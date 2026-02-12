HEALTH CARE un-covered

Brant Mittler's avatar
Brant Mittler
13h

Thank you for this important column and the specific criticisms about Medicare Advantage plans harms. As you know, there have been studies and news reports of how dual use Veterans -- enrolled in MA plans -- get their care at VA centers and facilities while the MA plans get taxpayer money for essentially doing nothing. Meanwhile MA data on utilization and outcomes are largely unavailable for outside researchers' objective analysis. It has also been pointed out that the large numbers of Veterans with TBI and PTSD will not get good access to the specialized, experienced treaters and facilities they now have access to in the VAHS -- if they have to go to community and managed care providers.

Karl W's avatar
Karl W
8h

I'm an internist. I trained at more than one VA hospital. You are spot on. It delivers care at incredible value. Key here are the relationships with major academic centers for specialist care, which benefit vets and resident and medical student trainees alike.

