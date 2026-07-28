I recently heard that a friend, a caring, thoughtful, devoted mother, was strongly considering declining the post-birth Vitamin K shot for her baby, a simple intervention that has been proven to prevent devastating and sometimes deadly brain bleeds in newborns.

I’m a PhD-trained medical researcher. My first instinct was heartbreak and disbelief. Vitamin K shots save lives. Vaccines prevent disease. There are moments when modern medicine is nothing short of miraculous.

But my second instinct was recognition.

Since becoming a mother, I myself have felt the deep, fierce, and almost primal pull to protect my children. To assess every threat and prepare for every possible danger. And lately, America’s financialized health care system can feel like one of those threats.

This recognition is fundamental to understanding the rise of the “Make America Healthy Again” movement, anti-vaccine advocates, and overall anti-medicine sentiment. These movements at their core are not a rejection of science so much as they are a natural outgrowth of the financialization of the American health care system in which care relationships between doctor and patient have been replaced with payment-first, insurance-driven medicine.

And the fix isn’t simply persuading mothers to trust public health authorities more. It requires something deeper: re-centering care itself in health care, and deemphasizing profit. A mother who senses she’s – or her children –being sold a service for someone else’s bottom line has good reason to be skeptical. A mother with a long-standing relationship with a trusted pediatrician, counseled face to face about what’s best for her child, rarely feels that same instinct.

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To begin to understand the medical mistrust movement (used here to mean MAHA, vaccine hesitancy, and broader skepticism of conventional medicine) in parents, look no further than the entire experience of prenatal, labor, delivery, and postpartum care. Having had a high-risk pregnancy with both of my children, I am no stranger to prenatal appointments. At every single one, across both pregnancies, the first thing I did when I walked in was show proof of insurance. After that came some mix of being told to pay upfront or signing a form stating I was liable for any charges if my insurer refused to pay. This order of operations has continued at the pediatrician’s office, where the first thing I do when I bring my children in for care, sick or well, is hand over my insurance card and swipe my credit card. And if, by some stroke of bad luck, insurance or the medical office mishandles a claim, I, as both patient and mother, am the one responsible for calling the insurer and the hospital to sort it out. I was recently told, after an hour and a half on the phone, first with my insurer and then with my doctor’s office, that nothing could be resolved until I called my insurer back and forced a three-way call with the doctor’s office myself. All while working full-time and raising two toddlers.

This is more than an airing of grievances; it is a snapshot of the money-first, patients-second health care system parents are operating in. One that can very quickly make you feel like less of a powerful mother growing new life and more like a dollar sign for hospitals and insurance companies. So when those same hospitals ask you to trust their medical advice, it’s natural to wonder whether that advice is serving your baby’s best interest, or their bottom line.

For many mothers, pregnancy and their child’s first year are the most interaction they have with the health care system in the U.S. And their experience of being a profit maker more than a patient is not just a feeling, it’s a documented trend. Between 2004 and 2010, average out-of-pocket costs for maternal care nearly quadrupled, from $463 to $1,686 for a vaginal birth (Childbirth Connection/National Partnership for Women & Families, 2013). They then rose another 49% between 2008 and 2015, more than three times the rate of inflation over that period (Moniz et al., Health Affairs, 2020). New mothers now feel this acutely: women who have given birth recently are twice as likely to carry medical debt compared to women of the same age who haven’t (KFF, 2024). Medical debt, once a consequence of catastrophic illness, has become, for millions of American families, a routine souvenir of having a baby. And when this is one of your only experiences with the health care system, it does not leave a trustworthy impression.

This fracture between mothers and medicine is not new, but its current intensity is. The rise of today’s medical mistrust movement cannot be explained by financialization alone. Social media, political polarization, and misinformation all play a role. But those forces found unusually fertile ground in a health care system that had already spent decades teaching patients that medicine was often a transaction before it was a relationship.

It wasn’t always this way, and we have a roadmap for what it looked like when it wasn’t. For much of the 20th century, the dominant model of American medicine was built around a continuous relationship between a patient and a doctor who knew them; their family history, their anxieties, their children’s names. In 1980, 62% of doctor’s visits for adults were with a primary care physician who was the default, the anchor, the trusted intermediary between a patient and the rest of the medical system. A mother who had doubts about a vaccine or a new medication had someone to call, someone whose advice came embedded in years of relationship, not a five-minute appointment with a stranger in a white coat before being handed a bill.

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That model was not lost on its own. It was systematically dismantled. As financial logic took hold of the health care system, investment followed specialization and procedure over the slower, less billable work of ongoing primary care. Today, more than 100 million Americans do not have regular access to a primary care provider, a number that has nearly doubled since 2014, and only 25% of U.S. doctors now practice adult primary care. Researchers have suggested that America’s comparatively low vaccination rates, lagging behind countries like France and Japan, where primary care infrastructure remains stronger, may be partly explained by this gap.

When there is no trusted local doctor to call, people fill that void with whatever voice feels credible. Right now, for too many mothers, that voice belongs to a wellness influencer, not a pediatrician who has watched their child grow. That is not a failure of individual judgment. It is the entirely predictable consequence of a system that stopped investing in the relationships that make trust possible and instead invested in squeezing profit out of care.

So what will it take to get back to that kind of system? The goal is not complicated to describe, even if it is hard to achieve: a mother’s first interaction with medicine should be a trusted face, not an insurance card. Every structural reform worth pursuing should be measured against that standard.

On the insurance side, removing or sharply containing the profit motive, through a universal single-payer approach such as Medicare for All or at least offering the option to buy into Medicare, would eliminate the astronomical co-payments, claim denials, and liability forms. Things that signal to patients, before a word of medical advice is spoken, that the system’s first priority is financial. Large hospital systems that have consolidated to command excessive prices must be regulated, whether they are for-profit or nonprofit institutions that are increasingly among the worst offenders. Pharmaceutical companies must be required to lower drug prices by curtailing patent abuse or by introducing publicly manufactured alternatives sold at cost. And primary care physicians and pediatricians must be compensated fairly for the non-procedure work that is the very foundation of the care relationship: care coordination, long appointments, the kind of unhurried conversation that builds trust over years. That last reform becomes far easier to argue for once private insurance is removed from the equation, since insurers have no financial incentive to invest in keeping patients healthy over the long term because the moment a patient turns 65, they become Medicare’s responsibility, not the insurer’s.

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Will these steps immediately end medical mistrust? No. Distrust built over decades does not dissolve overnight. But they will go a long way toward making people feel cared for again rather than profited from. And for a new mother, like my friend considering that vitamin K shot, the shift from customer back to patient, from transaction back to relationship, may be the only thing that actually works. Not a public health campaign. Not a celebrity doctor on Instagram. A pediatrician she knows, in a room without a credit card reader at the front desk, telling her what is best for her child. That is what trust looks like. We built it once. We can build it again.