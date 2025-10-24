HEALTH CARE un-covered

Kim Noreen Anderson
4h

PNHP an excellent group that has been working for the rest of us their entire existance. We need single payer. We desperately need single payer and expanded ways of delivering "health care" instead of the current for profit disease care model that is completely broken.

areader
4h

Ads run non-stop.

Free groceries, with no mention of Medicare Advantage.

