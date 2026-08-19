A new report out this month, Ban Prior Authorization: Ending Big Medicine’s Strategy to Boost Profits by Denying Medically Necessary Care, argues that prior authorization has evolved from a limited cost-control measure into what authors Hannah Garden-Monheit and Emma Freer at the American Economic Liberties Project call a “corporate care veto” — one that allows health insurance conglomerates to override doctors while benefiting financially when care is denied.

Prior authorization, for anyone lucky enough to have never dealt with it, is what happens after your doctor decides you need something (a drug, scan, surgery, rehabilitation stay or other treatment) but your insurance company steps between you and the care your doctor has prescribed and forces your doctor to beg before the company will agree to cover it. The insurer can say yes. It can also say no. That forces you and your doctor to appeal, try something else or go without care.

Read AELP’s full report here .

Oftentimes, this process doesn’t just delay care, it consumes an enormous amount of doctors’ time, can lead to worse outcomes and creates a financial conflict of interest when health insurers or companies they own are responsible for deciding whether care gets approved.

Among the findings highlighted in the report:

Prior authorization paperwork consumes the equivalent workload of 99,290 full-time physicians and advanced practice clinicians. The report estimates that physicians and their staffs collectively spend more than 650 million hours a year dealing with prior authorization, at a cost of as much as $32.7 billion annually. The equivalent physician workload alone is greater than the nation’s current physician shortage.

More prior authorization has not necessarily meant lower costs. Medicare Advantage insurers made nearly 53 million prior authorization determinations in 2024, compared with about 628,000 in traditional Medicare. Yet Medicare Advantage still cost taxpayers 22% more per patient — $83 billion more in total — than traditional Medicare that year, according to MedPAC figures cited in the report.

More than one in four doctors say prior authorization has caused a serious adverse event for a patient in their care. Those reported consequences include hospitalization, permanent impairment, birth defects and death. Meanwhile, 95% of physicians say prior authorization delays necessary care and negatively impacts patient outcomes.

Denials that patients never appeal can translate into major savings for insurers. The report cites an analysis by former UnitedHealthcare chief medical officer Dr. Archelle Georgiou of 2025 data from UnitedHealthcare and Humana. Using a conservative estimate of $100 per claim and the insurers’ observed appeal-overturn rates, Georgiou estimated that wrongly denied claims that were never appealed generated roughly $100 million a year in avoided costs across those two Medicare Advantage insurers alone.

The report’s solutions to this barrier to care would still allow pre-approval requirements in narrow circumstances where there is documented evidence of fraud, overprescribing or other legitimate concerns. But those decisions would have to be handled by an independent third party without a financial incentive to deny care, and AI could not be used to issue denials. Which, I think, most Americans would agree with.

The drumbeat on prior authorization

AELP’s Matt Stoller also recently took on prior authorization in his piece, The Secret Society of Nerds Who Control Congress and Ruin Our Health Care. Stoller focuses on the Congressional Budget Office and argues that the agency’s assumptions about health care utilization have become an obstacle to congressional efforts to reform prior authorization. Stoller points to the bipartisan Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act and CBO’s assumption that placing additional restrictions on prior authorization would increase federal spending because patients would use more medical services.

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KFF analyzed newly available data from 14 large insurers and found that insurers denied 12% of standard prior authorization requests in Medicare Advantage, 14% in Medicaid managed care and 18% in ACA Marketplace plans in 2025. Even among expedited requests, cases where waiting longer could seriously jeopardize a patient’s life, health or recovery.

In Medicare Advantage, standard-request denial rates ranged from 5% at Elevance Health to 17% at UnitedHealth Group. Medicaid managed care denial rates ranged from 2% to 23%, while ACA Marketplace denial rates ranged from 3% to 25%.

According to KFF, among prior authorization denials that were appealed, insurers ultimately overturned their original decisions 67% of the time in Medicare Advantage, 47% in Medicaid managed care and 43% in the ACA Marketplaces.

WATCH NOW Prior Authorization: Care, Delayed | EP 3 A deep dive into prior authorization’s toll—from doctors to federal policy—featuring Dr. Wendy Dean, Dr. Seth Glickman and Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) on CMS’s new AI-driven WISeR model.

Taken together, the AELP report, Stoller’s analysis and KFF’s new data add to a growing body of evidence about a health insurance system that consumes staggering amounts of clinicians’ time, delays and denies care, and frequently reverses those denials when patients manage to navigate the appeals process.

We’ve written many stories of our own about prior authorization at HEALTH CARE un-covered. Prior authorization is too often written off as just an annoying piece of insurance bureaucracy, but the more data that becomes available, the harder it is to chalk it up as benign red tape.