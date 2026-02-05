Picture this: Iowa, 1916. A group of farmers starts building six miles of power line to their farms.

Here’s the bold part: they built the infrastructure before securing a power source.

They just started digging holes, setting poles, and stringing wire across the prairie. Their neighbors thought they’d lost their minds.

But those farmers understood something powerful: When you want something badly enough, you build it yourself, even before you know exactly how every piece will work.

That idea sparked a transformation that brought electricity to 90% of rural America and created 900 cooperatives serving 42 million Americans today.

And right now, that same pattern, that same formula, is helping to solve America’s health care crisis.

The 3-2-1 Framework: A Pattern That Changes Everything

What those Iowa farmers stumbled onto extends far beyond electricity. It’s a pattern that appears repeatedly in American history when people face seemingly impossible problems.

I call it the 3-2-1 framework:

THREE stages that repeat every time:

First, plucky pioneers prove it’s possible

Second, proof spreads as others see it working

Third, smart government amplifies what’s already succeeding

TWO types of people make it happen:

Dreamers who actually do the work

Pragmatic enablers who help scale it

ONE trigger that kicks it all off:

Market failure—when the system that’s supposed to serve everyone only serves the privileged few

How It Worked for Electricity

Stage 1: The Pioneers

In 1914, 26 farmers in Stony Run, Minnesota, built their own power system after electric companies said serving them would be unprofitable. That same year in Iowa, farmers built infrastructure before securing power. California farmers formed mutual associations. Nebraska farmers in Howard County strung their own lines.

These were neighbors helping neighbors because the market had failed them.

Stage 2: Proof Spreads

By the early 1930s, hundreds of these experiments were working. Farmers who’d been told “it’s impossible” were doing it anyway. Their success inspired others. The pattern became clear: Communities could solve their own problems.

Stage 3: Government Amplifies

Then came 1935. The Rural Electrification Administration amplified what farmers had already proved worked. The government provided low-interest loans and technical support while maintaining fierce local control. Critically, this came after communities demonstrated viability, after they built the infrastructure themselves.

The results:

1935: 10% of rural America had electricity

1953: 90% had power

Today: 900 cooperatives serve 42 million Americans

They cover 56% of the nation’s landmass

No corporate takeover

Less than 1% loan default rate

That last number tells you everything. When communities own their solutions, they make them work.

Why Cooperatives Drive Ideologues Crazy

Here’s what I love about cooperatives: They transcend politics.

Ronald Reagan called cooperatives “people’s capitalism”: local control, personal responsibility, keeping government out of your business.

Bernie Sanders champions their democratic structure: one person one vote, wealth stays local, workers have power.

They’re both right. Cooperatives are fundamentally American. When the market fails, communities solve it themselves.

The Health Care Crisis: Market Failure in Real Time

We’re facing massive market failure in health care right now. Here’s a critical data point: The share of health care dollars reaching actual clinical care has dropped from $0.27 to $0.23 in just six years. Meanwhile, the largest health systems and insurers have built hundreds of subsidiary entities to move money around and hide profits. Middlemen run amok while the care portion shrinks.

Below is page 1 of 12 that is the org chart of Elevance (a giant corporate conglomerate encompassing Blue Cross plans across the country) covering the entities they have acquired and created.

Two pages of the org chart of Providence Health System’s hundreds of entities

But just like those farmers a century ago, pioneers are proving there’s a better way.

Stage 1: The Pioneers – TODAY

Let me tell you about Patrick Blackaller up in Wisconsin.

Patrick runs the Employer Healthcare Cooperative of Wisconsin. He’s building something remarkable by going back to basics: tier-1 networks with independent providers who actually put patients first.

Here’s what that looks like:

Employees using high-value providers? Zero out-of-pocket costs.

Take the Alba Birth Center they partner with. Maternity care that typically costs families $5,000-$10,000 out of pocket? Completely free for their members.

Why? Because high-quality maternity care at a birth center costs the plan less than half what a hospital charges, and outcomes are better. So Patrick eliminates the member’s cost entirely, rewarding the smart choice.

The Ashtabula Story

Now let me tell you about Ashtabula County, Ohio, population 100,000. One of the poorest counties in the state. They’d become a medical desert with not a single independent primary care physician remaining.

The Great Lakes Community-Owned Health Plan started with the school district, one of the poorest in Ohio with only 300 staff members. Let me emphasize that: just 300 employees. So when they saved $2.4 million in the first year alone, that represents extraordinary per-capita impact. And this was outside of the collective bargaining agreement timeframe so their hands were tied.

Ashtabula is currently at Stage 3 of the six-stage COHP development framework, working toward becoming a full multi-stakeholder cooperative. But they’re already following the core principles: local control, transparent pricing, putting community first.

First-year results:

$2.4 million saved (for just 300 employees)

No teacher layoffs

No transportation cuts

Better benefits than ever before

Reserves grew from dangerously low to robust

They’ve strengthened their financial position so dramatically that they’re now figuring out how to improve benefits even further. And it’s spreading. The city and county joined. Private employers are following. The pattern is repeating.

When Big Health Care Took Over

Let me make this personal for a minute.

My parents were both in a Medicare Advantage plan run by a cooperative. For years, the care was extraordinary: same-day appointments, doctors who knew them, proactive care focused on keeping them healthy.

Then a for-profit health care conglomerates got involved.

Tech critic Cory Doctorow has a term for what happens when profit-focused corporations acquire something good and systematically degrade it: “Enshittification.”

The early signs appeared quickly. First, my mom could no longer easily reach her care team. What had been simple contact with her health coach, who served as the conduit to the full care team, became difficult and frustrating. Then they started routing her prescriptions from a nearby, convenient pharmacy to one in an unsafe part of town. Someone thousands of miles away probably thought it looked close on Google Maps. Anyone local would have known better.

This is the extraction we’re fighting.

Stage 2: Proof Is Spreading

Weaver Street Market in North Carolina, a grocery cooperative owned by both workers and consumers, transformed their health plan using these same principles.

The Health Transformation Alliance brings together 65+ major employers representing six million lives and $31 billion in annual health care spending. They’re saving over $1 billion annually by taking direct control.

In Orlando, Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts demonstrates private sector success:

Health care costs run 55% below industry averages leading to cumulative savings of over $570 million (benchmarked against other Florida hoteliers)

Savings 100% funded college education for employees and neighborhood kids

High school graduation rates rose from unacceptable to nearly 100%

Crime dropped 78% in those neighborhoods

What Comes Next

We’ve seen the pioneers prove it works. We’re watching proof spread across America—from Wisconsin to Ohio to Florida to North Carolina. Communities are solving their own health care challenges using the same cooperative principles that electrified rural America.

But remember the 3-2-1 framework? We’ve covered stages 1 and 2. Now comes the crucial third stage: smart government policy that amplifies what’s already succeeding.

In Part 2 tomorrow, I’ll show you:

The proven policy blueprint (it’s already worked)

What a Community Health Self-Determination Act would look like

Specific actions you can take right now

Why this transcends our current political divisions

The pattern that brought electricity to 90% of rural America is transforming health care. Those Iowa farmers who started building before they had all the answers? They created a template that changed the nation.

We’re at that exact same moment right now with health care.

Tomorrow in Part 2: The policy blueprint and what you can do.