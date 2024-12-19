NYT: I Was a Health Insurance Executive. What I Saw Made Me Quit.
Read my full op-ed in The New York Times.
The New York Times has published my opinion piece reflecting on my time as a health insurance executive and the heartbreaking situations that led me to become a whistleblower.
I also discuss how insurance companies prioritize Wall Street profits over patient care, shortening the lives of many and driving millions of Americans into medical debt. I hope you’ll take a moment to read the full piece.