HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
20h

Last summer, the Trump administration, physician advocates, public health academics and activists requested a voluntary commitment from commercial health insurance industry CEOs to streamline the prior authorization process. Commercial health insurance companies like UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Aetna, CVS Health, Humana and others signed onto a six-part voluntary pledge, understanding they would be required to reach a number of benchmarks to reduce prior authorization, which is when a commercial health insurance company does not allow the medical treatment requested for a patient by a physician without permission from the insurer.

The problem with the singular fight to reduce prior authorizations? Prior authorization is but one of countless denial of care tools commercial health insurance companies use to deploy what’s known as the float.

This is how the denial of care business model works: The commercial health insurance float is the cash a company holds onto during the time gap between collecting premium payments from customers, denying medical care and actually paying out medical claims to healthcare providers. Insurers are highly motivated to artificially widen the gap between receiving a premium and paying a doctor. The industry uses an arsenal of chaotic administrative barriers and lengthy review processes to slow down reimbursements while patients in need wait for medical care. On a hospital’s balance sheet, this delayed money sits as accounts receivable, but on the commercial insurer’s balance sheet, it remains part of the float while generating millions of dollars in interest before it is paid out — if ever. The delay allows commercial health insurance companies to invest this cash — frequently into securities, bonds, real estate, private equity and other investments — and increase profits, while patients struggle and suffer.

In addition to prior authorization, here are just a handful of the many denial of care tools used by the industry:

“Click and close” requires medical directors to maintain rapid medical care case-review quotas. Their bonuses and performance metrics are often tied to the volume of cases closed and speedy boilerplate denials.

Step therapy, also called “fail first” by the industry, requires patients to try cheaper, less effective treatments instead of implementing what a physician recommends. Insurers deny the doctor’s prescribed treatment until the patient officially documents that the cheaper options failed to work.

“Procedure to diagnosis,” also known as PxDx is software that allows companies to instantly batch-reject medical claims. If the submitted procedure code matches an approved diagnosis code on the insurer’s list, the doctor is paid automatically. If the codes do not align, the claim is automatically rejected, often processing in as little as 1.2 seconds. For reference, over a period of two months in 2022, Cigna doctors employed by the company to review insurance claims denied more than 300,000 requests for payments using PxDx.

Commercial health insurance companies also use “ghost networks,” which are inaccurate healthcare provider directories that create a false impression of comprehensive coverage by listing doctors, therapists or clinics as “in-network” when they are actually unreachable, retired, no longer accepting that insurance or closed to new patients. This deception leaves patients stranded with unexpected out-of-pocket costs and delayed treatments. Ghost networks are exceptionally prevalent in behavioral health and therapy directories.

Using AI to deny medical care is nothing new: The nH Predict algorithm was developed by SeniorMetrix in the late 1990s and early 2000s and is now owned by UnitedHealth Group. The industry calls it a “predictive” AI model, meaning it estimates how long a patient “should” need for acute nursing home or rehabilitation care. Lawsuits allege the tool has prematurely cut off medical care to elderly persons based on the algorithmic target required to increase profits.

While the float is a major financial driver across all insurance sectors, the commercial health insurance float is singular as the product/service is human health and human life.

On May 30, 1996, my dear friend and colleague Dr. Linda Peeno pointed this difference out as the first physician to testify before members of the United States Congress about the astonishing velocity of preventable harm and death caused by the float. She testified two more times after that appearance in 1996 and has been writing about denial of care ever since.

What else has accelerated over the intervening decades? The scope and scale of corporate malfeasance.

On May 29, the Attorney General of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare for allegedly defrauding Medicare to the tune of $100 million by classifying patients as much sicker than they actually were. Nurses blew the whistle.

On June 1, the Attorney General of Arizona filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare, MultiPlan, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Elevance, Molina, Centene and Health Care Service Corporation for allegedly building and operating a system that slashed payments to doctors and hospitals and left Arizonans having to pay more for out-of-network care. As physicians who spoke during the Arizona Attorney General’s press conference stated, these are not victimless crimes.

Minnesotans, and all Americans, might consider that those who invest in commercial health insurance companies are generating wealth extracted from delayed medical care as well as untreated illness, injury, disability and preventable death.

The good news? Lawmakers are trying to slay the hydra. After learning from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department that individual market-qualified health plans denied more than 3 million claims in the state in 2024, two lawmakers introduced legislation to add a category of aggravated assault that would apply to CEOs of commercial health insurance companies if a covered person is caused serious bodily injury or dies as the result of denial of care. Citizens can replicate this legislation in state legislatures nationwide.

Slaying the denial of care hydra is not easy, but there are viable solutions in our midst. Americans can pass National Improved Medicare for All/Single Payer Universal Healthcare (Senate Bill 1506 and House Resolution 3069) and they can amend the Constitution of the United States to include healthcare as a human right.

In the meantime, as executives at UnitedHealthcare and their industry allies have tossed out yet another rodeo clown public relations spectacle — voluntarily pledging to reduce prior-authorizations — they continue to deploy an arsenal of other denial of care administrative weapons that obstruct medical care for profit.

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Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
20h

The futile and naive push to end prior-authorization continues. Prior-auth is but one of hundreds of tools commercial health insurance banks use to delay and deny medical care.

The commercial health insurance investment bank industry business model is obstructing medical care for profit.

The debate is not about prior-auth vs. other denial tools, this moral debate is about who is complicit is perpetuating a business model that intentionally—deliberately—extracts individual and corporate wealth by methodically denying medical care to fellow citizens.

The business model intentionally denies medical treatment for treating illness, injury, disability.

Is it ethical? Is it moral? Should it be legal?

I am open to debating anyone in public forums this fall and beyond on why the conversation needs to shift away from the singular prior-auth rodeo clown conversation and instead pivot to one of morals, values and humanity.

I will be presenting at town halls, debates, events small and large and giving lectures at medical and business schools this nationwide beginning in October. I will be on the road through 2030 discussing the need to pass our National Improved Medicare for All bill.

This prior-auth conversation is very 1996. Let’s evolve. Together. That will require honesty and a code switch for many.

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