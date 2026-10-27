Today, the Center for Health & Democracy Education Fund (CHDEF) released a new white paper, Artificial Intelligence in Health Care: Spotlight on Health Insurers, examining what we know and, perhaps more importantly, what we don’t know about the growing use of AI by health insurance companies.

The findings are troubling.

Our report reveals several important findings:

Palantir’s role in CMS’s Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) pilot. The report examines documents obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the Electronic Frontier Foundation showing the involvement of Palantir Technologies in the WISeR program as one of the four companies in the consortium operating the Arizona WISeR vendor Zyter.

Previously undisclosed connections between Palantir and major health insurers. The Electronic Frontier Foundation also obtained documents in which WISeR applicants claimed that major insurers including Aetna, Cigna, Humana, and Blue Shield of California already use Palantir’s products, including for “secure data integration and decision support.”

AI-driven prior authorization is already causing serious problems in Medicare. Early data from Medicare’s new WISeR model reveal substantial delays, backlogs, and low approval rates. In Washington, just 47% of prior authorization decisions issued by one contractor through March 30 were approved or affirmed. Patients have reported waiting in pain while providers struggle to obtain decisions in all six states included in the pilot.

Insurers are developing technology that could automate both sides of coverage disputes. Patent filings from UnitedHealth Group subsidiaries describe technologies capable of generating prior authorization requests, approving or denying them, automatically appealing denials, and reviewing those appeals. While patents do not establish that these technologies have been deployed, they reveal a concerning future in which algorithms could be communicating with other algorithms to navigate administrative obstacles insurers created in the first place.

These findings raise urgent concerns about patient safety, privacy, and accountability. But they also point to a more fundamental problem.

AI cannot fix a health insurance system designed to put obstacles between patients and medical care.

Health insurers already impose extensive prior authorization requirements, generate enormous administrative costs, and force patients and physicians to fight for medically necessary treatment. Now, rather than eliminating those barriers, insurers are developing increasingly sophisticated technologies to weaponize them against their patients.

Our report calls for establishing stronger safeguards and accountability by prohibiting AI from making care-altering decisions, ending the WISeR model, and requiring meaningful transparency about insurers’ technology vendors and their access to and use of patient information.

Ultimately, however, protecting patients requires more than regulating algorithms. It requires confronting the financial incentives that make denying and delaying care profitable in the first place.

Read CHDEF’s new white paper: Artificial Intelligence in Health Care: Spotlight on Health Insurers.