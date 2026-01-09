HEALTHCARE un-covered has learned that a bipartisan group of physicians in Congress is asking the Trump administration to investigate Anthem Blue Cross to determine the legality of a controversial new policy they contend could put patients and the hospitals that treat them in financial peril.

As we first reported in November, Anthem, which is part of the for-profit conglomerate Elevance Health Inc., notified hospitals across the country that it will automatically deduct 10% of payments to the hospitals every time a doctor who is not in Anthem’s network treats a patient enrolled in one of the company’s health plans. Anthem said it would consider kicking hospitals out of network entirely if they don’t comply with the new policy.

Despite the protests of the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association, and more than 80 other medical organizations, Anthem began implementing the policy on January 1 in 11 of the 14 states where it does business. The majority of Anthem’s 45 million health plan enrollees could be affected by the change.

“As physicians in Congress, we write to express our strong concern regarding Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield’s newly announced ‘facility administrative policy,’ which penalizes hospitals that enable their patients to utilize out-of-network physicians,” the group wrote in a letter to top officials in the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and the Treasury.

“We are troubled not only by the substance of this policy, but also the preventable harm it will inflict on patients who rely on stable access to hospital-based emergency and specialty care.”

Anthem officials claim their new policy is justified because of what they say are some physicians who are violating the “spirit” of a provision of the No Surprises Act to settle payment disputes between health insurers and out-of-network doctors. The company took out a paid ad in Modern Healthcare last month to defend the new policy, claiming it is aimed at “fixing the costly loopholes undermining” the No Surprises Act, which Congress passed in 2020.

The ad, in the form of an “advertorial” written by two Elevance executives, including its top lobbyist, appeared two weeks after the American Medical Association and 86 other state and professional societies sent Elevance CEO Gail Boudreaux a letter asking her to abandon the plan, which they argue will have an adverse effect on patient care “in multiple ways” and put many hospitals and independent physician practices in financial jeopardy.

“First, we are dismayed that Anthem is attempting to bypass the negotiated bipartisan policy under the No Surprises Act (NSA) that protects patients from surprise medical bills when out-of-network care is provided in an in-network hospital,” the physician groups wrote in their November 13 letter to Boudreaux. “On average, a physician practice has 20.2 health plan contracts, and even small practices with under five physicians average 13.5 plan contracts. To expect that a hospital and practice will align perfectly in terms of their health plan contracts is simply unrealistic.

“Second, we are concerned about the detrimental impact this new policy will have on the financial viability of many independent physicians who depend on access to hospitals to provide care, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, obstetricians, neonatologists, radiologists, cardiologists, gastroenterologists, pathologists, neurologists, oncologists, and many more.”

The groups went on to say that the policy “will bring greater pressure on physicians to become hospital employees, exacerbating the continuing drop in physician-owned private practices.” Instead of implementing a policy “with so many negative consequences,” the doctors called on Anthem to take a different approach to getting doctors to join Anthem’s networks, including, among other things, reducing the burden of the company’s prior authorization demands and offering doctors “fair and competitive contracts.”

Physicians also dispute Anthem’s claim that they are the ones who are not complying with either the spirit or the letter of the No Surprises Act. Citing a survey of clinicians across the country that found that insurers frequently delay payments even after a dispute has been resolved – and often don’t pay at all – they called on Congress to enact legislation that would impose penalties on insurers for violating the NSA’s mandates and to enhance transparency in the law’s reporting requirements.

The doctors in Congress who asked Trump cabinet heads to launch an investigation into Anthem’s policy focused on the harm they say it could cause even to patients not enrolled in the company’s health plans.

For patients around the country, the impact of Anthem’s new policy is real and damaging. Patients already face long wait times for appointments, challenges in accessing specialists, and worsening hospital staffing shortages. When physicians are forced out of practice entirely, patients lose the continuity of care and trusted relationships that are foundational to better outcomes. And when hospitals are squeezed financially, entire communities – especially seniors, Americans with chronic illnesses, and those living in medically underserved areas – are at risk.

The group called on the three departments “to investigate the legality of this policy, which we believe to be anti-competitive.”

All this comes as Trump says he will be meeting soon with executives of several big insurers. And yesterday, two House committees said they have asked the CEOs of five of the biggest insurance corporations, including Boudreaux, to a January 22 hearing. One or more Senate committees are expected to hold similar hearings in the coming weeks.

That January 22 hearing will come just days before Elevance discloses to investors how much money the company made in profits in 2025. In 2024, the company reported $6 billion in profits. As I noted when we disclosed Anthem’s new policy last fall, Elevance is under intense pressure from Wall Street to reduce spending on medical care so that the company can reward its shareholders more richly in the future. The company repeatedly failed to meet shareholders’ expectations last year as evidenced by a sharp and continuing decline in the company’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange. Today the share price is down to around $374, which is more than 18% off the 52-week high of $458.75 last April. It’s clear to me that the company is using what it claims is physician manipulation of the No Surprises Act as an excuse to pad its bottom line and boost earnings per share for investors by eliminating patient chose and putting patient care – and the financial solvency of hospitals and physician practices – at risk.