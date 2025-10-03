Real Clear Health: Insurers Are Squeezing Doctors and Their Patients
Consolidation by big health insurance companies is reshaping care and not for the better.
Last week, Real Clear Health published an op-ed I wrote about the growing stranglehold big insurers have over America’s doctors and the devastating consequences for patients.
As I note in the piece, insurers like UnitedHealth, Cigna, CVS/Aetna and Elevance have built vertically integrated empires that don’t just sell insurance, they own pharmacy benefit managers, physician practices, urgent care chains and more. The result? Doctors are working longer hours for less pay, patients are facing narrower networks and denied care, and the profession itself is being driven into crisis.
Here’s a snippet from the op-ed:
What matters most is whether physicians retain the autonomy to make decisions in the best interest of their patients. Private capital, when structured with physician leadership, can preserve that autonomy and serve as a counterweight to hospital monopolies and insurance takeovers.
Meanwhile, the largest insurance companies have been reporting record profits. They have perfected the art of blaming everyone else—doctors, hospitals, even patients—for high costs. But it is their business model built on consolidation and denial of care that is driving the crisis.
It’s time to stop pretending that doctors and patients are the biggest problem. The obstacle to affordability and access are the business practices and structure of big insurance conglomerates. If the U.S. wants to preserve physician independence, protect patient choice, and make health care more affordable, it needs to rein in insurer abuses.
No, it isn't the insurance companies.
"... Until the U.S. faces the truth about who is controlling the health care system, it will continue to chase the wrong villains and the crisis for both doctors and patients will only deepen. ..."
Agree.
However, it is the combination of federal and state governments who control America's health care system. The old saying is "if you squeeze the balloon in one place, it will pop out elsewhere."
Specifically, our governments use health care access and limits to buy votes. They are responding to what most Americans want when it comes to medical insurance: "I want the best health care coverage YOUR money will buy.":
Simply, the federal and state governments fix reimbursement rates and set other utilization limits for almost half of all Americans - those covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and the Veterans Administration, directly or through insurance company intermediaries.
In response, doctors and hospitals charge those covered elsewhere 150% - 250 % - 350% more than they would charge a Medicaid or Medicare beneficiary for the same service, in the same location, at the same facility, on the same date, by the exact same providers.
So long as Americans allow the federal and state government to buy votes via manipulating health care, insurers and self-insured employer sponsored plans will respond by attempting (and generally failing) to manage costs through the limitations you identify/criticize.