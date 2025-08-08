The New England Journal of Medicine’s searing perspective piece titled “A Gilded Age for Patients? The Broken Promises of Profit-Driven Medicine” by historian Nancy Tomes is so damning of the status quo that it demands to be shared widely.

For advocates, policymakers and journalists fighting to expose the damage being done by the financialization of American health care, this is a must read. Below, I’ve pulled excerpts that illustrate how deeply we’ve been misled about the benefits of a so-called “free-market” health care system.

How health care became a market — and patients became “consumers”

Even as insurance companies and hospital chains pitch innovation, what’s really being sold is control over both the providers and the patients.

“Between the 1920s and the 1960s, the American medical profession adopted a doctor-controlled business model... But as the corporate presence increased, physicians lost control... the ‘tail’ of financialization began wagging the ‘dog’ of medical practice.” “Seeing patients as consumers has become essential to health care organizations’ quest for greater economy, efficiency, and productivity. But neither physicians nor patients share this understanding of their interactions.”

How we got stuck with an ever-costlier system

The system was never designed for equity. It was designed for middle-class profit and innovation, with every other concern a distant afterthought.

“Insurance plans let doctors and hospitals set prices... But that dynamic also created an upward spiral of costs. Americans who lacked work-based insurance, or lost it when they retired, couldn’t pay the rising prices.” “Even the middle-class patients... didn’t accept it readily, finding the costs hard to budget for and the world of medical specialization difficult to navigate.”

From DTC ads to AI, how corporatization eroded trust

This is how “innovation” is weaponized: to deny better.

“Starting in the late 1970s... the pharmaceutical industry, then hospital chains and clinics, began spending heavily on direct-to-consumer advertising.” “Today... 81% of Medicare-enrolled hospitals are structured as corporations or LLCs. Nearly 70% of American physicians are employed by such corporate entities.” “Corporate players... are striving to convince health care leaders they can achieve greater efficiencies... by replacing humans with AI — from chatbots to robots... AI is powering the algorithms insurance companies use to deny patient claims.”

A system on the brink and who’s left behind

Those of us who’ve long fought against Wall Street-controlled health care have said it for years: if there’s no profit in preventing suffering, the system will let suffering spread.

“Recent shortages of essential but low-profit drugs, including chemotherapy agents and insulin, reveal the limits of the pharmaceutical industry’s profit-oriented approach.” “No market solution has arisen for the most critical determinant of poor health... extreme income inequality.” “A market-driven health care system offers limited incentives to lower that risk; little profit can be made by preventing or treating poverty-induced illnesses.”

Where we go from here?

Tomes ends on a note that’s both sobering and urgent:

“U.S. health care needs a new business model... But only more collective physician and patient action will help medicine find a more equitable, sustainable model.”

And I couldn’t agree more. If you’ve ever wondered why our system feels like it’s built to frustrate you (and enrich someone else) this article lays out the history and mechanics of exactly how that happened.

