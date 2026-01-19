In March of 1966, Martin Luther King Jr. spoke those words to a group of physicians and civil rights advocates in Chicago. Sixty years later, that sentence still lands with a thud.

We often think of Dr. King as a figure from a black and white past who has been frozen in photographs. But Dr. King and the fight for civil rights were not distant history. He was from the same generation as many millennials’ grandparents. He was fatally shot in 1968, when millions of baby boomers were still in their teens and twenties.

Dr. King was not from a world of horse-drawn carriages and rotary phones. This was the world of the first Super Bowl — won by the Green Bay Packers. The world of Motown, of Stevie Wonder and The Supremes. The world where “Hey Jude” played on the radio and Aretha Franklin demanded “Respect.”

Dr. King lived to see commercial jet travel, color televisions and mainframe computers reshape business, government and American life. In cultural time, 1966 is not long ago. It was yesterday.

I was a senior in high school in Kingsport, Tennessee, when Dr. King died, planning to enroll the next year in the University of Tennessee’s journalism program. Four years later, I would be working at a newspaper in Memphis, just a few blocks from the Lorraine Motel where Dr. King was assassinated.

And yet here we (still) are.

In the richest nation on earth, there are still tens of millions who delay care because they cannot afford it. Americans ration insulin. Patients with insurance face deductibles so high they might as well be uninsured. Medical debt remains one of the leading causes of bankruptcy.

Dr. King understood something that still eludes too many policymakers today: Health care is not a luxury. It is a necessity, and it is a civil right.

On this Martin Luther King Jr. Day, his words should not be treated as a historical artifact. They should be read as a contemporary diagnosis. Because if injustice in health care was “the most shocking and inhuman” form of inequality in 1966, the only truly shocking thing today is how little we have done to address that injustice.