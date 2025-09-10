HEALTH CARE un-covered

Susananda
10h

National Nurses United provides 2 phone numbers to contact your elected officials with solutions.

Representatives at 202-858-1717

Senators at 202-519-0494

In addition inform policy makers about #PatientsOverProfit Act and Sunlightreportinsurance.com

We cannot afford to delay.

Susananda
11h

As private for-profit health insurance industry always takes profit over patients and this industry decided to drop people as they aged; Congress enacted Medicare in 1965.

As this industry continues to choose profit over patients, I use the metaphor if you are not healthy nor wealthy you can sell your house to pay for care, later the industry demanding you sell your whole block to pay for care and now they want the entire neighborhood.

