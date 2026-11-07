Yesterday we lost Senator John D. “Jay” Rockefeller IV, a great public servant and a true champion for the people who too often have no voice in Washington. The senator spent his life, both in and out of public life, fighting for the Americans who have been left behind: children who needed health coverage, families struggling to afford care, miners and their communities, and patients who deserved better from our health care system.
I will always be grateful for the role Senator Rockefeller played in my own journey. He was one of the defining people who helped make possible the path that ultimately led me here — and to you reading these words.
When I came forward as a whistleblower from inside the health insurance industry, Senator Rockefeller was one of the first people in power who chose to listen. He understood that speaking truth about a powerful industry comes with a cost, and he believed that those who expose wrongdoing deserve to be heard. His support was (and still is) a reminder that while change often begins with one person finding the courage to speak out, it is made real by the people who choose to stand with them.
Senator Rockefeller came from one of America’s most famous and powerful families, but he chose a path defined not by privilege, but by service to his countrymen. He dedicated his life to helping people who had been overlooked and ignored.
I was fortunate to know him, and I will always remember his kindness, his courage and his commitment to doing what was right.
May his memory be a blessing to those who knew him, and may his example inspire all of us who believe that doing what is right is worth the fight.
Today is for Senator Jay Rockefeller.
It's been a while. He had a well lived life that he chose for sure. Would that many others of such means use their personal security to provide security to those without.
Not on the topic of the Senator's death, but related to the political battle for the ACA and health care that he was a part of
1) With the new substantial Democratic majority in Congress, my understanding is there are likely to be investigations in Congress of administration malfeasance.
A possible item worth investigating is something I've periodically been posting on here in the comments for a while: the administration--Dr. Oz's CMS--has kept back four months of data--that for March, April, May, and June 2026 ACA enrollment, that are overdue, and would have shown continuing declines in enrollment (of at least a million more than the 2.6 million observed in the released February 2026 data).
The declines were caused by the Republican and administration refusal to extend the ACA expanded subsidies, making them lapse 1/1/26.
I can offer the investigators the saved dated Wayback-Archive election-day version of the page where the held back data is supposed to be (showing, on 11/3/26, a last monthly-due-data update on 6/26/26).
That's all on my spanking-new post:
https://normspier828307.substack.com/p/record-of-the-administrations-aca
2) In same spanking-new post, I have a few good examples of not just POTUS, but Mike Johnson and J.D. Vance, fooling some people with the talking point last year that "the shutdown was so that Democrats could provide health care for undocumented immigrants".
Thus, I caught Rahm Emanuel yesterday saying:
"nobody likes to be played for a fool"
(here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tum5Qg7UtuI&t=152s)
and "[Donald Trump] played them [(some people)] for fools"
(here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tum5Qg7UtuI&t=1527s )
so perhaps the Mike Johnson, Vance, and POTUS clips will help convince certain people that they were played for fools.