Last week, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, led by Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), released a Majority Staff Report on rampant prior authorization (PA) abuses in Medicare Advantage (MA). The report offers unique insight into recent trends in the use of prior authorization by Medicare Advantage plans and the strategy and motives behind insurance corporations’ use of it.

While the findings won’t surprise those who’ve been following health policy trends, it is immensely concerning that between 2019 and 2022, the prior authorization denial rate for post-acute care in UnitedHealth’s Medicare Advantage plans doubled. The denial rate for long-term acute care hospitals in Humana’s Medicare Advantage plans increased by 54% from 2020 to 2022. During this time, UnitedHealth, CVS/Aetna, and Humana increased their use of artificial intelligence (AI) for prior authorization reviews, often resulting in increasing denial numbers and decreasing (or absent) review time by human beings.

The report recommends that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) collect additional data, conduct audits of prior authorization processes, and expand regulations on the use of technology in PA reviews. While these recommendations would be positive steps, the report’s findings call into question whether Big Insurance can ever be trusted or regulated enough to prevent abuse of patients through prior authorization and other mechanisms.

This report provides an in-depth look at insurers’ motivations. Sadly, those motivations are not to “make sure a service or prescription is a clinically appropriate option,” as UnitedHealth claims, but to decrease the amount spent on medical care to increase the corporations’ profits. The report noted that CVS, which owns Aetna, saved $660 million in 2018 by denying Medicare Advantage patients’ claims for treatment at inpatient facilities. Around the same time, CVS found in its testing of a model to “maximize approvals,” which would be a good thing for patients, that the model jeopardized profits because it would lead to more care being covered. In 2022, CVS “deprioritized” a plan to increase auto-approvals because of the lost “savings” from denying patient care.

The report found that the motivation to increase profits, without regard for patient care, was not unique to CVS/Aetna. UnitedHealth’s naviHealth subsidiary provided this directive to its employees: “IMPORTANT: Do NOT guide providers or give providers answers to the questions” when speaking to a patient’s doctor about a prior authorization request. Instead of working collaboratively with doctors to get patients the care they need, UnitedHealth told its workers not to bother. In a training session offered to Humana employees involved in prior authorization reviews, the company explained that reviewers should deny a request for post-acute care even if a patient needed more intensive treatment. Humana told reviewers that the lack of an in-network lower-level care facility for patients to go to was not a reason to approve post-acute care and that usually the situations can be “sorted out,” presumably by the patient with no help from the insurer.

All three companies (UnitedHealth, Humana and CVS/Aetna), which dominate the Medicare Advantage program, demonstrated a striking lack of motivation to protect and enhance patient care, instead showing a primary motivation to increase profits and margins.

The subcommittee’s report also noted that UnitedHealth, CVS/Aerna, and Humana are increasingly using AI to make care decisions and cutting humans, especially doctors, out of the process. The researchers found that in 2022, UnitedHealth looked into how using AI and machine learning could aid in predicting which denials of post-acute care requests were most likely to be overturned. One would hope this effort would be to decrease the number of wrongfully denied prior authorization requests and increase patient access to care.

However, the report includes a quote from a recap of a meeting on the project asking “what we could do in the clinical review process to change the outcome of the appeal,” meaning that UnitedHealth was interested in preventing the overturning of denials, not getting the decision right in the first place. The report also found evidence that naviHealth used artificial intelligence to help determine the coverage decisions for a patient’s post-acute care claim before any human post-acute care providers evaluated a case. The report’s authors found that denials for post-acute care facilities rose rapidly once naviHealth began managing these requests for UnitedHealth’s MA plans.

These are just some of the findings in the 54-page report on Big Insurance’s use of prior authorization to deny Medicare Advantage patient requests for post-acute care. The report’s findings demonstrate the abuse of prior authorization by the insurers, the motivation to increase profit and decrease patient care, and the use of AI to increase denials. Further, the findings underscore that prior authorization is a tool used by Big Insurance primarily to maximize profits. The report puts forward recommendations to cut down on abusive denials, which would have some positive impact. More importantly, I believe the report provides more evidence that it is becoming exceedingly less likely that private and for-profit insurance companies can be regulated and act in a way that promotes patient health over profits.