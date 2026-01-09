HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Susananda
2h

The United States health insurance industry lobbying tactics have taken a toll on our hospitals and providers. Adds up to hundreds of billions of dollars every year in administration/profits rather than providing care. Pass Medicare For ALL Acts now.

Harry Gewanter
3h

Yet another attempt by the healthcare conglomerates to control all of healthcare through a backdoor means of eliminating independent practice. If they insist on being able to determine who can provide care to the person who is paying for the conglomerate's "service" and what services can be provided and where they can be provided, then the conglomerate should also be held liable for the outcomes they are dictating. While they may say, "But we don't make medical decisions; we just decide what we will pay", it is not reality. It may be lawful but it is awful.

It further demonstrates that the "No Surprises Act" should, in fact, be called the "No Insurance Coverage Surprises Act."

