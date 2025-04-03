Not Just Democrats Anymore. Republicans are Mounting a Crackdown on Big Health Insurers
There is a growing appetite among members of both parties to address how health insurance companies have consolidated power in ways that waste tax dollars, limit consumer choice and drive up costs.
For years, I’ve worked to expose the ways in which Big Insurance prioritizes profits over patients. And for years, I’ve seen firsthand that concern over corporate abuse in health care is not limited to any one political party.
HEALTH CARE un-covered is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In recent weeks, I’ve had meetings with multiple Republican and Democratic congressional offices in which lawmakers and their staff have expressed deep interest in tackling issues of waste, fraud, and abuse in the health insurance industry. These conversations are not theoretical — they are focused on concrete policy solutions to stop insurers from gaming regulations, overcharging taxpayers and undermining free-market competition through monopolistic behavior – namely through their private Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and their military and Veterans Health Administration businesses.
Washington can be deeply divided on many issues, but the evidence of Big Insurance’s excesses transcends party lines. Take Medicare Advantage, for example. For years, whistleblowers, independent researchers and journalists have exposed how insurers use deceptive risk-scoring tactics to siphon billions from taxpayers.
Now, even some of the program’s original champions, like Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), are demanding accountability. Grassley recently sent a letter to UnitedHealth Group’s CEO, questioning the company’s role in overbilling Medicare. His willingness to investigate these abuses underscores a growing, bipartisan recognition that the program is not working as intended — and that reforms are necessary.
A third area where there is now strong bipartisan momentum is in the push to rein in pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), which are the insurance industry-owned drug middlemen that are squeezing independent pharmacies out of business. Republican lawmakers like Rep. Buddy Carter of Georgia and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri have linked up with Democratic colleagues to push legislation that would dismantle anti-competitive PBM practices, stop spread pricing and halt insurers from using their vertically integrated businesses to steer patients toward their own pharmacies.
All of these efforts align with broader concerns in Washington and the states about corporate consolidation and anti-competitive behavior in pharmaceuticals, big tech and trade. And to the fear of my former colleagues, I have never seen such bipartisan agreement on any issue related to health care like I’m seeing now. Republicans and Democrats alike are beginning to understand the multiple ways you middlemen have rigged the system to reward yourselves and your shareholders. Lawmakers have had enough.
It doesn’t take rocket science to know they those who provide health care as a business are milking these federal programs dry. Insurance companies with their constant denials , hospitals admitting someone for a normal ekg, normal lab, resolved chest pain but guess what your gonna get a cardiac cath anyway or them allowing for a physician to inflate that level of stenosis to 70 percent when it actually is only 10 percent just so he can put in a medically unnecessary stent. The shenanigans in health care are ridiculous. Terminate all this in one easy step. Take the profit out of healthcare and things will change.
To me, this is the big flaw with healthcare for profit. American capitalism is always trying to increase the bottom line in whatever ways they can find. Maybe it’s time to revisit the whole idea of single payer healthcare or as some say, Medicare for all. Get the profit motive out of taking care of people. Medicare may not be perfect, but overall it’s incredibly well managed and has delivered healthcare and peace of mind to me since I’ve been on it. I thank God and LBJ and all it’s supporters back in 1965 who brought it into being.