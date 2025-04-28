HEALTH CARE un-covered

Frank
1d

I’ve told my clients for 20 years to ditch their pharmacy benefit and pay cash. They’ve saved thousands buying without a drug card. Pharmacy benefits to employees are a total control joke.

Donna
1d

So what are they going to do about it. Just talk as usual. It’s like saying we saw that guy murdered over there but oh well. Let’s just all keep talking about it. They know there is fraud. They know they are lining their pockets. Ok so when will there be some action like get rid of them . Stop all payments to the PBM’s

