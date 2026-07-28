HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Bruce Grau's avatar
Bruce Grau
2d

I totally see this, especially as a retired provider. Much less time investigating the history, very limited and tentative physical exam, over-reliance on tests and imaging, while speaking directly at the computer screen when the patient and family are sitting right across from the provider. For profit AND fee for service ( Medicare model) have discouraged a more personal and effective , as well as cost effective approach. Healthcare, even Medicare, needs to be taken out of the hands of bottom line dwellers and into building therapeutic and trusting relationships. I advocate for public run healthcare that provides the holistic approach of Medicaid- remember, Medicare has a lot of out of pocket and does not address vision, hearing, or dental- anything above the shoulders!

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Susananda's avatar
Susananda
1d

Rachel Madley begins with “I recently heard that” has become never ending. demand demodification of medical care now.

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