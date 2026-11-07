Yesterday we lost Senator John D. “Jay” Rockefeller IV, a great public servant and a true champion for the people who too often have no voice in Washington. The senator spent his life, both in and out of public life, fighting for the Americans who have been left behind: children who needed health coverage, families struggling to afford care, miners and their communities, and patients who deserved better from our health care system.

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I will always be grateful for the role Senator Rockefeller played in my own journey. He was one of the defining people who helped make possible the path that ultimately led me here — and to you reading these words.

When I came forward as a whistleblower from inside the health insurance industry, Senator Rockefeller was one of the first people in power who chose to listen. He understood that speaking truth about a powerful industry comes with a cost, and he believed that those who expose wrongdoing deserve to be heard. His support was (and still is) a reminder that while change often begins with one person finding the courage to speak out, it is made real by the people who choose to stand with them.

Senator Rockefeller came from one of America’s most famous and powerful families, but he chose a path defined not by privilege, but by service to his countrymen. He dedicated his life to helping people who had been overlooked and ignored.

I was fortunate to know him, and I will always remember his kindness, his courage and his commitment to doing what was right.

May his memory be a blessing to those who knew him, and may his example inspire all of us who believe that doing what is right is worth the fight.

Today is for Senator Jay Rockefeller.