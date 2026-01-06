HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD's avatar
Greeley Miklashek, MD
3d

Ironically, this retired physician/psychiatrist, now 80yo and dependent on Medicare and without dental insurance, a LONG COVID and prostate cancer survivor, can't get medical or dental care unless willing to travel to a neighboring town or paying $300. to get a cavity filled. When I retired and closed my 42 yr. practice, I was informed by collection agencies that i was owed $500K in mostly uncollected copays. A year into retirement I had to threaten the collection agencies with suit in order to get them to stop hounding my mostly poor patients. We have the single worst healthcare system in the developed world and I know this from experience, professionally and personally. Have a blessed day and support the movement to a single payor healthcare system like every other developed country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Linda Palmer's avatar
Linda Palmer
3d

Wendell Potter thankyou for all you do ❤️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture