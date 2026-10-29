Nearly 700 rural hospitals – one of every three in the country – are at risk of closing, according to a report published yesterday by the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform (CHQPR). That might make you yawn because we’ve been hearing for years that rural hospitals are in jeopardy. And the conventional wisdom – which I helped perpetuate when I was an insurance industry flack – is that it is the government’s fault, that these hospitals just don’t get enough money from Medicare and Medicaid to keep their doors open.

That is no longer true, if it ever was, as CHQPR makes clear in its report. The biggest problem for rural hospitals is actually the private health insurance industry. The same companies that are collecting billions in excess Medicare Advantage payments from taxpayers are shortchanging the hospitals that keep small towns alive.

What the report found

More than 40% of rural hospitals lose money taking care of patients. CHQPR says the main reason is because private health plans pay these hospitals less than it costs to treat their patients. The at-risk hospitals also lose money on Medicaid and uninsured patients, but losses on privately insured patients are the biggest cause.

Harold Miller, CHQPR’s president, told me that while Medicare cost reports don’t separate what Medicare Advantage plans pay from what employer plans pay, some states provide more detailed data. Tennessee, where I grew up, for example, collects more detailed data from its hospitals. CHQPR’s analysis of those data found that MA plans were driving the losses. The data are several years old, Miller said, but they point in one direction.

About half the care at a typical rural hospital goes to people with private coverage, either through an employer or a Medicare Advantage plan. CHQPR says most proposed fixes have focused on traditional Medicare and Medicaid because of a mistaken belief that rural patients are mostly on those programs or uninsured. Miller says the myth persists partly because the only data on hospital patients covers inpatients. Most care at small rural hospitals today is outpatient.

That myth, along with the one about payer mix, has been costly to small towns across the country. More than 100 rural hospitals have closed since 2015. More than 4 million Americans in those communities no longer have a local emergency room or inpatient care. Another 56 hospitals have stopped admitting patients since 2023 so they could qualify for federal Rural Emergency Hospital grants. Those hospitals used to treat more than 12,000 inpatients a year. Now those patients have to be sent far from home. And of the nearly 700 rural hospitals currently at risk, 260 are in such financial straits they could close at any time.

I noticed that the number of hospitals at risk has dipped slightly since May, so I asked Miller why. He said in an email that margins have improved at many rural hospitals, but the reasons aren’t all good news. Margins have improved at some hospitals that have closed their maternity units, and some states raised Medicaid rates. But the budget law Congress passed last year (the Big Beautiful Bill Act) will force those increases to be reversed. A few hospitals have fought back against insurers’ prior authorization denials or threatened to leave insurers’ networks, but that rarely works for small hospitals.

Overpaid by $76 billion

Now look at how much of our tax dollars are flowing to Medicare Advantage insurers above and beyond what Congress intended when it established the MA program in 2003. The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), which advises Congress, estimates that the federal government will spend $76 billion more this year alone on people in MA plans than it would if they were in traditional Medicare. That’s 14% more than taxpayers would have to shell out if those MA enrollees had been in traditional Medicare.

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MedPAC traces most of that to two things, and they are counterintuitively related. First, MA plans tend to attract healthier people. Second, despite that, MA plans rig the government’s payment apparatus to get higher payments by claiming their enrollees are sicker than they really are. This has been going on for years as Congress and the White House, regardless of who is in power, have for the most part looked the other way. (Another outrageous fact: Even seniors who never chose an MA plan help foot the bill because MA overpayments push up Part B premiums for everyone.)

So the problem is not a scarcity of money, it’s that most of it is going to the for-profit corporate conglomerates that operate Medicare Advantage plans than to the hospitals that need it. The National Rural Health Association expects MA plans to cover a majority of rural Medicare beneficiaries soon, which will make a bad situation even worse. That’s because every senior who moves into an MA plan can mean less money for the local hospital.

Here’s just one real world example. The CEO of St. Bernards Healthcare in Arkansas has said MA payments at its critical access hospital in Wynne were 37% lower than traditional Medicare payments.

How can insurers get away with it? Miller points to network adequacy rules. In rural areas, a plan only needs a hospital under contract within 60 or 75 minutes of a community. So even when a town has its own hospital, an insurer can say it already has one an hour away. It can tell the local hospital to accept low rates or go without a contract. Small rural hospitals are often the only hospital in town, Miller said, yet they have no leverage because of those rules.

Squeezed from every side

As obscene as this MA payment situation is, low payments are only part of the problem. Rural hospital leaders say MA plans also make them fight for every dollar.

MA insurers denied 4.1 million prior authorization requests in 2024, according to KFF. Hospital leaders in Idaho and Nebraska say the list of services needing approval keeps growing, and so do denials. Some rural systems have had to hire staff just to fight MA denials. But small hospitals can’t afford that, and they can’t afford to wait months to get paid. Many operate with little cash on hand, so a slow payment can be as damaging as a low one.

Some rural hospitals have had enough and have dropped their MA contracts, which leaves seniors in those plans facing out-of-network bills or long drives.

But that doesn’t solve all the problems they have with private insurers. There is also the growing problem called bad debt that insurers are causing by making patients pay hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars out of their own pockets before their insurance will pay a dime. Many of the companies that sell MA plans also sell ACA marketplace and employer coverage with high deductibles. When working families can’t pay those deductibles, the hospital is often left holding the bill. That debt shows up on the hospital’s books, not the insurer’s.

This is all playing out as the number of uninsured patients is climbing again. The extra ACA premium subsidies expired this year, and the Trump administration tightened eligibility rules for marketplace coverage.

HCA Healthcare, the country’s biggest hospital company, told Wall Street analysts on Tuesday what that has meant for its hospitals. The company said that admissions of patients with ACA marketplace coverage fell 19% from a year earlier and that uninsured admissions rose by about the same amount. The company’s executives said that uninsured patients now make up about 10.5% of HCA’s admissions, up from 8.5%. The shift cost HCA about $400 million in revenue in the third quarter.

The country’s biggest for-profit hospital chain can absorb that. HCA still made $1.8 billion in the third quarter. Its CFO said insurers keep paying it higher rates across the board. And it has its own billing company, Parallon, to fight denials and squeeze more money out of patients and insurers.

Unlike HCA, a small rural hospital has no leverage to demand higher rates and no army of billing staff. When its patients lose coverage, the loss lands on a hospital that may already be in the red.

And rural America depends on the ACA marketplace more than most of the country. Many rural residents are farmers, ranchers, small business owners or people who work for small businesses. Those jobs rarely come with employer coverage.

KFF found that more than one in four farmers, ranchers and agricultural managers bought their own coverage in 2023, mostly through the marketplace. That compares with 8% of all workers. About half of adults who buy their own coverage are self-employed, own a small business or work for one. And nearly one in five people who buy coverage through HealthCare.gov live in a rural county.

For these families, the marketplace is the safety net. When the extra subsidies expired, rural Americans were more likely to fall through it.

Nationwide, the number of people with paid-up marketplace coverage fell by nearly 3 million, or 12%, from 2025 to 2026, according to KFF. The drop was steeper in rural areas. The Daily Yonder found that sign-ups in nonmetro counties fell about 12% in the 30 states using HealthCare.gov, compared with 8% overall. Rural counties also got hit with the biggest premium increases. Of the 778 counties with the steepest increases, 532 were rural.

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In Arkansas, rural enrollment fell 15.3%, compared with 10.7% elsewhere. In Georgia, enrollment plunged 37% between January 2025 and April 2026. The head of the state’s rural hospital alliance said he didn’t know what they were going to do.

Before the subsidies expired, Commonwealth Fund researchers estimated the loss would cost rural hospitals $1.6 billion in patient revenue this year. They also projected that rural hospitals’ uncompensated care costs would rise by more than 10%. That $1.6 billion alone is 40% of what CHQPR says it would take to keep every at-risk rural hospital open.

One quarter of UnitedHealth’s profits

How much would it cost to keep these hospitals open? CHQPR puts it at about $4 billion a year. That’s one-tenth of 1% of what the country spends on health care.

UnitedHealth Group, the biggest MA insurer, reported a profit of $4.1 billion for the third quarter of this year alone. One quarter of one company’s profits would cover the whole bill for a year.

That one company also has spent $5 billion buying back its own stock and $6.2 billion on dividends during the first three quarters of 2026. That’s $11.2 billion handed to shareholders in just nine months. It’s enough to keep every at-risk rural hospital open for nearly three years.

A moral failure

This isn’t a story about a market that can’t be fixed. It’s a moral failure. And a lot of people are complicit.

Insurance executives are complicit. They make the decisions to pay rural hospitals less, deny more claims and pay slowly. They are rewarded handsomely for it.

Wall Street is complicit. Analysts cheer when insurers improve their margins, and investors reward them. Rarely does anyone on an earnings call ask what happened to the hospital in a town of 3,000 people.

Members of Congress are complicit. MedPAC has warned about MA overpayments for years. Bipartisan bills to require fair and prompt MA payments to rural hospitals have been introduced, but they haven’t been enacted. Yet the overpayments keep flowing while the hospitals keep closing. Many of the lawmakers who could fix this take money from the industry, as we reported yesterday.

Administrations of both parties are complicit. None has been willing to claw back the overpayments.

And those of us who know how this works and stay quiet are complicit too.

The people paying the price live in small towns in Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas and Tennessee. In Tennessee, where I grew up, 19 rural hospitals are at risk of closing, and 12 could close at any time. These are people who work hard, often in jobs that keep the rest of the country fed and powered. They deserve better than to be treated as a cost to be squeezed for the benefit of shareholders.

What should happen

First, it’s way past time we stopped believing that private insurers are what keep small rural hospitals afloat. Even the hospital industry’s own lobby has helped spread that myth, so it’s little wonder that it is considered conventional wisdom. Join me in calling BS on that myth and supporting these fixes:

Make MA plans pay fairly and on time: CHQPR says MA plans should pay small rural hospitals at least what traditional Medicare pays, and pay promptly. The Prompt and Fair Pay Act (H.R. 4559), from Reps. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) and Greg Murphy (R-N.C.), would do that. The Medicare Advantage Prompt Pay Act, from Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), would require timely payment. Network adequacy rules should also be tightened so plans can’t bypass the local hospital.

Stop the overpayments: Recovering even a small share of the $76 billion would cover what rural hospitals need many times over.

Pay hospitals to be ready: CHQPR proposes standby capacity payments to cover the fixed cost of keeping an ER and inpatient beds staffed around the clock.

Stop forcing hospitals to give up inpatient care: The Rural Emergency Hospital program should not require it.

Employers and local governments have a role too. CHQPR urges them to choose health plans that pay local hospitals enough to stay open.

The money exists. It’s going to shareholders instead of the hospitals rural Americans depend on. That’s a choice that can be unmade.