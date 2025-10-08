HEALTH CARE un-covered

Jim Scheiner
Another significant shortcoming of the No Surprises Act is that it does not cover Medicare Advantage Plans. If you are on an Advantage Plan, you are required to follow an arbitration process that is basically an arm of the insurer. I know this from personal experience.

While I cannot speak to any hidden agendas within insurance organizations, I want to highlight a critical perspective missing from this article. The piece focuses heavily on the tug-of-war between insurers and providers and its impact on patients, but it overlooks the employer market, which funds the vast majority of private healthcare coverage in the U.S. This omission is significant.

In my view, employers will ultimately bear the full weight of the hidden costs emerging from how the NSA’s arbitration process is unfolding. We know that providers are currently winning approximately 80–85% of Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) cases, and in many instances, arbitrators are awarding 100% of billed charges. These inflated determinations directly increase plan spend for both self-funded and fully insured employers. Over time, this will likely cascade into higher premiums, increased member cost-sharing, and mounting pressure on benefit affordability.

While fair reimbursement for providers is important, arbitration outcomes must also reflect market-aligned rates to prevent unsustainable cost escalation across the employer-sponsored system. Employers must be included in ongoing policy discussions. Otherwise, a law designed to protect patients from surprise bills could inadvertently drive-up overall healthcare costs undermining the very system it aims to safeguard.

