HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

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Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
1h

The number that stopped me isn't the $4.2 million — it's that in only two of 470 races did both candidates receive anything. That's not hedging an election outcome; it's a bet on the people already holding the gavel.

What makes that land differently from behind a pharmacy counter: the biggest checks went to lawmakers with the most power over health care law, including the chair of Energy and Commerce. Those are the committees that decide whether PBM reform moves, what Medicare negotiation looks like, and how much friction sits between a prescription and a patient picking it up. The money isn't really split by party either — $2.29 million to Republicans, $1.92 million to Democrats — it follows power, not ideology.

And as the post notes, these totals are a floor: no leadership PACs, no joint fundraising, no executive donations, no outside spending. The real footprint is bigger than the headline figure. I'm curious whether the tracker's history view shows contributions shifting after specific votes — that would tell us whether this is access maintenance or something more transactional.

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Elizabeth J. Sampson's avatar
Elizabeth J. Sampson
2hEdited

Because republicans accept bribes. No morality, just “give me give me give me.” Every health insurer seems corrupt these days. That’s because they are. No morality, just declinations at the last minute. We pay them to ruin our lives, declining operations and procedures. They sail on yachts throughout the Mediterranean. Imprison all insurance company ceo’s and make them pay.

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