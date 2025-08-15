HEALTH CARE un-covered

HEALTH CARE un-covered

Susananda's avatar
Susananda
12m

OHG

Insider trading anyone in U.S. Congress?

Jerry Myers's avatar
Jerry Myers
3h

Oh, Wendell 🤦‍♂️

Why is it our “Noble Warrior“ Wendell, seems focused like a laser only on United health?

This man no doubt is being paid to, through his “nonprofit”, present selective information in a particular light, while he ignores the larger parts of the problem and the whole scope of the problem in general.

He has crafted this whole narrative about him being a former healthcare insurance executive, who had a crisis of conscience and suddenly changed his heart and decided to fight for the other side.

Has he ever mentioned that prior to working in healthcare, he was a journalist working for Scripps Howard?

Yet, we know what he did for a living prior to healthcare and what he did for a living in healthcare and what he’s doing now, are all the same.

Why doesn’t he ever mention CIGNA, where he used to work, or Humana, where he also used to work?

If he mentions them at all, it’s in passing at best.

Wouldn’t you think he would have deep operational information about these?

And more importantly, why doesn’t he ever mention the BCBS Association?

Again, maybe in passing at best.

Why doesn’t he ever let us know that combined the BCBS association runs over 119 million lives in America, as an example?

Could it be because that’s not what he’s being paid to do through his “nonprofit“?

Why is he so afraid of the Blues?

Why does he never mention their 35% total market dominance?

Why is he laser focused on an entity with a paltry 14.71% of the total lives in America?

His whole existence is based on selective disinformation and the dissemination of it, just like it’s always been.

So Captain Wendell heads out on his fishing boat and finds a good spot in the Gulf of SubStack, puts his fishing rods into his rod holders, spreads his UnitedHealth chum in the water, drops his hooks in, and all of the fish gladly bite, while the real great white sharks swim by unimpeded.

I have to admit, I actually kind of admire the guy.

Those who fall for it?

Not so much.

