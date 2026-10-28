Next Tuesday, voters will decide all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats in the 2026 midterm elections. The health insurance industry has already placed its money, and it did not bet on the outcome.

The latest update to the Center of Health & Democracy’s Health Insurance Influence Tracker found that ten health insurer-linked political action committees gave about $4.2 million directly to candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot. About 97% of it went to incumbents. Challengers and candidates in open seats shared roughly $128,000.

The tracker shows that the industry did not spread its money across both candidates in a race to build goodwill regardless of who won. Instead, the money overwhelmingly followed incumbents. In just two of the 470 congressional races, both candidates received contributions from these PACs.

The pattern shows up in both parties, with Republican nominees received about $2.29 million and Democratic nominees about $1.92 million. The biggest checks went to lawmakers with the most power over health care law. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) received $76,500, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) received $72,500, and Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, received $72,000. In each of those races, the opponent received nothing.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The tracker lists every 2026 race, grouped by state, with each candidate’s total side by side. The tracker also shows what these PACs have given each member of Congress over time. It has just been updated with the latest filings.

Where the numbers come from

The figures come from Federal Election Commission filings by ten PACs: AHIP, Humana, CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, Cigna, Centene, Molina, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and PCMA. The tracker counted direct contributions to candidates’ campaign committees from January 2025 through August 31, 2026. Gifts after that date are not included.

These totals are a minimum: They do not include gifts to leadership PACs, joint fundraising committees or party committees. They also leave out donations from industry executives and employees. And they do not capture advertising or other outside spending that the industry or its allies may have done to support or oppose a candidate. For more, check out the Center of Health & Democracy’s Health Insurance Influence Tracker.