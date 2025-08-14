Holston Medical Group (HMG), a physician-owned Kingsport, Tennessee-based practice that’s been in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia for decades, is now part of Optum — the massive physician-staffing arm of UnitedHealth Group. According to WJHL, HMG’s more than 200 providers across 70 locations will now work under the banner of the nation’s largest health insurance conglomerate.

To me, this feels personal because Kingsport is my hometown. Kingsport isn’t just where I grew up, but where I first started to see the cracks in America’s health care system. As some readers may know, I was visiting my folks there when I learned about a free medical clinic, managed by Remote Area Medical, that was being held at a nearby county fairground to treat thousands of folks, many of whom had insurance but not enough cash to cover their deductibles and other out-of-pocket expenses their insurers demanded. I was still a Cigna executive then, but I borrowed my dad’s ‘92 Oldsmobile and started my trek to the Wise County fairgrounds in Southwest Virginia.

This is a picture I took while home visiting my folks in Kingsport, Tennessee – the same weekend I went to the Remote Area Medical clinic. My mom, Pearl, is on the left; neighbor Lena Mae is in the middle wearing her “Fun Fest” shirt; and dad, Blaine, on the right, is tinkering with his mower.

What I saw changed my life forever: Americans, many of whom could have been people I grew up with – former classmates, distant cousins – standing in the rain, waiting in lines that led to barns and animal stalls so they could get basic but often life-saving medical care. It’s one of the reasons I testified before Congress against my old industry and became a whistleblower in June 2009.

These are pictures I took of the free medical clinic, managed by Remote Area Medical , at the Wise County fairgrounds in Southwest Virginia.

And that’s why this news about Optum’s buy-up has me so tight. I know the kind of pressure doctors in East Tennessee (and across the country) are under. Cuts in Medicaid payments; declining reimbursement from private insurers like United, Cigna and others; and ever more hoops to jump through with prior authorization and other red tape. The result for physicians? Overhead goes up while margins vanish. And then a corporate giant like UnitedHealth Group steps in, offering a way out – on its terms.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The pitch can sound friendly: Join our network, we’ll take care of the headaches. But the subtext is straight out of a mob playbook: If you don’t join us, we might kick you out of network. Or slash your reimbursement rates. Or both. Hospital systems or private equity firms might offer another bid, but often they don’t. So many practices, even those rooted in their communities for generations, have no choice but to sell.

When a company like UnitedHealth Group, with its $400+ billion in annual revenue, buys up a practice like HMG, it’s not just about adding doctors to its roster. It’s about consolidating power: controlling the insurance, the pharmacy benefits, the care itself. And when one company calls all the shots, patients and providers alike usually wind up on the losing end.

This isn’t just a Kingsport story. It’s happening in towns and cities all over America. But for me, it’s a reminder that the forces that drove me to speak out years ago haven’t gone away — and despite my best efforts – they’ve only grown stronger.