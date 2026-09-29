HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Norm Spier's avatar
Norm Spier
Sep 29

Thanks for this.

One of my most significant experiences with AI is actually the voice-AI system that answers the phone at Fed Ex when you need a delivery rescheduled.

It's quite incredible how many hours I've wasted per delivery, as it keeps asking me the same question again and again, and hangs up on me when I ask it to speak to a person. (I figured out that if I give it ten tries, it will let me speak to a person, but it has to decide on its own that I need a person.)

It becomes clear that with AI, in the hands of people who either don't understand the limits of AI, or who are bent on saving money, a catastrophe is likely.

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Donna's avatar
Donna
Sep 29

Not sure what they are stating they didn’t use Navitas Health to deny. Working in comercial auth for UHC, we nurses use to be pulled over to help with Medicare Advantage acute care auths and much to my surprise while reviewing an case of 80 year old complete independent at home suffered fall , had some cognitive and physical decline and therapy recommended SNF. I agreed and went to see if it had been requested. Lo and behold it had but to my surprise it was denied by a machine. And even more surprising there was no document as to why. Looking at the time - done in less than a minute. But yet the request met their Interqual guidelines . This was in 2024. She went home and fell down, broke her humerus.After that saw several instances of inappropriate denied admits. My neighbor had the same happen to him. Ankle fracture. I helped him with his initial phone call , showed him how he had met the criteria and than told them if the denial was machine assisted. They immediately told him to disregard the letter and that everything was good.

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