The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently released its annual preview of the Medicare Advantage and Part D plans that will be on the market when open enrollment begins a week from today. The Trump administration, CMS said, has successfully stabilized the Medicare Advantage program. Average premiums are projected to fall 16.5% next year, while drug premiums in Medicare Advantage plans are expected to drop 38%.

CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz, clearly aware that American voters are fed up with health insurers, touted what he claimed was the success of the administration’s tough-on-Big-Insurance campaign. “By slashing handouts to big insurance companies,” he said, “CMS is keeping premiums stable.”

If you stopped reading there, you’d think seniors are in for a pretty good year. They aren’t. The plan-level data tell a very different story. Almost none of it made it into the press release.

What CMS left out

A Modern Healthcare analysis of the new data found that at least 3.8 million people will be forced to pick new coverage because their insurer pulled out of their market or shut down their plan. That’s the most in the history of the Medicare Advantage program. It’s also up from nearly 3 million this year, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins and Georgetown, who found that this year’s disruption was already about 10 times the historical rate.

Every major insurer cut the number of individual Medicare Advantage plans it offers, according to analysts at the investment bank Stephens. Humana is dropping about 2,400 plans. UnitedHealthcare is dropping about 690. Molina is getting out of the individual MA market entirely so that it can focus exclusively on the lucrative “special needs” market, which encompasses low-income seniors who are eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

The big companies are also pulling out of counties. Centene alone is leaving 344, shrinking its Medicare Advantage footprint by 20%. Modern Healthcare found that the number of counties with no Medicare Advantage plans at all will more than double, from 67 to 181. Fifteen regional insurers, including some Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, received federal permission to cap enrollment in 2027.

And seniors who manage to keep their plans will often pay more when they need care. Whit Mayo, an analyst at Leerink Partners, found that the average maximum out-of-pocket limit is going up 10%. Part D deductibles in Medicare Advantage plans are up 30%. UnitedHealthcare, the biggest player in the market, raised its out-of-pocket limit 11% and its drug deductible 33%. Stephens put the average out-of-pocket increase at 9.1%, with Centene’s plans up 16.1%.

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The plans disappearing aren’t random, either. Insurers are cutting PPOs, which let patients see doctors outside the network and generally don’t require referrals. They’re replacing them with HMOs, which limit members to narrower networks and usually require a primary care doctor’s referral to see a specialist.

One analysis of the CMS files, published by Informed + Choice, found that general-enrollment PPO offerings fell nearly 11%. UnitedHealthcare says its plan exits are concentrated among PPOs. Stephens found the company increased its HMO plans from 6,462 to 7,009 even as it shrank its overall lineup.

For seniors who lose a PPO, that can mean losing a longtime doctor or specialist. Medicare Advantage networks are already narrow. KFF has found that enrollees have access to about half the physicians available to people in traditional Medicare. Insurers favor HMOs because they give the company more control over where patients go and how much care they get.

The CMS press release doesn’t mention any of these exits, higher out-of-pocket limits or deductibles.

How the averages hide the pain

The 16.5% premium drop is a real number, but it doesn’t describe what most seniors will experience. The average includes special needs plans, which serve those people who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid or who have certain chronic conditions. Those plans have lower premiums, and they’re growing fast. Molina and other insurers like them because they earn higher margins per enrollee. Modern Healthcare found the number of special needs plans will rise 9.2% next year, to 1,855.

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Meanwhile, the number of individual Medicare Advantage drug plan products, the kind most seniors buy, is falling 8%. A J.P. Morgan analysis found that premiums for those plans are going up by several dollars a month on average, partly because insurers are offering fewer $0-premium plans. Leerink put the industry-wide average premium change at about 1% up. Neither found anything like a 16.5% drop.

KFF found that the average beneficiary will have 28 Medicare Advantage drug plans to pick from in 2027, down from 32 this year.

About 8 in 10 Medicare Advantage enrollees, CMS said, can stay in their current plan at the same or a lower premium. Flip that around. Roughly 2 in 10, around 7 million people, will either lose their plan or pay more to keep it. And that says nothing about higher deductibles, copays or out-of-pocket caps.

The supplemental benefits that are a big selling point for Medicare Advantage are getting thinner, too. CMS says dental, vision and hearing benefits will hold steady. But CMS is counting whether plans offer a benefit, not how generous it is. A dental benefit with a lower dollar cap still counts as a dental benefit.

A Leerink review of the Medicare Plan Finder found that UnitedHealthcare cut dental benefits for almost 70% of its members. Centene cut them for 45% and Aetna for 36%. Humana reduced or eliminated the Part B giveback, the refund some plans pay toward a senior’s monthly Part B premium, for 62% of its members.

There’s another story behind that projected 38% drop in Medicare Advantage drug premiums. The base premium Medicare uses to price drug coverage is actually rising 6%, the most the law allows. The likeliest explanation is that insurers are using their rebate dollars, the taxpayer money they get for bidding below Medicare’s benchmark, to buy down drug premiums instead of paying for extras.

CMS brushed off warnings that ending a temporary federal subsidy for stand-alone Part D plans would send premiums soaring. On average, the agency said, those premiums will rise by less than $1 a month.

According to MedPAC, the subsidy Oz ended knocked about $16 a month off the average stand-alone premium this year. Take away that support and you’d expect premiums to rise by something close to that amount. Instead, CMS says they’ll barely move.

Juliette Cubanski of KFF found that the number of stand-alone drug plans will drop about 12%, from 360 to 316. There will be no $0-premium stand-alone plans next year for anyone outside Extra Help, a program for low-income seniors. This year, 28% of people in traditional Medicare who don’t get Extra Help were in a $0-premium plan. Every one of them will pay more in 2027.

Even the AARP-branded plans UnitedHealthcare sells, which cover more than 2 million people, are in line for premium increases. And as Cubanski points out, CMS’s numbers say nothing about whether plans are dropping drugs from their formularies, raising copays or shifting to coinsurance.

The gap between average drug premiums in Medicare Advantage ($7) and stand-alone plans ($36) is now about $29 a month. That gap is fueled in part by Medicare Advantage rebate dollars that people in traditional Medicare never see. It’s one more way the system tilts seniors toward private plans.

Why the spin?

In the propaganda game, you lead with the most favorable numbers. Then you bury or ignore the ones that tell a less flattering story, and hand reporters a tidy but highly misleading headline they can repeat on deadline. I know the game well because it’s the one I played for two decades at two of the biggest insurance conglomerates.

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Open enrollment runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Election Day is Nov. 3, right in the middle of it. Millions of seniors will open letters in a few days telling them their plan is going away or their costs are going up. The administration would rather folks hear about falling premiums first.

And Oz’s “handouts” line implies that CMS is getting tough on health insurers. But insurers aren’t absorbing the cost. They’re dropping plans, retreating from counties, steering growth toward higher-margin special needs plans and narrower HMOs, and shifting more costs onto seniors when they need care. Meanwhile, the handouts that really matter are still flowing.

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, the nonpartisan agency that advises Congress, estimates that Medicare will pay private Medicare Advantage insurers $76 billion more this year than it would have spent if those same people were in traditional Medicare. That’s 14% more per enrollee.

MedPAC traces the excess to two things. Insurers code their enrollees as sicker than they would be in traditional Medicare, and they tend to attract healthier people to begin with. Every senior helps pay for it, including those in traditional Medicare, because the overpayments push up everyone’s Part B premium.

The Part D subsidy Oz ended was estimated to cost about $9.8 billion over two years, according to the Government Accountability Office. MedPAC’s overpayment estimate is $76 billion in a single year. And rather than go after that money, House Republicans just advanced a bill that would change how MedPAC does the math, in ways that favor the insurers. Let’s hope it doesn’t go anywhere in the coming lame-duck session.

Insurers have two basic ways to control spending. They can push down the prices they pay doctors, hospitals and drugmakers. Or they can restrict access to care and make patients pay more of the bill. They have little ability or incentive to do the first, so they almost always choose the second. The 2027 landscape is that playbook in action.

What seniors should do

Unfortunately, most seniors won’t shop around. (I can’t blame them because it’s a time-consuming, bewildering chore – by design.) KFF has found that nearly 7 in 10 Medicare beneficiaries don’t compare plans during open enrollment, and an eHealth survey found that many simply re-enroll without reviewing their options.

Unless their plan is being canceled out from under them, most people will roll into next year’s version without realizing it may be less generous than this year’s. Insurers know that. Don’t be one of them.

If you’re in a Medicare Advantage plan, read your Annual Notice of Change carefully. I just read my Part D annual notice and found that while my monthly premium will drop slightly, my out-of-pocket costs will soar. So, look past the premium. Check the out-of-pocket maximum, the drug deductible, specialist copays, and whether your doctors and hospitals are still in the network. If your plan is ending, don’t assume you’ll be moved by your current insurer into something comparable. That’s because there likely will not be something comparable.

And if you’re a member of Congress, ask CMS why a press release about stability didn’t mention that millions of seniors are losing their plans for the second year in a row – or, for that matter, all the other obscured details I just told you about.