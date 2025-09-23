A new report from No Patient Left Behind offers a sobering look at how health insurance plans sold on the ACA exchanges have changed in recent years. The analysis shows that since 2021, average out-of-pocket costs for prescription drugs have jumped by 36%.

While research shows that premiums and deductibles may have come down, the data suggest that insurers are shifting more of the financial burden onto patients who are actually sick (especially those requiring medications).

Deceptive cost-shifting

On paper, many of these plans now look more “generous” because they’ve lowered deductibles and premiums. But behind the curtain, they’re hiking the out-of-pocket costs (coinsurance and copays) that only really matter when you get ill. In other words, insurance is doing a better job “covering” you when you’re healthy and and a worse job when you’re not.

What this report shows is how little protection patients actually have when they need care the most. The average patient paid over $560 out of pocket in 2023 (up from $412 in 2021) but nearly 6% of exchange enrollees paid more than $2,000 just for their medications. That kind of financial burden causes people to skip treatments or walk away from the pharmacy counter altogether, an all-too-common reality for too many Americans.

To make matters worse, patients are being misled by confusing plan labels. Many working families are choosing Gold-level plans, thinking they offer better protection — when in fact, they’d be better off with a Silver plan that qualifies for cost-sharing reductions. But who can blame them? Navigating this system feels like needing a Ph.D. in health economics just to avoid getting taken advantage of.

Read No Patient Left Behind’s report here .

As the report notes, policy fixes could include a $2,000 out-of-pocket drug cap for ACA plans (same as it is in Medicare Part D); and the expansion of state-based cost-sharing reductions for ACA Gold plans. Both would make a world of a difference for many Americans.

I think most people would see these fixes as common-sense changes that would make a real difference in people’s lives. And they’d finally put some teeth behind the ACA’s original promise that getting sick shouldn't mean Americans go broke.

In 2023, I started the Lower Out-of-Pockets NOW (LOOP NOW) Coalition because other advocates and I knew that when it came to health care, Americans have been forced to put too much “skin in the game.” We’ve made strides over the years, but NPLB’s report shows that, right now, it’s still the sickest and poorest among us who are being asked to put up the most flesh. It’s getting worse for those patients every year. And remember, you likely will also get sick and need medications as you get older. This is not the future you want.