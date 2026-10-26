HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Dr JB's avatar
Dr JB
12h

Prior authorizations are not the only issue. There is also the post hoc denial of payment. All the prior authorizations say that authorization does not guarantee payment

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
12h

At the pharmacy counter, prior authorization doesn't look like a policy debate. It looks like a patient standing there being told the medicine their doctor prescribed needs approval first, and then days of phone calls between our team and the prescriber's office while that person waits, or never comes back. That's the part of last year's pledge to cut back that I keep coming back to: the author is right to be skeptical, because every delay that ends in an abandoned prescription is care that never gets paid for, and never shows up in a denial statistic. The WISeR detail worries me most. Traditional Medicare was one of the few places this friction was rare, and bringing private reviewers into it risks normalizing the same maze there. I hope the ProPublica reporting separates drug denials from test and procedure denials, because at the counter, step therapy and quantity limits create a specific kind of harm: the patient who did everything right and still leaves empty-handed. How will they capture the prescriptions that were never picked up?

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