. "You tell me your name's Mickey Mouse, and I'm gonna bring you in and give you quality health care," Brad Sands, clinic coordinator for RAM told ABC News.

As reported by the Philadelphia Inquirer, inside the school’s gym, rows of dental chairs filled the floor where students usually gather for assemblies. Upstairs, patients squinted through vision tests, some walking out with glasses that had been made for them on-site. Parents brought their kids for physicals before the school year. For many, it was the first time in years they’d had access to basic medical care.

Not-so-remote Philadelphia

We both live and work in Philadelphia, and we’ve both seen RAM’s work up close before.

Nearly two decades ago, Wendell stumbled upon a RAM clinic while visiting his parents in Tennessee. As we published in HEALTH CARE un-covered last week, he borrowed his father’s 1992 Oldsmobile and drove to the Wise County fairgrounds in Southwest Virginia. What he saw there would change his life: people standing in the rain, waiting for hours to be seen by volunteer doctors in barns and animal stalls. Like the people at RAM’s Philadelphia clinic, many of them had insurance. They just couldn’t afford the deductibles and copays demanded by their insurers.

In 2018, Wendell took Joey to that same Wise County clinic. We brought a camera, and Joey recorded what turned out to be one of the last (and maybe the very last) interviews with RAM’s founder, Stan Brock, before his death in August of that year.

Brock, a former television host who once roamed the Amazon with wild animals, dedicated the latter part of his life to bringing free health care to people who had nowhere else to turn. He believed no one should go without care simply because they couldn’t afford it. His legacy lives on in the clinics RAM still runs — whether in Appalachia or here in a bustling American city.

What It Says About Us

The need for RAM in the City of Brotherly Love – or anywhere else – is sad. Sad because in the richest country on earth, in the birthplace of American democracy, we still rely on pop-up charity clinics to meet basic health needs.

Somewhere between 7 and 12% of Philadelphians are uninsured – but many, many more are underinsured because of the health insurance industry’s insistence that Americans, regardless of income, put more “skin in the game” to get the care they need. With premiums rising, federal subsidies for many of the millions who have to buy their coverage on their own expiring in a few months, and Medicaid budgets being cut, that percentage will grow.

And as Angel Soto, one of the patients in West Philadelphia, put it while waiting at the clinic: “I’m not sure the next time I can see a doctor. I’m always worried.”