HEALTH CARE un-covered

User's avatar
John W.'s avatar
John W.
2h

All "Health Insurance" companies should be Not-for-profit!!!! Think about it. The only purpose (raison d'être) of health insurance companies is to extract as much $ from people needing healthcare and pay out as little as possible in order to line their pockets and provide "profit" for investors / shareholders. They do absolutely nothing to provide improved care or improving care for people. Perhaps they 'help' sort out costs, but they also can make it more costly for the providers. Either provide Medicare for all or mandate health insurance companies to retool as non-profits.

Susananda's avatar
Susananda
2hEdited

This PBM racket also seeded the fentanyl crisis.

Thank you Health Care un-covered for efforts to win our powerful health care justice fight.

