Reed Abelson of The New York Times has done the country a real service with her latest piece, “Health Care Costs for Workers Begin to Climb.” Her reporting mirrors what I saw firsthand when I was inside the insurance industry. No matter what corporate executives say about “affordability,” workers and their families are going to keep paying (a lot) more for their health care.

In fact, if you take a longer-term view of what has been happening to both premiums and out-of-pocket demands by insurers, you’ll see that the word “begin” in the headline is not the right choice. Premiums – including the portions paid by both employers and workers – and the deductibles and other out-of-pockets workers have to pay before their coverage kicks in have been rising unrelentingly for many years.

Abelson’s reporting focused on a survey conducted by Mercer of 1,700 companies that suggests employers and their workers will be hit next year with the sharpest increases in health costs since I left the industry in 2008.

According to Mercer, employers expect health care costs to rise almost 9% next year if they don’t cut benefits, and even after “plan design changes” — that’s industry-talk for shifting costs onto workers — the increase will still average 6.5%. A quarter of the companies surveyed anticipate double-digit increases in 2026.

What This Means for Workers

Workers, as Abelson points out, will bear the brunt of these increases. America’s employers (working hand-in-glove with insurers in their role as third-party administrators, or TPAs) are poised to raise premiums, deductibles, and co-pays. Some of those employers/TPAs will shrink provider networks, forcing employees into plans where “choice” means they will pay far more to see the doctors they trust but that are no longer “in network.” And while the average worker’s share of family coverage has held steady at about $6,000 in recent years, that’s not because insurers have gotten generous. It’s because employers knew workers were already stretched thin — with groceries, rent, and every other household cost climbing. And when you look back to 2000 – or even to 2014 when many provisions of the Affordable Care Act went into effect – you’ll see that workers are now paying significantly more of the premium and out of their own pockets when they pick up a prescription or go to the doctor than they did not so long ago.

Abelson’s reporting also cites a Gallup Poll from earlier this year which found that nearly 91 million adults already say they wouldn’t be able to afford needed medical care. That number, undoubtedly, will only grow.

The Times’ story points to a few culprits:

Drug prices — driven not only by pharmaceutical companies but also by the middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), the biggest of which are owned by the very insurers administering your plan.

Hospital consolidation and price hikes — fewer competitors means large hospital systems can and do raise prices because they have more leverage in negotiations with insurers.

Employer cost-shifting — Mercer’s data shows companies are increasingly considering network “tiers” and higher out-of-pocket plans, which don’t actually reduce costs but simply push them onto workers.

The vicious cycle

When I was an executive at Cigna, one of the country’s biggest TPAs, I saw how every “cost-control” strategy ultimately came back to the same thing: Protect profits by finding new ways to make their employer customers – and their customers’ workers – pay more. Abelson’s reporting shows that nothing has changed.

A term industry executives used behind closed doors back then to describe what is going on –and has been going on for years – is “benefit buydown.” That’s a clever euphemism to describe what happens year in and year out in our uniquely American health care system: Premiums go up, but the value of the coverage goes down. In other, less jargon-y words, every year we Americans pay more and get less when it comes to health insurance. We Americans pay more in premiums but have fewer doctors and hospitals to choose from because of ever-narrowing networks; we have to pay more and more in deductibles, coinsurance and copayments before our insurers will pay anything; and we increasingly get letters from our insurers informing us that the treatment, test or medication our doctors say we need is not “authorized” and consequently will not be covered.

Looking back a few years, you’ll see that the cost of coverage has sky-rocketed for both our employers and our families. According to research conducted annually by KFF, the average cost of an employer-sponsored family plan was $25,572 last year, up 52% since 2014 when it cost $16,838 and almost 300% since 2000, when it cost $6,438. While it’s true that the amount contributed by workers has held steady at about 25%, 25% was a heck of a lot more in 2024 ($6,296) than it was in 2000 ($1,619).

It’s also important to point out that workers in small companies (fewer than 50 employees) pay considerably more of the premium than workers in large companies. And their deductibles they have to meet are way higher. In 2023, according to the Commonwealth Fund, the average annual deductible for an employee of a large firm was $3,547. For an employee of a small firm it was $5,074.

As we look beyond 2026, the outlook may be even grimmer because of the tariffs that are or could be imposed by the Trump administration that will inflate the price of drugs and supplies. And we will have to factor in the consequences of deep cuts to the Medicaid program and the end of federal subsidies that make coverage affordable for millions of Americans who don’t have access to employer-sponsored health insurance and must buy it on their own through the ACA marketplace. More than 14 million people are expected to be pushed into the ranks of the uninsured as a consequence. And as Don Moulds of CalPERS told the New York Times, “As hospitals and providers see more uninsured, we always worry that those costs will be absorbed in the system and passed along in terms of higher commercial prices.”

Because insurers/TPAs have shown (over many decades) that they cannot control health care costs but simply make employers and workers pay more every year, you can be certain premiums and out-of-pockets will rise even more beyond 2026.

That’s the vicious cycle.

Something needs to be done

The Times’ Abelson has put her finger on a looming affordability crisis. Health benefits remain a powerful recruitment tool, but for many families, they’re becoming a trap: ever-higher costs for ever-shrinking coverage.

All this being said, it’s good that this type of reporting is out there, but it's not enough to keep publishing the numbers. We need policymakers to confront the root causes: insurers that profit from rising health care costs, premiums and cost-shifting, hospitals that continue to consolidate in response to continued consolidation in the health insurance business, and a political system too cozy with health insurance company C-Suites and their lobbyists.

Until then, the Mercer survey tells us what to expect: workers paying more, families skipping care, and an insurance industry raking in billions.