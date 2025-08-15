We’ve written quite a bit about how patients, health care “consumers” (all of us), doctors and hospitals likely will fare when provisions of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act start kicking in but not so much about the other big (but I would argue not so beautiful) part of our health care system: insurers. Woe to them, too.

Before you start worrying about whether the likes of UnitedHealth are going to be OK, just know they will. Those guys know how to make money. With Wall Street constantly breathing down their necks, making money for shareholders is always job number one. They’ll figure it out. For one thing, they have friends in high places. And not just in Washington. UnitedHealth’s new best friend is none other than the Oracle of Omaha himself, Warren Buffett, who late yesterday used $1.6 billion of Berkshire Hathaway’s enormous wealth to buy more than five million shares of UnitedHealth’s stock, which is soaring today as I write this. Yes, the same Warren Buffett who once famously said that U.S. health care is the tapeworm that is destroying American competitiveness, threw a golden lifesaver to UnitedHealth. An important note: History tells us that when UnitedHealth Group does well on Wall Street, the other big health insurers rise, too, as they are today. I guess Buffett has decided to back the tapeworm and set it loose on the rest of us.

So don’t fret about Big Insurance. It is the smaller independent health plans that haven’t yet been swallowed up or forced out of business by UnitedHealth and the other giants that are going to find themselves in perilous straits as OBBBA begins to change everything for everybody.

As you’ll see below, even the big plans are having a hard time these days pleasing their masters (shareholders and Wall Street financial analysts). The coming cuts in public funding for Medicare and Medicaid and new compliance (read: costly paperwork) requirements will make it even harder for them to reach profit margins the Street demands. But the big guys all have access to enormous pots of capital, which, of course, has come from us in one way or another–from our paychecks, our taxes and the little we have left in our pockets.

As we have reported, almost all of the New York Stock Exchange health insurers (UnitedHealth, CVS/Aetna, Cigna, Elevance, Centene, Humana and Molina) fell short of analysts’ expectations when they released their midyear financials, and some of them have reduced their 2025 profit projections, a big red flag for investors.

What afflicted them all was higher-than-expected medical claims. A lot of seniors and low- and middle-income Americans somehow managed to jump over or maneuver around insurers’ many barriers to care (prior authorization, inadequate provider networks and unaffordable out-of-pocket requirements) and actually went to the doctor and picked up their meds during the first half of the year. Unfortunately for us all, though, many folks simply gave up trying to pole vault over those barriers and went straight to the ER, the costliest and often most inappropriate place to get care. That means premiums for just about everybody will go way up next year. Many Americans won’t be able to pay their hospital bills, hospitals will raise their prices to cover all that additional uncompensated care, and insurers will hit you with much higher premiums when your policy comes up for renewal. More of the same except more so.

I sliced and diced many of the midyear numbers the Big 7 insurance conglomerates have disclosed to their Wall Street bosses to help explain their current predicament and to help you grasp what they’ve already set in motion to make those bosses happier and richer. You: Expect to get poorer and sicker so the fat cats can hear ca-ching loud and clear once again.

Top and Bottom Lines

Collectively, those 7 giants pulled in a record $828 billion in revenues from us in one way or another during the first half of 2025, up 11.8% from the same period last year. But because some of us actually succeeded in getting care, their profits took a slight hit, falling from $37.7 billion on June 30, 2024, to $36.4 billion on June 30, 2025. Investors were furious and immediately dumped boatloads of the companies’ shares. In response, the insurers have been dumping people. Expect the patient-purging to continue as those companies do all they can to force their sickest and potentially most expensive health plan “members” from their health plan rolls.

As you’ll see below, even though the U.S. population has grown by more than 2.5 million over the past year, the number of us who are insured by those companies barely increased at all, inching up from 161.8 million to 162.7 million. The overall total actually would have declined had the insurers not lured several hundred thousand seniors into their Medicare Advantage plans. Over the past two decades now, Medicare Advantage has become many insurers’ biggest cash cow, thanks to Uncle Sam looking the other way as the insurers make off with billions they’re not entitled to. It’s why you see so many Medicare Advantage ads on TV every fall. But many of those Medicare Advantage enrollees also managed to get some care despite the barriers, and now many more of them are about to get dumped.

Thanks for reading HEALTH CARE un-covered! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

The companies that pleased Wall Street the most midyear were Humana and CVS/Aetna, which last December dumped hundreds of thousands of their costliest Medicare Advantage enrollees in response to the flagellation they got from investors. Both companies also have new CEOs this year. Heads roll when Wall Street isn’t happy.

As you’ll see below, Cigna shed a million of its commercial enrollees, while Centene, CVS/Aetna, Elevance and Molina shed Medicaid enrollees. (They’ll lose millions more when OBBBA kicks in.) CVS/Aetna and Humana also shed hundreds of thousands of their Medicare Advantage enrollees, as noted above. UnitedHealth is the only company that picked up enrollees in every category, which is why it has been beaten up so much at the NYSE this year. Do you see the pattern? These companies are constantly under the gun to get rid of people who might need and somehow figure out how to get at least some of the care they need.

Commercial, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid Enrollment

Speaking of UnitedHealth, one of its many subsidiaries, the Advisory Board – which it bought in 2017 for a reported $2.5 billion – recently provided its many clients, mostly employers and folks who work in the health care/health insurance industry, an analysis of OBBBA. It was sobering if not downright terrifying to any reader. And, of course, self-serving.

Keep in mind that UnitedHealth wouldn’t dare be critical of OBBBA or the Trump administration in any overt way. But the company can hide behind the Advisory Board to weigh in safely because, I’d venture to say, few people, probably including Trump, know UnitedHealth owns it. (I couldn’t find a mention of UnitedHealth on the Advisory Board’s website. You have to scroll way down its “Our History” section to learn about that 2017 deal, but even then you won’t find a mention of UnitedHealth. Instead the website says the Advisory Board was acquired by Optum, without mentioning that Optum is one of two big UnitedHealth divisions.)

Share

The Advisory Board’s analysis was a clear message to its customers that they will need to jack up premiums even higher than usual because of OBBBA in the coming years. And, of course, how the Advisory Board’s team of data- and policy-infused staffers can help them weather the coming storm and make tons of money along the way. For a substantial fee, of course.

For its part, as an insurer and third-party administrator, UnitedHealth told its own shareholders and analysts on July 29 that the company is planning double-digit premium increases for 2026, much higher than the 8.5% increase in medical costs projected by PriceWaterhouseCoopers. To please Wall Street even more, it said it plans to dump around 600,000 of its health plan enrollees.

The Advisory Board’s conclusion was stark. “OBBBA,” it warned, “marks a shift toward reduced federal support and greater consumer responsibility across public and private coverage. Health plans will need to navigate shrinking membership, rising per-member costs, and increasing compliance demands. While plans will need to make many changes across this marathon journey, plans must first invest in member support, modernize technology, and strengthen compliance infrastructure to manage the financial and operational risks ahead.”

Expect UnitedHealth’s customers and even its smaller health plan competitors to pay the Advisory Board big money so they can weather that storm, too. Lord knows America’s smaller plans will drown on the sidelines because of OBBBA and marketplace trends if they don’t follow UnitedHealth’s lead and inflict even more pain, in all the ways it shows up, on all of us.