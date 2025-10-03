Last week, Real Clear Health published an op-ed I wrote about the growing stranglehold big insurers have over America’s doctors and the devastating consequences for patients.

As I note in the piece, insurers like UnitedHealth, Cigna, CVS/Aetna and Elevance have built vertically integrated empires that don’t just sell insurance, they own pharmacy benefit managers, physician practices, urgent care chains and more. The result? Doctors are working longer hours for less pay, patients are facing narrower networks and denied care, and the profession itself is being driven into crisis.

Here’s a snippet from the op-ed:

What matters most is whether physicians retain the autonomy to make decisions in the best interest of their patients. Private capital, when structured with physician leadership, can preserve that autonomy and serve as a counterweight to hospital monopolies and insurance takeovers. Meanwhile, the largest insurance companies have been reporting record profits. They have perfected the art of blaming everyone else—doctors, hospitals, even patients—for high costs. But it is their business model built on consolidation and denial of care that is driving the crisis. It’s time to stop pretending that doctors and patients are the biggest problem. The obstacle to affordability and access are the business practices and structure of big insurance conglomerates. If the U.S. wants to preserve physician independence, protect patient choice, and make health care more affordable, it needs to rein in insurer abuses.

