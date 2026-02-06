HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

I understand that the co-op model has worked for disparate communities across the country, but we need to have a system that will benefit all individuals throughout America. How can we incorporate this model into a universal, Medicare for All kind of system that will guarantee coverage for anyone while lowering costs for everyone?

Medicare for All proposes no copays or deductibles, coverage for hospital visits, emergency room visits, doctor visits - as well as dental, hearing and vision. The premiums for this plan will be paid as Medicare taxes, just like they are now (after actuarial adjustments). The idea is to have the same level of universal coverage for every American, regardless of income, like most other advanced economies have had for decades. The system we have now is beginning to fail for Middle Class families and has been getting out of reach for lower income families for a while already.

The obvious answer isn't co-ops, unless it helps to build Medicare for All. We just need the political will to get it done before the current system leads to serious health declines across America. The trend has already begun and we can reverse it with universal health care.

Even if America could “reclaim the health care system” within a generation, that timeline is unacceptable. A generation is 20 to 30 years - far too long when people are already dying from lack of access to care. We don’t need to wait decades to reinvent the wheel when universal healthcare has been working, reliably and affordably, across most of the developed world for years.

