More than one in four American adults say they or someone in their family owed medical debt at the end of last year. Most of them had health insurance.

That’s the central finding of a new Urban Institute analysis that is based on a nationally representative survey of more than 10,000 adults.

According to the survey, 27% of adults reported that they or a family member owed medical debt. The researchers found that, unsurprisingly, more than a third (35%) of uninsured adults had medical debt, but they also found that 26% of adults who have health insurance – a much larger number – are also trying to pay off medical bills, primarily because of deductibles and other out-of-pocket spending demanded by their insurers. The researchers found that having health insurance in 2026 offers far less protection than many people assume.

“Health insurance does not shield people from rising health care costs and the crushing burden of medical debt,” said Katherine Hempstead, senior policy officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, which provided funding for the research. “Historic cost increases and coverage losses are forcing impossible tradeoffs between health care and other basic needs.”

The survey found that the debt owed by American families is often no small matter. Of all adults with medical debt, 54% owed $1,000 or more. Sixteen percent owed $5,000 or more.

The consequences go well beyond a bill from your doctor that just arrived in the mail. More than a third of adults with medical debt (35%) said a collection agency had contacted them or a family member in the past year. About 22% said the debt had lowered their credit score. Nearly 5% said they or a family member had been sued over unpaid medical bills.

Overall, 15% of all U.S. adults said their families had medical bills that were past due or that they simply could not pay.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Lawmakers in Washington and several state capitals have made attempts to shield patients from the consequences of medical debt over the past few years, but those efforts seem to be falling short. Fourteen states passed laws between 2023 and 2025 to keep medical debt off credit reports or out of lending decisions, but 18% of people with medical debt in those states still said their unpaid bills hurt their credit. The Urban Institute suggested that many people likely don’t know those protections exist, but it also noted that people who put medical bills on a credit card or took out a loan to pay them aren’t covered by those laws, which obviously is a big loophole. Almost 11% of all adults were paying off medical bills on a credit card.

Who owes, and to whom

The researchers found that medical debt was most common among adults ages 45 to 54, people with low and moderate incomes, people with disabilities and people in fair or poor health. More than four in 10 adults with a disability or in fair or poor health reported medical debt. In other words, the people who need care the most are the ones most likely to be pushed into debt for getting it.

The survey also revealed that more than one in three Black adults (38%) and Hispanic adults (35%) reported medical debt, reflecting long-standing inequities in coverage, income and health.

A significant number of America’s seniors are also mired in medical debt. Nearly one in five adults 65 and older (18%) said they or a family member owed medical debt, even though almost everyone in that age group is covered by Medicare. One reason is that Traditional Medicare does not have a cap on out-of-pocket spending – which is why many Medicare beneficiaries buy Medigap policies – and it doesn’t cover dental, vision or long-term care. And private Medicare Advantage plans can also saddle enrollees with thousands of dollars of medical debt if they knowingly or unknowingly go out of network for care.

Urban Institute researchers found that hospitals were the biggest source of the debt. Just over half of adults with medical debt (52%) owed money for hospital care. Others owed specialists (42%), dentists (38%), general doctors (34%) and labs (32%). Most people owed more than one provider. Debts tied to hospital care also tended to be the largest.

A problem that hasn’t gone away

In 2022, KFF Health News, working with NPR and CBS News, published a yearlong investigation called Diagnosis: Debt. It found that more than 100 million people in America, or 41% of adults, were saddled with medical bills. That estimate was based in part on a KFF poll designed for the project.

The Urban Institute said the two research projects are not directly comparable because the surveys were designed and worded differently and were taken at different times. Other researchers had found that medical debt had begun to drift down when, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, more Americans became eligible in 2023 for enhanced subsidies that helped cover their premiums. But that was before the latest round of cost increases and coverage cuts in Washington. The Republican-led Congress allowed those enhanced subsidies to expire at the end of last year and implemented new work requirements for Medicaid recipients.

KFF’s 2022 research, by the way, was one of the reasons I formed the Lower Out-of-Pockets (LOOP) NOW Coalition. It was clear from the research that most of those 100 million people with medical debt had health insurance, but their coverage came with deductibles, copays and coinsurance high enough to put them in debt the moment they got sick or hurt. Another reason I launched LOOP NOW was because I knew from my years in the insurance industry that medical debt would be the inevitable result of insurers’ moving as many Americans as quickly as possible into high-deductible health plans.

In October 2024, LOOP NOW helped facilitate a White House event where Vice President Kamala Harris and CFPB Director Rohit Chopra outlined plans to tackle medical debt and highlighted the stories of patients like Lindsay, a single mother left with $50,000 in medical bills after her insurer denied coverage for her child's life-saving brain surgery.

Lindsay, pictured above in white, sharing her story about medical debt. Rohit Chopra, Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is to the left.

LOOP NOW exists to raise awareness of the growing burden of medical debt and to push lawmakers and employers to bring those out-of-pocket costs down. The Urban Institute’s new numbers show how much work there is still to do.

It’s about to get worse

The researchers warn that medical debt is likely to grow in the coming years, and as we have reported, several forces are pushing in the same direction.

Employers facing steep premium increases are shifting more costs to workers. The average deductible for single coverage in employer plans was nearly $1,900 in 2025. One recent survey found that 59% of employers plan to make cost-cutting changes to their health benefits next year, including raising deductibles and making other changes that could increase workers’ out-of-pocket costs.

People who buy coverage through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces lost those enhanced premium subsidies that had made their plans affordable. Nearly 3 million fewer people had marketplace coverage in February 2026 than a year earlier. Many of those who stayed switched to cheaper bronze plans. Those plans now carry average deductibles of nearly $7,500.

Then there’s last year’s budget reconciliation law, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Its Medicaid work requirements and more frequent eligibility checks take effect in January 2027. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the law, together with the expiration of enhanced marketplace subsidies, could leave 14.2 million additional Americans uninsured by 2034. Other marketplace policy changes could push that number even higher.

“This analysis shows medical debt is pervasive, affecting adults across age groups and income levels and people with and without health insurance,” said Michael Karpman, a principal research associate at the Urban Institute. “It will be important to monitor how the burden of medical debt shifts as policies restricting access to Medicaid and Marketplace coverage take effect.”

What can be done?

Although the Urban Institute’s analysis is mostly a measurement of the problem, it does close with a short section on policy implications. The researchers noted that states can automatically verify Medicaid eligibility and compliance with work requirements, use their own money to replace the lost marketplace subsidies, and help people navigate an enrollment process that is getting more complicated. They also pointed to state efforts to expand and simplify hospital financial assistance programs and to limit aggressive collection tactics such as wage garnishment. The report also briefly mentions the need for efforts to slow overall cost growth by reducing market concentration and regulating what providers and insurers charge.

Share

I agree that all of those proposals are needed but, curiously, the Urban Institute’s brief – which notes that most of the adults with medical debt have insurance – doesn’t call for lawmakers to pass legislation to lower the deductibles and other cost-sharing that put insured people in debt in the first place. Keeping people covered matters, but so does making sure coverage actually covers them.

That’s the gap LOOP NOW was created to fill. Health insurance is supposed to protect people from financial ruin when they get sick. For tens of millions of Americans who dutifully pay their premiums every month, it doesn’t. That won’t change until lawmakers take on the out-of-pocket costs that insurers and employers keep piling onto patients.