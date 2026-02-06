Yesterday, I told you about Iowa farmers in 1916 who started building power lines before they even had electricity. That crazy idea sparked the 3-2-1 framework—pioneers prove it, proof spreads, government amplifies—that brought electricity to 90% of rural America.

We saw how health care pioneers like Patrick Blackaller in Wisconsin and the Ashtabula County schools in Ohio are proving community-controlled health care works. We watched proof spreading through organizations like the Health Transformation Alliance and Weaver Street Market.

Now comes Stage 3: the policy that amplifies what’s already succeeding.

And here’s the remarkable thing: We’ve already done this once in health care.

Remember How This Pattern Has Happened Before

In 1975, Congress passed the Indian Self-Determination Act. It gave tribes authority to take control of federal health care programs that had been managed by distant bureaucracies. Critically, this legislation emerged from tribal communities, responding to their needs and building on their initiatives.

Alaska Native peoples went from having what many considered the worst health care system in America (tuberculosis rates 50 times the national average) to creating what many now call the best.

The Nuka System of Care:

50% reduction in emergency room visits

53% decrease in hospital admissions

33% lower per-capita costs

95% same-day appointment availability

90% customer-owner satisfaction

From worst to best. In one generation.

The Cherokee Nation saw this and followed suit. Other tribes are doing the same.

What We Need Now: A Community Health Self-Determination Act

We’re building practical solutions within existing frameworks today. We’re scrappy. We make it work. But enabling legislation modeled on the REA and Indian Self-Determination Act would accelerate what communities are already proving works.

Here’s the crucial difference from the failed ACA co-ops: community initiation, not top-down mandates.

The ACA co-ops failed because they were imposed from Washington, severely hampered by insurance industry lobbying that ensured the co-ops would pose no real threat. Community-Owned Health Plans succeed because they emerge organically from communities themselves, like those farmer cooperatives that preceded the REA.

What we need:

Multi-stakeholder cooperative enabling legislation , like the Electric Cooperative Corporation Act of 1937, supporting governance by patients/members, clinicians, and employers working together

REA-style financing for communities of 25,000 to 700,000 people

Support for creating health plan utilities owned by the communities they serve

Community-initiated development, responsive to local needs rather than distant mandates

Remember those Iowa farmers who built six miles of power line before they even had a power source?

They created a national template simply by solving their own community’s problem. When smart policy came along, it amplified their work, but the work came first.

A hundred years later, we’re at the exact same moment with health care.

What This Means for You

If you’re an employer, even a small one:

Take a company with 38 employees (that’s how big the first company in Ohio was that followed the blueprint). You can start implementing Health Rosetta principles today. You need permission from no one. Direct primary care, transparent pharmacy benefits, removing barriers to high-quality care—these are proven solutions you can adopt right now.

If you’re part of an existing cooperative:

You’re already halfway there. You understand democratic ownership. You understand keeping resources local. Transform your own health plan first, then help others in your network do the same.

If you’re a policymaker:

You have proven templates. The Electric Cooperative Corporation Act. The Indian Self-Determination Act. We can apply proven policy frameworks to health care. But learn from what communities are building. Let them lead. Your role is to amplify, not dictate.

Why This Can Work Across the Political Spectrum

Conservatives see:

Local control

Reduced federal bureaucracy

Personal responsibility

Communities solving their own problems

Progressives see:

Universal access

Economic democracy

Health care dollars circulating locally

Addressing social determinants of health

The question comes down to serving communities versus protecting profits for those extracting from them.

Let me be clear about who’s standing in the way: Insurance conglomerates. Hospital systems treating health care as a profit center. PBMs extracting billions through opaque practices. The politicians they fund to maintain the status quo.

The Collapse Creates the Opening

When a system becomes more focused on extraction than service, when costs double every decade while outcomes worsen, when medical bankruptcy becomes the leading cause of personal financial ruin—that’s both market failure and systemic collapse happening simultaneously.

But here’s what gives me hope: Every collapsing system creates space for something better to emerge.

Rural electrification happened because the market failed rural America.

Medicare happened because the market failed elderly Americans.

The Indian Self-Determination Act happened because the government was failing tribal communities.

Now it’s health care’s turn.

Your Call to Action

FIRST: Look around your own community. Where is value being extracted? Where are health care dollars flowing out instead of circulating locally? That’s your opportunity.

SECOND: Find the innovators already doing this work. In Ashtabula, it started with a benefits advisor named Bryce Heinbaugh and a nurse named Casey Billington. In Wisconsin, it’s Patrick Blackaller. In Alaska, it was tribal leaders who refused to accept the status quo.

These pioneers exist in your community too. Find them. Support them. Learn from them.

THIRD: If you’re in a position to influence policy, push for enabling legislation. Community Health Self-Determination Acts at the state level. Multi-stakeholder cooperative frameworks. REA-style financing for community health plans. But remember: Communities must lead this effort. Policy follows proof.

FOURTH: Spread the word. When people understand that better health care is possible, that it’s proven reality rather than distant hope, they stop accepting the unacceptable.

Documenting the Movement

The same 3-2-1 pattern we’ve been talking about? The pioneers, the proof spreading, the smart policy amplification? This is the actual blueprint for how America has always solved its biggest challenges.

The Transformation Is Both Economic and Human

When you ask a traditional business “What should we do?”, the answer is always: “What maximizes profit for our shareholders?”

When you ask a cooperative “What should we do?”, the answer is: “What maximizes benefit for our members?“

It’s the same question. Totally different answer.

That difference, that fundamental shift from extraction to circulation, from distant shareholders to local stakeholders, that’s what transforms communities.

The Pattern Works

A century ago, farmers proved that communities could solve their own problems.

Government amplified what was already working.

And rural America got electricity.

Today, pioneers are proving communities can transform health care.

Smart policy needs to amplify what’s already working.

And America can reclaim the health care system from those who’ve weaponized it against us.

All we need is the courage those Iowa farmers had when they started digging holes and stringing wire across the prairie, before they even had a power source.

American ingenuity is alive and ready. It’s just waiting for us to remember who we are.

Dave Chase is CEO of Health Rosetta (a Public Benefit Corporation), host of RosettaFest and Nautilus Health Institute (a 501c3), and author of the forthcoming “Relocalizing Health: Taking Back Healthcare, Rebuilding Communities.” Learn more at HealthRosetta.org, RosettaFest.org and Nautilushealth.org.