Next Tuesday, voters will decide all 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats in the 2026 midterm elections. The health insurance industry has already placed its money, and it did not bet on the outcome.
The latest update to the Center of Health & Democracy’s Health Insurance Influence Tracker found that ten health insurer-linked political action committees gave about $4.2 million directly to candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot. About 97% of it went to incumbents. Challengers and candidates in open seats shared roughly $128,000.
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The tracker shows that the industry did not spread its money across both candidates in a race to build goodwill regardless of who won. Instead, the money overwhelmingly followed incumbents. In just two of the 470 congressional races, both candidates received contributions from these PACs.
The pattern shows up in both parties, with Republican nominees received about $2.29 million and Democratic nominees about $1.92 million. The biggest checks went to lawmakers with the most power over health care law. Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) received $76,500, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) received $72,500, and Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-KY), who chairs the House Energy and Commerce Committee, received $72,000. In each of those races, the opponent received nothing.
The tracker lists every 2026 race, grouped by state, with each candidate’s total side by side. The tracker also shows what these PACs have given each member of Congress over time. It has just been updated with the latest filings.
Where the numbers come from
The figures come from Federal Election Commission filings by ten PACs: AHIP, Humana, CVS Health, UnitedHealth Group, Elevance Health, Cigna, Centene, Molina, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and PCMA. The tracker counted direct contributions to candidates’ campaign committees from January 2025 through August 31, 2026. Gifts after that date are not included.
These totals are a minimum: They do not include gifts to leadership PACs, joint fundraising committees or party committees. They also leave out donations from industry executives and employees. And they do not capture advertising or other outside spending that the industry or its allies may have done to support or oppose a candidate. For more, check out the Center of Health & Democracy’s Health Insurance Influence Tracker.
The number that stopped me isn't the $4.2 million — it's that in only two of 470 races did both candidates receive anything. That's not hedging an election outcome; it's a bet on the people already holding the gavel.
What makes that land differently from behind a pharmacy counter: the biggest checks went to lawmakers with the most power over health care law, including the chair of Energy and Commerce. Those are the committees that decide whether PBM reform moves, what Medicare negotiation looks like, and how much friction sits between a prescription and a patient picking it up. The money isn't really split by party either — $2.29 million to Republicans, $1.92 million to Democrats — it follows power, not ideology.
And as the post notes, these totals are a floor: no leadership PACs, no joint fundraising, no executive donations, no outside spending. The real footprint is bigger than the headline figure. I'm curious whether the tracker's history view shows contributions shifting after specific votes — that would tell us whether this is access maintenance or something more transactional.
Because republicans accept bribes. No morality, just “give me give me give me.” Every health insurer seems corrupt these days. That’s because they are. No morality, just declinations at the last minute. We pay them to ruin our lives, declining operations and procedures. They sail on yachts throughout the Mediterranean. Imprison all insurance company ceo’s and make them pay.