HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonathon Glennie's avatar
Jonathon Glennie
9h

Wonderful analogy. How about the potential for a catastrophic loss or intensive use within the cooperative population? Are these smaller cooperatives utilizing stop loss, attachment point and re-insurance? These models lend themselves to younger and healthier individuals, rather than those needing more intensive health care.

The larger, the cooperative population, the greater the ability to spread the risk. Are you seeing multiple Health cooperatives contracting together to provide this risk spreading capability?

Reply
Share
1 reply
Donna's avatar
Donna
9h

Great stories : but nothing will change for millions unless the big health insurances are made to pony up. Make them non profit- no one ‘s health should be bankrolling a CEO paycheck or an investor. Zero copays, zero deductibles. I pay for a product , it is ridiculous that I have to keep paying more money in order to get any benefit. That’s like giving the down payment on the car and than paying monthly but I can’t use it till 6

Months later. And if I have anything catastrophic well I will be broke or have to choose to die.

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture