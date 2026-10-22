HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
4d

The detail that stayed with me is the one the Walgreens employee kept changing: first it was prior authorization, then it was a Part B claim missing a diagnostic code. From the pharmacy counter, I see how easily those get confused — nebulizer solutions are among the few medications billed through Medicare Part B's durable medical equipment benefit rather than Part D, and that Part B/Part D split trips up even trained staff. But here's what troubles me: nobody along the chain seemed to recognize the discrepancy in real time. The pharmacy told a grieving family the wrong coverage lane; the practice never received the fax requesting the code; and a man sat for five days asking whether his medicine was ready. Mike Hess is right that Medicare has become convoluted — but a pharmacist looking at this sees something simpler: when billing confusion replaces a conversation about an actual clinical flare-up, the system stops treating a patient. What would it have taken for one person in that chain to pick up the phone to the prescriber on June 2?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Sally Roberts's avatar
Sally Roberts
4d

Denial of medications for lung disease is now pervasive across provider types. If you are interested in understanding what it feels like to have these lungs flare ups, place a straw in one nostril, push the other nostril close with your finger, keep your mouth close and try to take a breath. Imagine having to live this way with inadequate or no relief! Remember that lung disease affects children (and babies) as well as adults. In addition, it contributes to cardiac and other system problems. As air pollution protections and work place safety are lifted by the current administration, even more people will suffer from lung diseases.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture