HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
Oct 13

Traditional Medicare operates with an overhead of only 2%… 98% go straight to medical care! No investors means no profit.

Reply
Share
Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
Oct 14

TONIGHT | OCTOBER 14th

Advocates and Cosponsors to Educate the Public about National Improved Medicare for All (H.R. 3069) & Organize to Pass Legislation

Early in 2026, National Single Payer launched the Declaration of Independence from the Medical-Industrial Complex. Attend the Virtual National Town Hall October 14 to learn more about the Declaration and get the facts about the National Improved Medicare for All Act (House Resolution 3069.)

The event will also feature an analysis of why incremental healthcare reform policies such as a public option, break up big medicine bills, statewide single payer, enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) tax credits, shortened prior-authorization delays and other proposals all fail to address the systemic root causes of harm caused by the medical-industrial complex.

By the end of the 90-minute National Town Hall attendees will:

-Be equipped to describe the details of H.R. 3069.

-Learn the facts necessary to bust the most commonly used single payer myths and recognize the “off-ramps” that move us away from our goal.

-Have the tools to educate your candidates, senators and reps to do much more than just cosponsor H.R. 3069.

-Create local action to pass H.R. 3069 organizing “District-by-District.”

-Leave with next steps and an online Toolkit for Activists.

Speakers:

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-7)

Rep. Delia Catalina Ramirez (IL-3)

Rep. Chris Deluzio (PA-17)

State Rep. Chris Rabb (running for PA CD-3)

Andrew Dinkelaker, General Secretary-Treasurer of the United Electrical, Radio and Machine Workers of America (UE)

District Activists Ed Grystar and Claire Cohen, MD (PA); Kae Kalwaic (PA); Margie Storch and Robin Lane (NC); and Kay Tillow (KY)

Available for interview:

Dr. Ana Malinow – AnaMalinow@gmail.com (National Single Payer)

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture