"... It’s time to stop pretending that doctors and patients are the biggest problem. The obstacle to affordability and access are the business practices and structure of big insurance conglomerates. ..."

No, it isn't the insurance companies.

"... Until the U.S. faces the truth about who is controlling the health care system, it will continue to chase the wrong villains and the crisis for both doctors and patients will only deepen. ..."

Agree.

However, it is the combination of federal and state governments who control America's health care system. The old saying is "if you squeeze the balloon in one place, it will pop out elsewhere."

Specifically, our governments use health care access and limits to buy votes. They are responding to what most Americans want when it comes to medical insurance: "I want the best health care coverage YOUR money will buy.":

Simply, the federal and state governments fix reimbursement rates and set other utilization limits for almost half of all Americans - those covered by Medicare, Medicaid, and the Veterans Administration, directly or through insurance company intermediaries.

In response, doctors and hospitals charge those covered elsewhere 150% - 250 % - 350% more than they would charge a Medicaid or Medicare beneficiary for the same service, in the same location, at the same facility, on the same date, by the exact same providers.

So long as Americans allow the federal and state government to buy votes via manipulating health care, insurers and self-insured employer sponsored plans will respond by attempting (and generally failing) to manage costs through the limitations you identify/criticize.

