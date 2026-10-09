HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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David Loveland's avatar
David Loveland
Oct 9

AI is here to stay. It can be used by the middlemen to maximize profit. Or it can be used by providers and payers (including the government) to create widely accepted standards of care based on best practices.

There is a large body of research on clinical outcomes. It should be aggregated and repurposed by AI to create universal standards of care. Treatments and reimbursements should be standardized. Protocols should be developed to accommodate variations that will inevitably occur as a result of innovations and new discoveries.

It is time to take the algorithms away from insurance industry oligarchs. The health and financial wellbeing of all Americans is at stake.

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Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
Oct 9

Violent actors have used AI to delay and deny medical care in the United States for more than 30 years. The WISeR tools are nothing new. Denial of Care is the commercial health insurance investment bank industry business model. Bad actors want to ravage Traditional Medicare by using the same business model. We warned that WISer was being piloted with Medicare but bad actors continue.

Dr. Linda Peeno and I have been writing about Denial of Care Harm-for-Profit and teaching about it for more than 30 years.

How long will Americans accept Denial of Care Harm-for-Profit? How long will bad actors continue harming their own fellow citizens, business owners and communities? How long will members of the US Congress allow the preventable harm and death to persist?

We will keep pointing out that human beings--people--direct AI. It is human beings--our fellow citizens--are obstructing medical care for profit. It is human beings--our fellow citizens and persons in our gyms, schools, churches communities--who are extracting wealth from deliberately untreated illness, injury, disability and preventable death.

Shame on all.

We cannot legislate morality but enacting House Resolution 3069 (with our original HR 676 financing framework reinstated into the bill) is the only solution to slow the haste, speed, greed and cruelty.

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