HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Ransom Rideout's avatar
Ransom Rideout
11h

It's been a while. He had a well lived life that he chose for sure. Would that many others of such means use their personal security to provide security to those without.

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
11h

Not on the topic of the Senator's death, but related to the political battle for the ACA and health care that he was a part of

1) With the new substantial Democratic majority in Congress, my understanding is there are likely to be investigations in Congress of administration malfeasance.

A possible item worth investigating is something I've periodically been posting on here in the comments for a while: the administration--Dr. Oz's CMS--has kept back four months of data--that for March, April, May, and June 2026 ACA enrollment, that are overdue, and would have shown continuing declines in enrollment (of at least a million more than the 2.6 million observed in the released February 2026 data).

The declines were caused by the Republican and administration refusal to extend the ACA expanded subsidies, making them lapse 1/1/26.

I can offer the investigators the saved dated Wayback-Archive election-day version of the page where the held back data is supposed to be (showing, on 11/3/26, a last monthly-due-data update on 6/26/26).

That's all on my spanking-new post:

https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/record-of-the-administrations-aca

2) In same spanking-new post, I have a few good examples of not just POTUS, but Mike Johnson and J.D. Vance, fooling some people with the talking point last year that "the shutdown was so that Democrats could provide health care for undocumented immigrants".

Thus, I caught Rahm Emanuel yesterday saying:

"nobody likes to be played for a fool"

(here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tum5Qg7UtuI&t=152s)

and "[Donald Trump] played them [(some people)] for fools"

(here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tum5Qg7UtuI&t=1527s )

so perhaps the Mike Johnson, Vance, and POTUS clips will help convince certain people that they were played for fools.

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