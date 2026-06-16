No One Likes Medicare Advantage [Episode Clips]

Concern about Medicare Advantage is no longer limited to patient advocates and health care reformers. Increasingly, lawmakers from across the political spectrum are questioning whether the program is serving seniors and taxpayers as intended.

Below are three clips from our latest episode of the HEALTH CARE un-covered Show featuring former Congressman Jim Greenwood (R-PA), Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) and Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI).

Former Congressman Jim Greenwood (R-PA) helped author the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003, which created Medicare Advantage's modern framework. More than two decades later, he argues the program has drifted far from what lawmakers originally envisioned.

Rep. Greg Murphy, MD (R-NC), a practicing physician and co-chair of the GOP Doctors Caucus, discusses Medicare Advantage's high costs and upcoding schemes — and why he believes reforms are needed.

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) has been one of Medicare Advantage's most persistent critics in Congress. In this clip, he explains why he believes lawmakers must do more to curb insurer abuses and strengthen Traditional Medicare.

These clips offer just a glimpse of a much broader conversation about prior authorization, denied care, narrow provider networks, insurer overpayments and what Washington is doing about Medicare Advantage.

You can watch the full episode of the HEALTH CARE un-covered Show here: