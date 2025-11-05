We’ve published a lot of stories about the PBM racket – and I use the word “racket” deliberately. So does the mayor of Philadelphia and an impressive list of the city’s lawyers.

Under the headline, “Philly sues pharmacy benefit managers over opioid crisis,” the Philadelphia Inquirer on Friday described the Mafia-like tactics the city says PBMs used over many years to create and sustain an ongoing epidemic that has taken the lives of more than one million Americans.

The city’s lawsuit alleges that PBMs owned by Cigna (where I used to work), CVS/Aetna and UnitedHealth Group – which collectively control 80% of the hugely profitable middle part of the prescription drug supply chain – “helped spur a wave of addiction and overdose deaths in the city.” The suit claims that those three drug middlemen contributed to thousands of deaths “through a network of subsidiaries” in violation of Philadelphia’s and Pennsylvania’s consumer protection laws and the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (better known as RICO).

Ironically, and perhaps coincidentally, the print edition of the story was next to one recalling the attempted Halloween murder of a notorious mob boss’ son in a South Philly Italian restaurant in 1989. That mob boss – Nicodemo “Little Nicky” Scarfo – had been convicted earlier that year on RICO charges and would spend the rest of his life in a federal prison. Jurors found Scarfo guilty of directly participating in eight murders, loansharking, bookmaking, drug dealing and 17 cases of extortion.

To take on the murky world of PBMs, several of Philly’s prestigious law firms and a respected law professor joined the city in filing the 284-page complaint Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. The lawyers and firms that joined Philadelphia as co-counsel in the litigation include Dilworth Paxson; Baron & Budd; Feldman Shepherd; Sheller; Sacks Law; and Temple University law professor David Kairys.

As the Inquirer reported:

The lawsuit, which comes after major settlements with Purdue Pharma and other companies (that made prescription opioids), calls the defendants “a group of indispensable participants in the country’s prescription opioid supply and payment chain” and says their “critical role in stoking and extending Philadelphia’s decades-long opioid epidemic had previously been fully, cleverly, and deliberately concealed…The PBMs, the suit alleges, worked with (Purdue and other) manufacturers to increase opioid sales and fight efforts to restrict opioid prescribing.”

Citing the lawsuit, the Inquirer reported that the PBMs “colluded with Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of the painkiller OxyContin, and others in a deceptive marketing campaign about the risks and benefits of prescription opioids.”

Why RICO – and what it is

Congress passed the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act in 1970 to combat organized crime “and its infiltration of legitimate businesses.” President Richard Nixon signed it into law 55 years ago last month. The law “enabled both civil and criminal prosecutions against individuals or enterprises engaged in a pattern of illegal activities, specifically targeting racketeering, which includes a wide range of criminal acts such as extortion, fraud, and drug trafficking.” While the initial intent was to take on organized crime, it has become an important tool for prosecutors to hold corporations accountable.

As examples of the gangster-like tactics the PBMs allegedly used in Philly, the city’s lawsuit says Express Scripts, which was bought by Cigna in 2018, would contact Purdue “seeking help to quash” growing concerns about OxyContin addiction and that CVS’s Caremark worked with Purdue on “misleading training programs on pain management for pharmacists.”

Using the threat of prior authorization to shake down drug makers

The PBMs also allegedly deployed a tool insurers use to maximize profits – and one that has drawn bipartisan scrutiny and criticism in Congress – prior authorization. HEALTH CARE un-covered has published numerous stories about how a cartel of big insurers and their PBMs use prior authorization as a means of delaying or denying needed care, often putting patients’ lives at risk, rather than using it as it was originally intended to curb the overuse and inappropriate use of care. While the aggressive use of prior authorization helps insurers meet their shareholders’ profit expectations, an untold number of Americans suffer – and many die – when their insurers deny coverage for medically necessary care and medications.

Philadelphia’s lawsuit describes how insurers’ PBMs reportedly used prior authorization in a way that sounds straight out of Little Nicky Scarfo’s extortion playbook. As the Inquirer reported:

Optum Rx, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth, created a program in 2013 that allowed opioid manufacturers to pay to avoid prior authorization, a mechanism intended to prevent unnecessary treatment by requiring advance approval. Instead of requiring prior authorization that was clinically appropriate, Optum Rx used the mechanism as “a threat to extract higher rebates from opioid manufacturers,” the complaint says.

In other words, according to the city’s lawsuit, one of the country’s biggest and most powerful PBMs allegedly told drug makers it would give their drugs preferential treatment on its formulary if the drug makers would give the PBM substantial rebates (a.k.a. kickbacks) in exchange. If the drug makers didn’t play ball, they would pay an even bigger price. The PBM allegedly would make it more difficult, costly and time-consuming for health care providers to prescribe their drugs. Faced with a choice of a drug requiring prior authorization – which doctors despise – and one that doesn’t, doctors would be far more likely to prescribe the one made by a manufacturer that agreed to Optum Rx’s terms.

The Inquirer added that:

The PBMs also allegedly dispensed “huge quantities” of prescription opioids through mail-order pharmacies without proper safeguards and accepted hundreds of millions of dollars in rebates and fees in exchange for “favorable placement” of opioid painkillers on formularies.

As we’ve reported, all three of the defendant PBMs have established their own mail-order pharmacies and go to great lengths to encourage their 93 million health plan enrollees to use them instead of their local pharmacies, a practice that has contributed to the closing of thousands of independent pharmacies across the country.

Taking millions from Philly’s taxpayers while worsening the city’s opioid epidemic

“As a direct result of the PBM defendants’ misconduct…Philadelphia remains engulfed in an opioid epidemic that has led to a public health and safety crisis of an unprecedented nature,” the lawsuit says…More than 12,000 people died of overdoses in Philadelphia between 2010 and 2023.

The Inquirer said the city’s lawsuit is based on “confidential documents the PBMs turned over during previous litigation filed by Pennsylvania and other states against opioid makers and distributors that led to a multi-billion dollar settlement.

One of the defendants in the earlier litigation as well as this new lawsuit, CVS, which operates thousands of retail pharmacies in addition to its PBM, prescription mail-order business and Aetna health plans, recorded a $5.2 billion pre-tax charge against its earnings in 2022 related to the settlement of the previous opioid-related litigation.

In the category of adding insult to injury, the lawsuit notes that Philadelphia paid CVS millions of dollars through its years-long contract with CVS Caremark for city workers’ pharmacy benefits.

The Inquirer quoted a CVS spokesperson as saying that the allegations in the lawsuit are “without merit” and that the company will “vigorously defend” itself (the exact words I used as an industry spokesperson when reporters called about lawsuits.) The paper said Cigna and UnitedHealth did not respond to requests for comment.

Profit over people

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker said the PBMs “chose profit over people,” adding, “We will not sit idly by while corporations boost their bottom lines at the expense of the health and safety of Philadelphians.”

You can be certain the defendants will spend millions of the money you and I must pay them in one way or another to vigorously defend themselves. To give you an idea of just how important PBMs are to those three insurance conglomerates, consider this:

Last year, CVS reported $372.8 billion in revenues. The division encompassing Caremark contributed $173.6 billion to that total, far more than the divisions that include Aetna and its more than 9,000 retail stores.

At UnitedHealth, the division encompassing Optum Rx contributed $253 billion to its total revenues of $400.3 billion.

At Cigna, the division encompassing Express Scripts contributed $202.2 billion to its total revenues of $247.1 billion.

Philly – along with every other American city, large and small – continues to struggle with an enormously costly opioid epidemic that these three giant corporations allegedly helped create and perpetuate. Small-time drug dealers are arrested every day in this country, and young people die every day from overdoses. But a handful of middlemen in the prescription drug supply chain not only stay in business, they also get applauded on Wall Street for business tactics like the ones laid out in Philly’s lawsuit. And their executives and shareholders get richer.

But maybe a law that enabled Philly and other big cities to send Mafia gangsters to prison will help change that. I wouldn’t be surprised if other cities — and maybe even the U.S. Department of Justice — follow Philly’s lead in using RICO to take on the PBMs that have caused far more pain, suffering and death in this country than mob bosses like Little Nicky Scarfo could have ever dreamed up.