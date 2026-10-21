HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kimberly Soenen's avatar
Kimberly Soenen
6d

I was bankrupted by denial-of-care harm-for-profit while “insured” as some Americans have been duped into calling it.

Only passing Senate Bill 1506 / HR 3069 with our original HR 676 financing framework reinstated will end the cruelty, inhumanity and moral injury.

Learn the bill here and we’re glad to zoom it up or meet in person to educate citizens and residents about it> https://nationalsinglepayer.com/single-payer-mythbusters/

For persons like Wendell Potter and other commercial health insurance investment bank (supposed) morality refugees, they can publicly endorse our Single Payer National Improved Medicare for All bill now, and begin reporting on it.

Health Care in-covered can contact me for an in-depth roundtable interview about our bill.

I mean, how many articles can be written about United’s criminality and bankruptcy before one begins reporting on the solution? 46 more years of denial-of-care harm-for-profit? Or reporting on viable solutions? Is it time?

We know the byproducts…we’ve reported on them since 1980. It may be time to report on our bill. It’s been on the Hill since 2003, and was in the works long before Wendell changed life paths.

Ring, ring.

Reply
Share
Susananda's avatar
Susananda
6d

Please support passing the Medicare fir ALL acts because you would enroll one time for life.

Reply
Share
16 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Wendell Potter · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture