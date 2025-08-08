HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Starting a Business Simplified's avatar
Starting a Business Simplified
36m

Taking care of ourselves with preventative medicine in the future. We need more functional medical providers, nutritionists, and health coaches to help us learn how to be healthy from the inside out. This will move the collective into internal healing that doesn't "require" a corporate healthcare system. We should only need support from the healthcare system when it is emergent, or preventative care can't support it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Maria Comninou's avatar
Maria Comninou
2h

A majority of Americans prefer to deny healthcare to those they do not like even if they themselves would suffer consequences. Part of it, may be, because of propaganda from birth, and part of it from collective psychopathy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Wendell Potter
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture