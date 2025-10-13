Imagine if you’re a person in your early sixties, newly diagnosed with breast cancer, colon cancer or brain cancer. Your oncologist swears by a new targeted therapy, but your insurer insists on further review. So you wait and sit by your phone for a call that your treatment has been approved. Days pass. Then a week. Each day brings more paperwork, more “just one more signature” emails. The cancer doesn’t wait, but the insurance company is real patient.

That’s the reality countless Americans deal with when Humana’s or UnitedHealth’s or Cigna’s faceless bureaucracies decide whether their doctor’s recommendation deserves to move forward. That’s prior authorization.

A recent Medscape story highlights three American Society of Clinical Oncology studies that detail the prior authorization hurdles too many Americans will increasingly face in the coming years.

Mind you, the industry will contend that prior authorization exists to prevent over-utilization of care. But big health insurers demand that physicians or their patients get approval before a very long list of drugs, tests and/or therapies will be covered. What began as a guardrail against runaway costs has now devolved into a Wall Street-serving obstacle that blocks patients from their doctors’ course of action.

The studies in question

These studies show how prior authorization overwhelms oncologists, forces patients to fight bureaucracy and delays imaging, treatments and medications when time is of the essence.

The growing burden of prior authorization: A national survey. A survey of radiation oncologists found that more than 80% reported an increase in prior authorization volume over the past three years. Nearly all — in fact — reported prior authorization-related treatment delays, and many attributed serious patient harm, even death, to those delays.

The study’s conclusions: “The administrative and clinical burdens associated with PA have significant implications for patient care, physician well-being, and healthcare resource allocation in RO (radiation oncology). Treatment delays, compromised therapies, and adverse patient outcomes are commonly reported and underscore the need for PA reform to improve patient outcomes, reduce physician burnout, and improve efficiency.” Prior authorization: Patient involvement and time burden in cancer treatment. Another study surveyed 1,201 adult cancer patients between 2022 and 2024 that found 74% of patients had needed at least one prior authorization. Patients on targeted therapy (73%) or supportive meds (64%) were more likely to be pulled into the prior authorization ordeal; and even imaging and biomarker tests now often demand prior approval.



Here are some highlights: Half reported spending up to 8 hours on PA

⅓ said it took 2-3 days

12% said they spent up to 41 hours on PA

The study’s conclusions: “Many people with cancer get directly involved in prior authorization, often facing substantial time burdens. Involvement was most common among younger patients with employer plans and those with advanced disease, and associated with care delays and insurance-related hardship. There is an urgent need for PA reform to reduce burden and ensure timely, equitable access to cancer care.” Prior authorization for supportive care medications at a large academic cancer center. The third study focused on prior authorizations for pain, anti-nausea and other supportive drugs over part of 2024. Among 897 patients needing prior authorization (mostly for opioids), most delays were short (0–2 days) but 6% were denied outright, with a median 7-day lag for appeals.



Half of respondents said more than 50% of cases now require prior authorization, with a median approval rate of 75% and overturn (after denial) rate of 82% (indicating that the denials were inappropriate and unnecessary in the first place). Moreover, 91% of oncologists said prior authorization contributes to worsened burnout among their staff.

The study’s conclusions: “In a large cancer center with streamlined PA processes, PAs for supportive care meds typically resulted in brief delays and high authorization rates. However, the need burden of patients was high. Within 90 days of a PA request, up to 1 in 5 were hospitalized and 1 in 6 had died. Patients with cancer needing supportive care medications represent a vulnerable population for which PA is an additional burden.”

Prior authorization has become standard, when it shouldn’t

Taken together, these studies depict prior authorization not as a narrow administrative filter but as an active barrier to life-saving care, with costs measured in lost time, suffering and often lives. And, while helpful for making the case in an article, you don’t need these studies to tell you that prior authorization has become a rampant practice in our country’s profit-focused health insurance industry. Ask any American and I’m sure either they or someone they love has had to deal with the hurdles imposed by Big Insurance to get the care they need.

And if things go according to the insurance industry’s plan, it’s about to get even more rampant.

The specter of prior authorization may soon not just be limited to employer-sponsored, private Medicare Advantage plans and ACA marketplace plans. As HEALTH CARE un-covered has written previously, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ new Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) Model proposes to bring prior authorization powered by artificial intelligence into the Traditional Medicare program – which has long prided itself as a safe haven in U.S. health care from prior authorization. Fortunately, some in Washington are pushing back.

Prior authorization was introduced into U.S. health care years ago as a means of cracking down on the over-utilization of care, but big insurance conglomerates are increasingly using it to avoid paying for medically necessary – and often urgently needed – care. As they now use it, it is no longer a mere cost control function. It has become a documented obstacle to care — one whose victims are measured in Americans waiting, suffering and dying.