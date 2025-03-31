I wanted to share a new piece in New York Magazine that profiles not just my own journey, but those of three other former insurance executives who, like me, walked away from the industry after realizing just how deeply broken it is. The article, “The Confessions of Insurance Executives,” by Chris Stanton, dives into what pushed each of us to speak out — from “execut[ing] a few hostages” to witnessing firsthand how Wall Street profits come at the expense of patients’ lives. It also explores the coordinated attacks I’ve faced recently and why they’re so familiar to me — because I used to help orchestrate them.

Here is a part of that story:

​​Since walking away from the industry, Potter has waged a relentless, sometimes lonely campaign against for-profit insurance companies through media appearances, books, a newsletter, and Capitol Hill lobbying. Now 73, he’s something of a guiding figure for a loose network of former health-insurance executives trying to atone. United by their desire to rein in the behemoth insurers, all are fighting their own overlapping battles — whether helping doctors wrangle with the companies or advocating for single-payer health care. Even as chaos reigns in Washington, D.C., they’re hopeful the current outrage toward insurers just might provide momentum for a few crucial changes.

If you want the complete behind-the-scenes look at how the insurance industry really works, through the eyes of four former executives, read the full story below.

READ THE ARTICLE