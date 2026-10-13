Three weeks to the day before Americans go to the polls, the nation’s biggest insurance conglomerate just gave voters all they need to know about why health care has become increasingly unaffordable and inaccessible. It is because of all the things UnitedHealth and the other giants must do to keep Wall Street happy – and their investors rich. And from the reaction of investors today to UnitedHealth’s third quarter earnings – which on paper showed huge profit growth – it is abundantly clear that Wall Street is only happy when insurers dump millions of customers they consider unprofitable, slash benefits, pay fewer claims and promise to jack up premiums and out of pocket requirements to new heights.

UnitedHealth’s press release indicated that the company had a very good third quarter. Its profits jumped 75% from a year earlier, to $4.1 billion. It beat Wall Street’s forecasts by a wide margin and raised its outlook for the year. Investors bid up the stock before the market even opened.

The company did not get there by growing. Its revenue actually slipped. It achieved that profit growth by spending $3 billion less on medical care than it did a year ago and by covering nearly 2.5 million fewer people in the plans where it carries the financial risk.

Cover fewer people, pay out less for their health plan enrollees’ care, and send more money to shareholders – that has been the formula Wall Street has demanded since UnitedHealth’s stock collapsed last year. On Tuesday the company showed it is following that formula to the letter. But after investors looked under the hood a bit more closely, they began selling their shares in the company. Investors apparently wanted even deeper cuts.

Less spent on care, more kept as profit

UnitedHealth took in $87.1 billion in premiums in the quarter, which was $1.9 billion less than the same quarter last year. The company also cut what it paid for its health plan enrollees’ medical care by even more, with costs falling $3 billion, to $77 billion.

The share of premiums the company spent on care, the medical loss ratio (which UnitedHealth calls the medical care ratio), fell to 88.4% from 89.9%. Each point on that ratio is worth about $870 million a quarter to UnitedHealth.

The company credited “benefit design changes” and “pricing discipline.” In plain English that means people are paying more and getting less. The company’s customers face higher premiums, thinner benefits and fewer plan choices.

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Accounting helped too. UnitedHealth booked $610 million in favorable reserve development. That means it had set aside money for claims earlier this year that it now says it won’t need to pay. It booked $860 million of the same kind of gain last quarter. Those releases make a turnaround look faster than it might be. Investors know that reserve releases can make a quarter look better than the underlying business.

Earnings from operations rose 52%, to $6.6 billion. The insurance arm, UnitedHealthcare, earned $2.8 billion, up from $1.8 billion.

The people UnitedHealth let go

The company covered far fewer people than it did a year ago in every line of business where it pays the claims. Not only that, but it covers fewer people in its commercial health plans than it did 10 years ago. ALL of its net enrollment growth over the past decade has come from gains in taxpayer-supported Medicare Advantage and Medicaid plans.

The only growth over the past year came in self-funded employer plans. In those plans the employer pays the medical bills. UnitedHealth collects a fee to run the plan and takes none of the risk.

Medicare Advantage is where the cuts hurt health plan enrollees the most. The company has left counties and trimmed benefits to shed seniors it considers unprofitable. It says its Medicare Advantage rolls, including plans for people who also qualify for Medicaid, are down 935,000 since the end of last year. More exits will take effect in January.

The company attributes the Medicaid losses to “ongoing Medicaid eligibility changes.” No one knows how many of those people found other coverage.

The shrinking shows up elsewhere, too. Optum Rx filled 393 million adjusted prescriptions, down from 414 million. The company blamed enrollment declines at UnitedHealthcare and other customers.

Optum Health profits by getting smaller

Optum Health runs the doctors’ offices, clinics and surgery centers UnitedHealth spent years buying up. A year ago it barely broke even, earning $41 million. This quarter it earned $735 million.

The turnaround came from shrinking. (Among other things, it has shuttered many of the physician practices and mental health operations it bought in previous years.) Optum Health’s revenue fell 10%, to $22.9 billion. The company says it served fewer patients “in markets where Optum lacked sufficient value-based care presence to sustain its clinicians.” In plain English, it served fewer patients largely because it closed many of its clinical facilities. As a result, many of its patients, especially in New Jersey but also in other states, now have fewer provider choices within a reasonable distance of their homes.

Put more simply, Optum pulled out of places where it couldn’t make enough money. The company has said it narrowed its affiliated physician network by nearly 20% and planned to close or sell about 550 more care sites. Patients of those practices have to find new doctors. No public data shows how many have done so, or how long it took.

Wall Street gets its reward (just not enough for some investors)

Analysts expected adjusted earnings of about $4.14 a share. UnitedHealth delivered $4.69, up 61% from $2.92 a year ago. It also raised its forecast for the year. It now expects adjusted earnings of at least $20.50 a share, up from $19.50 to $20.

Shareholders have been well paid along the way. Through September, UnitedHealth spent $5 billion buying back its own stock and paid $6.2 billion in dividends. That’s $11.2 billion in nine months.

The stock jumped nearly 4% before the market opened. It had already climbed about 15% this year, though it remains well below where it started in 2025.

Then executives got on the phone with Wall Street analysts. By midmorning, the gain had disappeared. By 3:30 p.m. ET today, the share price was down about $2.00 to $376.55. Investors heard that commercial medical costs are still rising more than 11% a year. They heard that profits in that business will take longer to recover. They heard nothing concrete about next year. And they learned that much of the quarter’s beat came from releasing money the company had set aside for claims.

The higher forecast didn’t add much either. UnitedHealth earned $18.30 a share through September. Its new forecast of at least $20.50 for the year implies only about $2.20 in the fourth quarter. That’s roughly what analysts already expected.

Despite the rosy press release, investors are still not sure UnitedHealth can deliver what it promises.

Blaming the No Surprises Act

UnitedHealth’s chief financial officer, Wayne DeVeydt, went on CNBC Tuesday morning, shortly after the company published its news release but before executives’ call with Wall Street financial analysts. Having booked my Cigna CEO on CNBC numerous times when I was in the industry, I can assure you that executives don’t do that unless they believe they can spin a good story for analysts and investors.

He used part of his time to blame the No Surprises Act, a further indication that the company is using the NSA to deflect attention away from the actions it is taking to satisfy Wall Street and also to its behind-the-scenes efforts to get Congress to change the NSA in ways that will enable it to pay doctors and hospitals even less in the future. DeVeydt said the law’s arbitration process for settling out-of-network bills is adding at least 100 basis points, or 1 percentage point, to the company’s total medical costs.

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He didn’t offer a dollar figure, so I did the math. UnitedHealth is on pace to spend about $301 billion on medical care this year. One percent of that is about $3 billion.

The problem for UnitedHealth is that that number doesn’t hold up. The arbitration process applies only to commercial coverage. It doesn’t apply to Medicare Advantage or Medicaid, which account for most of UnitedHealth’s medical spending. In July, a UnitedHealthcare executive tied the same 100 basis points to commercial costs only.

UnitedHealth doesn’t report its commercial medical costs separately. My rough estimate puts them at $45 billion to $58 billion a year for the 7.6 million people in plans where UnitedHealth pays the claims. One percent of that is roughly $450 million to $580 million.

That’s real money but it’s about 11% of what UnitedHealth earned in this quarter alone. It’s about 4% of the $11.2 billion the company has handed shareholders this year.

And the rest of the company’s commercial members are in self-funded employer plans. In those plans the employer, not UnitedHealth, pays the arbitration awards.

On the call with analysts, the claim grew. UnitedHealthcare CEO Tim Noel said arbitration awards “can approach nearly 6% of total medical spend in some regions.” He said that translates to “billions of dollars in excess costs” for consumers, employers and the health system. He named no regions and gave no dollar figure for UnitedHealth itself.

An analyst asked how the company wants the arbitration system to change. Noel didn’t say. He complained that awards run 10 to 11 times what Medicare pays. He said the company supports the “spirit” of the law. He did not mention the bill Rep. Frank Pallone introduced last week to scrap the arbitration process and change the law in ways insurers have long sought. No analyst asked about it.

I asked UnitedHealth what dollar amount the 100 basis points represents, and how many of its arbitration losses came from cases it never contested. (The company did not immediately respond. I will let you know if and when it does.)

A full page of good deeds

UnitedHealth’s earnings release gave a full page to what it calls its efforts to address “America’s healthcare challenges.” The list is long and carefully worded.

The company says it will eliminate 30% of its prior approval volume by the end of the year. It promises to pass all drug rebates through to Optum Rx clients by January 2028. It says it will rebate its 2026 profits from individual ACA plans to about 1 million members. And it says it has committed $1 billion to the United Health Foundation.

Some context helps. The $400 million the company gave its foundation earlier this year came from the gain on selling an Optum business. A promise to cut prior approval volume is not the same as approving more care. And the rebate pledge won’t be complete for more than two years.

The release also highlights an independent review of HouseCalls, its in-home assessment program. The company says the review found the sampled diagnoses were well supported by medical records. HouseCalls has been a focus of scrutiny over Medicare Advantage billing. The same release lists “the DOJ’s legal actions concerning our participation in the Medicare program” among the risks investors should weigh.

These commitments should be tracked against results. That would mean the company would have to be more transparent and open its books to see if it is making good on its promises. Don’t hold your breath.

What executives said on the call

On the call with Wall Street analysts, executives were clear about who they work for. “For you, our shareholders, all these accountabilities align,” CEO Stephen Hemsley said.

The company told analysts its Medicare Advantage profit margin this year should land near the top of its 2% to 4% target. If so, it will get there by cutting. UnitedHealthcare President Bobby Hunter, who answered questions about Medicare, said the company made more “footprint refinements” for 2027, especially to its remaining PPO plans. Growth will come from HMOs and special needs plans, which typically have narrower networks.

Hunter’s boss, UnitedHealthcare CEO Tim Noel, said commercial medical costs are still rising more than 11% a year. The company priced its 2027 commercial plans on the assumption that those costs will keep climbing. That means employers and workers should expect another round of big premium increases.

Noel called 2026 the low point for Medicaid profits. He said the company is improving results through “network curation,” a clever euphemism that means fewer doctors and hospitals in its networks. The company hopes to return to its target Medicaid margins in 2028.

CFO DeVeydt told analysts the company expects to pay more than $8 billion in dividends this year. That’s on top of $5 billion in stock buybacks. He also said analysts may be lowballing next year’s profits. The company sees earnings growth of at least 13% in 2027 as “a more reasonable starting point.”

No analyst asked about the Justice Department’s investigations of the company’s Medicare business. None asked about the people dropped from its plans.

A year ago, and ten years ago

UnitedHealth is far bigger than it was a decade ago. It now spends a larger share of each premium dollar on care than it did then, but it is wringing that share down fast.

UnitedHealthcare covers fewer people in commercial health plans today than it did ten years ago. That’s true even though the company’s revenue has grown nearly two and a half times.

The decline is in the plans where UnitedHealthcare pays the claims. Enrollment in those plans is down 13% since 2016. All of the company’s commercial growth over the decade has come from self-funded employer plans. In those plans the employer pays the medical bills and UnitedHealthcare collects a fee.

Medicare Advantage tells the opposite story. Enrollment more than doubled over the decade, even after this year’s cuts. That’s where the big money has been.