Virginia Gebhart
19h

"Prior Authorization reform" is an oxymoron. If you try to reform the utterly corrupt practice of Prior Authorization, Big Insurance and their utterly corrupt PBMs will come up with another scam. It's a never ending game of "whack-a- mole".

Gary Edwards
20hEdited

Everyone has a prior authorization nightmare story. In my case it's yearly PA for an unusable condition with only one treatment.

Then I found the formulary switch scam where what you used to take is no longer on the insurance formulary and you must get the new equivalent, but of course they cannot tell you because in their procedure they are forbidden to tell you how to be treated.

Then when you finally find out what the correct script is (down to the most insignificant detail being right), I come to find out that this drug has been in a shortage for 2 years!

All the while the insurance company's mail order pharmacy is pushing a brand name with a cost to me of $600 a month, undoubtedly at a tidy profit to them and the drug supplier.

I gave up, found a goodrx coupon for the same substance in the same delivery alternative for $40 a month.

I simply do not use my insurance benefit anymore that I am forced to pay to "save money". It's cheaper to pay out of pocket for both the meds AND the insurance than to use the benefit I pay for

© 2025 Wendell Potter
