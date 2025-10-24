Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP) — in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University researchers — just released a report titled “No Real Choices: How Medicare Advantage Fails Seniors of Color”. It confirms that the handover of public programs like Medicare Advantage (MA) to Big Insurance doesn’t close racial, ethnic and economic health gaps — it deepens them.

Read Physician for a National Health Program’s report, No Real Choices: How Medicare Advantage Fails Seniors of Color, here .

PNHP’s researchers found that communities of color are being steered into MA plans not because they’re better — but because they’re cheaper upfront. This dynamic, dubbed the “Gap Trap,” means that affordability is driving people into coverage that often denies care, delays treatment and locks them into narrow networks.

“Medicare Advantage squanders billions, harms seniors and exacerbates racial inequities,” Dr. Diljeet K. Singh, gynecologic oncologist and president of Physicians for a National Health Program, said. “Americans need universal health Care which removes profit-motivated conflicts of interest, abolishes co-pays and deductibles, ends prior authorization burdens and guarantees protection from medical bankruptcy.”

Medicare Advantage is the health care equivalent of the subprime mortgage crisis — except the fine print here is costing Americans’ lives and depleting the Medicare Trust Fund.

The equity illusion

When Big Insurance boasts about “diverse” enrollment in MA, this report reminds us: “Diversity” is often just a buzzword used for PR reasons and has nothing to do with seniors receiving the care they deserve — especially when it is used as cover for a business model that profits from inequity.

The PNHP report finds:

Black, Hispanic and Asian/Asian-American beneficiaries are disproportionately concentrated in MA plans that score lowest on quality ratings , while white beneficiaries are more likely to live in counties served by higher-quality plans.

One study found that MA prior authorization requests were denied 23% of the time for Black seniors vs. 15% for their white counterparts.

Despite industry claims to the contrary, racial and ethnic health disparities in the United States are not being reduced by Medicare Advantage .

Studies show that Black enrollees are more likely than white enrollees to choose a 5-star MA plan when offered one. They’re just not offered them as often.

Racial minority enrollees in MA suffer from worse clinical outcomes and face barriers accessing best quality care because of restrictive networks and misaligned financial incentives. Black MA enrollees experience higher rates of hospital readmission compared to their white peers.

The MA paperwork burden is driving doctors out of practice , worsening access for everyone — but especially in already underserved communities.

MA’s restrictive payment practices aren’t just harming patients — they’re pushing hospitals, especially those serving rural and minority communities, toward the edge of closure. Under-payment or delay of claims by MA insurers causes cascading financial harm in these vulnerable systems.

The big picture

As a reminder, even with the racial and ethnic issues aside, Medicare Advantage already severely restricts seniors’ access to providers, imposes unnecessary prior authorization hurdles that often result in deadly delays and denials — and cost taxpayers at least $84 billion more each year than original Medicare. Meanwhile, original, traditional Medicare does not even have networks; almost all doctors participate and few treatments are subject to prior authorization.

PNHP’s report shows that despite insurers’ endless “health equity” pledges and glossy diversity campaigns, MA remains a rigged game that leaves millions of seniors — disproportionately people of color — with worse access, inferior care and fewer real choices.

Big Insurance’s MA plans are shaped by the same market incentives that have long rewarded exclusion and sorting risk, and – if history tells us anything – sorting has always leaned on racial dimensions. As the report sums it up:

“Regardless of the reasons, any system that traps and harms people — particularly in ways that map onto centuries of racial injustice — cannot be a solution to health inequity.”

