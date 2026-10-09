An investigation by Eric Gardner at More Perfect Union shed light on the companies currently using AI to deny Medicare patients’ health care through the Wasteful and Inappropriate Service Reduction (WISeR) model. The Center for Health and Democracy has frequently called out the many problems with the WISeR model. It brings some of the worst practices of corporate medicine into Traditional Medicare and allows more and more AI companies to profit off denying seniors’ care. I worked with More Perfect Union to explain how this model, being piloted in Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington, enriches corporations and harms patients.

A handful of AI vendors selected for the pilot are responsible for conducting prior authorization requests for a set of services covered by Medicare, including several pain treatments. Despite multiple congressional requests, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has declined to make any of the contracts or applications public.

So the only public records of how the program was going during the first months of the pilot were media investigations and local news stories. Recently, the Electronic Frontier Foundation released documents obtained from CMS via lawsuit, and although the documents only cover the first three months of the pilot, they paint a damning picture: thousands of inappropriate denials and extended wait times for patients in two of the six states, thousands of providers waiting on payments that were weeks or months late, and complaints by individual patients that went all the way to the state Attorney General, and eventually, Congress before being resolved in the patients’ favor. In addition, the documents showed that the CMS’s own actuary warned that AI vendors, who kept up to 25% of the savings from each denial, had “an incentive to deny as many claims as possible” and warned of possible impacts on patients that were later borne out.

MPU spoke to one of the patients affected in Washington state: Michael Edgerly, a Vietnam veteran who believes his complex condition is linked to his Agent Orange exposure. Mr. Edgerly was faced with severe back pain and was unable to walk at the beginning of this year. His provider prescribed a steroid injection to cover the pain and the service was covered, but, Edgerly’s care was denied by a WISeR vendor three weeks later. It took another four weeks to get the procedure approved. Edgerly’s wife Carel said the pain clinic where he was being treated told them it had a 100% denial rate for this service under the WISeR program.

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The vendor that denied Mr. Edgerly’s care, Virtix Health, has few public records. MPU eventually confirmed its ownership after digging through a series of holding companies and identifying previously unknown links to two private equity firms, Patient Square Capital and the Carlyle Group. The investigation eventually traced Virtix to an address in India where an electricity bill and subsequent records indicated that Virtix and CorroHealth, a company that helps both health care payers and providers “optimize revenue cycle management,” were functionally the same company. None of the corporate entities – Virtix Health, CorroHealth, Patient Square Capital, and the Carlyle Group – responded to MPU’s request for comment.

MPU’s video also highlights the growing calls in Congress to end the pilot, especially after records indicate how profit-driven the program is and how CMS officials rushed to implement the pilot. The WISeR model spreads the use of prior authorization, prevalent in Medicare Advantage, into Traditional Medicare. CMS reportedly plans to expand the use of prior authorization under the WISeR model, which is currently nine months into its planned six year pilot, to include more urgently needed care like oncology services, MRIs, air ambulances, and cardiac catheterization.