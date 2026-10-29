HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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lynne gillooly's avatar
lynne gillooly
13h

Every citizen needs healthcare. It is the one thing that cannot be based on profit. If we had Medicare for All we would just have "1 not for profit insurer" which would be the US Government. We can keep the privately owned hospitals, health care workers and Doctor's groups out of the govt. hands so they stay competitive. The ONLY thing to change is there will be 1 non profit insurer. Once you remove the MASSIVE PROFITS going to Private for profit insurers that leaves a massive amount going towards our healthcare.Obviously they do not want to lose this money and are doing ANYTHING they can to protect their profit but they have gone too far. their greed will be their demise. All major countries have different plans to provide Universal Care. They spend less per capita with BETTER outcomes and longer life expectancies. When will we wake up.

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David Gomez CRNA's avatar
David Gomez CRNA
15h

Thank you for this. The fiscal 2024 Medicare cost reports back up the core point. Of 1,355 critical access hospitals, 65% lost money on patient care, but only 29% lost money overall once local tax support, grants and other income were counted. Government-owned rural hospitals are hit hardest: 82% lost money on patient care. Since Medicare already pays these hospitals on cost for its own patients, those losses come largely from everyone else, which fits your argument.

One gap that would help settle it: cost reports show how many Medicare Advantage days a hospital has, but not what each plan paid. Requiring that by payer would turn this debate from anecdote into a public ledger.

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