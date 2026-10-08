HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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BirchTree Health's avatar
BirchTree Health
Oct 8Edited

Here in Minnesota we just had a major reset and redesign and reduction in MA plans. Your example acknowledges exactly what we are seeing in Minnesota. Carriers leaving the market, PPO’ reduction, HMO’s plans ^,premiums up.

Minnesota is going through a sweeping healthcare change. Consolidation, acquisition. Positioning. Scale to compete.

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Jos Backus's avatar
Jos Backus
Oct 8

We need universal health care. It would be cheaper and cover everybody. Plus it would make the US more competitive.

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