A new report out this month, Ban Prior Authorization: Ending Big Medicine’s Strategy to Boost Profits by Denying Medically Necessary Care, argues that prior authorization has evolved from a limited cost-control measure into what authors Hannah Garden-Monheit and Emma Freer at the American Economic Liberties Project call a “corporate care veto” — one that allows health insurance conglomerates to override doctors while benefiting financially when care is denied.
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Prior authorization, for anyone lucky enough to have never dealt with it, is what happens after your doctor decides you need something (a drug, scan, surgery, rehabilitation stay or other treatment) but your insurance company steps between you and the care your doctor has prescribed and forces your doctor to beg before the company will agree to cover it. The insurer can say yes. It can also say no. That forces you and your doctor to appeal, try something else or go without care.
Oftentimes, this process doesn’t just delay care, it consumes an enormous amount of doctors’ time, can lead to worse outcomes and creates a financial conflict of interest when health insurers or companies they own are responsible for deciding whether care gets approved.
Among the findings highlighted in the report:
Prior authorization paperwork consumes the equivalent workload of 99,290 full-time physicians and advanced practice clinicians. The report estimates that physicians and their staffs collectively spend more than 650 million hours a year dealing with prior authorization, at a cost of as much as $32.7 billion annually. The equivalent physician workload alone is greater than the nation’s current physician shortage.
More prior authorization has not necessarily meant lower costs. Medicare Advantage insurers made nearly 53 million prior authorization determinations in 2024, compared with about 628,000 in traditional Medicare. Yet Medicare Advantage still cost taxpayers 22% more per patient — $83 billion more in total — than traditional Medicare that year, according to MedPAC figures cited in the report.
More than one in four doctors say prior authorization has caused a serious adverse event for a patient in their care. Those reported consequences include hospitalization, permanent impairment, birth defects and death. Meanwhile, 95% of physicians say prior authorization delays necessary care and negatively impacts patient outcomes.
Denials that patients never appeal can translate into major savings for insurers. The report cites an analysis by former UnitedHealthcare chief medical officer Dr. Archelle Georgiou of 2025 data from UnitedHealthcare and Humana. Using a conservative estimate of $100 per claim and the insurers’ observed appeal-overturn rates, Georgiou estimated that wrongly denied claims that were never appealed generated roughly $100 million a year in avoided costs across those two Medicare Advantage insurers alone.
The report’s solutions to this barrier to care would still allow pre-approval requirements in narrow circumstances where there is documented evidence of fraud, overprescribing or other legitimate concerns. But those decisions would have to be handled by an independent third party without a financial incentive to deny care, and AI could not be used to issue denials. Which, I think, most Americans would agree with.
The drumbeat on prior authorization
AELP’s Matt Stoller also recently took on prior authorization in his piece, The Secret Society of Nerds Who Control Congress and Ruin Our Health Care. Stoller focuses on the Congressional Budget Office and argues that the agency’s assumptions about health care utilization have become an obstacle to congressional efforts to reform prior authorization. Stoller points to the bipartisan Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act and CBO’s assumption that placing additional restrictions on prior authorization would increase federal spending because patients would use more medical services.
KFF analyzed newly available data from 14 large insurers and found that insurers denied 12% of standard prior authorization requests in Medicare Advantage, 14% in Medicaid managed care and 18% in ACA Marketplace plans in 2025. Even among expedited requests, cases where waiting longer could seriously jeopardize a patient’s life, health or recovery.
In Medicare Advantage, standard-request denial rates ranged from 5% at Elevance Health to 17% at UnitedHealth Group. Medicaid managed care denial rates ranged from 2% to 23%, while ACA Marketplace denial rates ranged from 3% to 25%.
According to KFF, among prior authorization denials that were appealed, insurers ultimately overturned their original decisions 67% of the time in Medicare Advantage, 47% in Medicaid managed care and 43% in the ACA Marketplaces.
WATCH NOW
Prior Authorization: Care, Delayed | EP 3
A deep dive into prior authorization’s toll—from doctors to federal policy—featuring Dr. Wendy Dean, Dr. Seth Glickman and Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA) on CMS’s new AI-driven WISeR model.
Taken together, the AELP report, Stoller’s analysis and KFF’s new data add to a growing body of evidence about a health insurance system that consumes staggering amounts of clinicians’ time, delays and denies care, and frequently reverses those denials when patients manage to navigate the appeals process.
We’ve written many stories of our own about prior authorization at HEALTH CARE un-covered. Prior authorization is too often written off as just an annoying piece of insurance bureaucracy, but the more data that becomes available, the harder it is to chalk it up as benign red tape.
Last summer, the Trump administration, physician advocates, public health academics and activists requested a voluntary commitment from commercial health insurance industry CEOs to streamline the prior authorization process. Commercial health insurance companies like UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Aetna, CVS Health, Humana and others signed onto a six-part voluntary pledge, understanding they would be required to reach a number of benchmarks to reduce prior authorization, which is when a commercial health insurance company does not allow the medical treatment requested for a patient by a physician without permission from the insurer.
The problem with the singular fight to reduce prior authorizations? Prior authorization is but one of countless denial of care tools commercial health insurance companies use to deploy what’s known as the float.
This is how the denial of care business model works: The commercial health insurance float is the cash a company holds onto during the time gap between collecting premium payments from customers, denying medical care and actually paying out medical claims to healthcare providers. Insurers are highly motivated to artificially widen the gap between receiving a premium and paying a doctor. The industry uses an arsenal of chaotic administrative barriers and lengthy review processes to slow down reimbursements while patients in need wait for medical care. On a hospital’s balance sheet, this delayed money sits as accounts receivable, but on the commercial insurer’s balance sheet, it remains part of the float while generating millions of dollars in interest before it is paid out — if ever. The delay allows commercial health insurance companies to invest this cash — frequently into securities, bonds, real estate, private equity and other investments — and increase profits, while patients struggle and suffer.
In addition to prior authorization, here are just a handful of the many denial of care tools used by the industry:
“Click and close” requires medical directors to maintain rapid medical care case-review quotas. Their bonuses and performance metrics are often tied to the volume of cases closed and speedy boilerplate denials.
Step therapy, also called “fail first” by the industry, requires patients to try cheaper, less effective treatments instead of implementing what a physician recommends. Insurers deny the doctor’s prescribed treatment until the patient officially documents that the cheaper options failed to work.
“Procedure to diagnosis,” also known as PxDx is software that allows companies to instantly batch-reject medical claims. If the submitted procedure code matches an approved diagnosis code on the insurer’s list, the doctor is paid automatically. If the codes do not align, the claim is automatically rejected, often processing in as little as 1.2 seconds. For reference, over a period of two months in 2022, Cigna doctors employed by the company to review insurance claims denied more than 300,000 requests for payments using PxDx.
Commercial health insurance companies also use “ghost networks,” which are inaccurate healthcare provider directories that create a false impression of comprehensive coverage by listing doctors, therapists or clinics as “in-network” when they are actually unreachable, retired, no longer accepting that insurance or closed to new patients. This deception leaves patients stranded with unexpected out-of-pocket costs and delayed treatments. Ghost networks are exceptionally prevalent in behavioral health and therapy directories.
Using AI to deny medical care is nothing new: The nH Predict algorithm was developed by SeniorMetrix in the late 1990s and early 2000s and is now owned by UnitedHealth Group. The industry calls it a “predictive” AI model, meaning it estimates how long a patient “should” need for acute nursing home or rehabilitation care. Lawsuits allege the tool has prematurely cut off medical care to elderly persons based on the algorithmic target required to increase profits.
While the float is a major financial driver across all insurance sectors, the commercial health insurance float is singular as the product/service is human health and human life.
On May 30, 1996, my dear friend and colleague Dr. Linda Peeno pointed this difference out as the first physician to testify before members of the United States Congress about the astonishing velocity of preventable harm and death caused by the float. She testified two more times after that appearance in 1996 and has been writing about denial of care ever since.
What else has accelerated over the intervening decades? The scope and scale of corporate malfeasance.
On May 29, the Attorney General of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare for allegedly defrauding Medicare to the tune of $100 million by classifying patients as much sicker than they actually were. Nurses blew the whistle.
On June 1, the Attorney General of Arizona filed a lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare, MultiPlan, Aetna, Cigna, Humana, Elevance, Molina, Centene and Health Care Service Corporation for allegedly building and operating a system that slashed payments to doctors and hospitals and left Arizonans having to pay more for out-of-network care. As physicians who spoke during the Arizona Attorney General’s press conference stated, these are not victimless crimes.
Minnesotans, and all Americans, might consider that those who invest in commercial health insurance companies are generating wealth extracted from delayed medical care as well as untreated illness, injury, disability and preventable death.
The good news? Lawmakers are trying to slay the hydra. After learning from the Pennsylvania Insurance Department that individual market-qualified health plans denied more than 3 million claims in the state in 2024, two lawmakers introduced legislation to add a category of aggravated assault that would apply to CEOs of commercial health insurance companies if a covered person is caused serious bodily injury or dies as the result of denial of care. Citizens can replicate this legislation in state legislatures nationwide.
Slaying the denial of care hydra is not easy, but there are viable solutions in our midst. Americans can pass National Improved Medicare for All/Single Payer Universal Healthcare (Senate Bill 1506 and House Resolution 3069) and they can amend the Constitution of the United States to include healthcare as a human right.
In the meantime, as executives at UnitedHealthcare and their industry allies have tossed out yet another rodeo clown public relations spectacle — voluntarily pledging to reduce prior-authorizations — they continue to deploy an arsenal of other denial of care administrative weapons that obstruct medical care for profit.
The futile and naive push to end prior-authorization continues. Prior-auth is but one of hundreds of tools commercial health insurance banks use to delay and deny medical care.
The commercial health insurance investment bank industry business model is obstructing medical care for profit.
The debate is not about prior-auth vs. other denial tools, this moral debate is about who is complicit is perpetuating a business model that intentionally—deliberately—extracts individual and corporate wealth by methodically denying medical care to fellow citizens.
The business model intentionally denies medical treatment for treating illness, injury, disability.
Is it ethical? Is it moral? Should it be legal?
I am open to debating anyone in public forums this fall and beyond on why the conversation needs to shift away from the singular prior-auth rodeo clown conversation and instead pivot to one of morals, values and humanity.
I will be presenting at town halls, debates, events small and large and giving lectures at medical and business schools this nationwide beginning in October. I will be on the road through 2030 discussing the need to pass our National Improved Medicare for All bill.
This prior-auth conversation is very 1996. Let’s evolve. Together. That will require honesty and a code switch for many.