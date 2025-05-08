HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

The pre-auths always say that there is no guarantee of payment. It is not at all unusual to submit the claim and then find out that there is vastly reduced payment from the pre-auth.

Look into how the insurance company can demand money back for "incorrect" payment on previous claims. In NY, I believe they have two years to do so. It is not at all unusual for them to demand money back just shy of that 2 year mark and then tell us to "just" bill the patient. There is essentially no way to argue with the insurance company over this either. They will simply withhold funds from other patient claims.

