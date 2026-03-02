HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
3h

As a former employee of the largest healthcare company my healthcare coverage was high deductible HSA. But even if you had a catastrophic event the plan would never allow you to reach that out of pocket cost where you dream of having your expenses covered at a 100 percent. Every article reinforces the need for universal health coverage. Billions are spent on wars and other stuff, why not the citizens of the USA. Everyone argues, writes , discusses the high cost of healthcare but it will not improve till the middlemen’s are eliminated.

Reply
Share
Erica Bersin, BCPA's avatar
Erica Bersin, BCPA
5h

Thanks for the boost. This is even more terrifying.

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture