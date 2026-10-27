HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
2h

As a pharmacist, I'm usually the first person a patient hears the word 'denied' from — not their doctor, not their insurer, me, standing at the counter explaining why a medication they've taken for years suddenly needs permission. So the 47% approval figure from Washington stopped me cold — behind every delayed authorization is a phone call like that, and a patient waiting in pain.

What worries me most here isn't just that AI is entering prior authorization — it's the asymmetry. The report's patent filings describe insurers automating both sides of the dispute, while patients and clinicians still appeal by hand. An algorithm can deny in milliseconds; a human still has to prove they deserve care.

If these tools are going to touch coverage decisions, the minimum should be disclosure: patients deserve to know when an algorithm, rather than a clinician, stood between them and their treatment. Do you think transparency rules alone can fix that imbalance, or does it take banning AI from care-altering decisions outright?

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