HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Gary Edwards's avatar
Gary Edwards
2hEdited

This article ignores the elephant in the room. Healthcare has become like a vampire sucking the blood from the country.

Could it be that the cost is just too large to bear? Does no one see that?

Franky, I think we all understand that.

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