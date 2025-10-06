Nestled on a corner deep in South Philadelphia is La Virgen de las Nieves Mexican Restaurant – it’s a place I frequent and adore. It has grab-as-you-please flan and Jarritos in the fridges; bulky wooden chairs with carvings of the Virgin Mary; and the best damn pico de gallo I’ve ever had. The restaurant has neon lights in the windows and a large TV mounted in the dining room that runs constantly. And while there is plenty to love about La Virgen, what I’m going to focus on is that TV.

On numerous occasions, as I’ve sat and ate, I’ve caught ads on the TV from a company called Anhelo.

I’m not a native Spanish speaker, but anyone who has watched even an hour of cable TV would recognize what I was seeing. It had all the familiar beats: promises of “desde $0 al mes/ $0 per month“ and “protegete de altos costos de bolsillo/ protect[ion] from high out-of-pockets.” The ads featured smiling seniors and an 800-number.

Anhelo Medicare Advantage advertisement that aired on March 6, 2025.

What was being played on the TV was a Medicare Advantage ad. It wasn’t Joe Namath pitching “no additional costs” or Jimmie “JJ” Walker grinning about “Medicare Part C” (aka Medicare Advantage), but it looked similar. Most of the ads we see use a tried-and-true formula: Appeal to seniors with promises that sound too good to be true and never mention any potential downsides to enrolling in so-called Medicare Advantage.

As a reminder, Medicare Advantage is the private alternative to traditional Medicare, and it often saddles seniors with expensive hidden fees, narrow networks of doctors and hospitals and life-threatening prior-authorization hurdles — all of which are not features of the traditional Medicare program.

And in communities where English is not what many residents speak, Medicare Advantage sales pitches are in Spanish or Vietnamese or any number of other languages.

The same, but different

So who is Anhelo? They’re actually not an insurance company at all. They’re a licensed insurance agency launched in 2021 that is headquartered just a few miles East from La Virgen over the Delaware River in New Jersey.

The ads I saw are similar to those we’ve all seen from the Medicare Coverage Helpline — the company that once paid Broadway Joe to hawk MA plans in between episodes of The Price Is Right. It’s worth noting that that company filed for bankruptcy (which critics argue was used to shed its legal liabilities) following prosecutions and investigations by both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Trade Commission.

Anhelo Medicare Advantage advertisement that aired on March 6, 2025.

Like the Medicare Coverage Helpline, Anhelo seems to have been created to market Medicare Advantage plans run by industry giants like UnitedHealthcare, Humana, and Aetna and other big players in the MA business.

The sales pitches are similar regardless of the language being spoken: Meet folks where they’re at, promise the moon and avoid the fine print. First it was Joe Namath calling nan and pop in Boca Raton. Now it’s companies like Anhelo reaching abuela and abuelo in South Philly. Different spokespeople, different language but the same big health insurers that will benefit from every senior who signs up. All at taxpayers’ expense.

Why now?

While Medicare Advantage ads targeted to Hispanic-Americans aren’t new, it’s not a coincidence that health insurers are now leaning harder into this kind of marketing. At one time, Medicare Advantage was the flagship for insurers — fat government subsidies and seemingly guaranteed growth. But lately not so much.

Regulators and lawmakers in Washington have started cracking down on MA’s overbilling and deceptive marketing, and even the program’s own architects are having regrets. Health insurance giant Cigna has pulled out of the MA business entirely, and the DOJ has set its sites on UnitedHealth Group’s MA business practices. All of this has led to whispers from Wall Street analysts that the MA boom might be plateauing. And when the ship springs a leak, you have to figure out how not to sink.

Anhelo Medicare Advantage advertisement that aired on September 4, 2025.

And right now, Hispanic seniors are a play to keep the flagship afloat. According to Census projections, the number of Hispanic adults 65 and older is expected to grow sixfold between 2010 and 2050, making them one of the fastest-growing groups of Medicare eligibles. Anhelo’s pitch is “in-language, in-culture,” but in reality, all the ads we see are in one way or another in-service to in-surers’ bottom lines.

While huge strides have been made by way of Congressional attention and possible criminal ramifications, much more needs to be done to rein in these private alternatives. Medicare Advantage plans have already swallowed most of the Medicare-age beneficiaries in this country. And thanks, in part, to their control of the Medicare market, UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Aetna and other insurers that profit from this system out-money and out-influence patient and consumer advocates by every measure.

Thats why it’ll take advocates talking about this issue thoughtfully and finding allies where they usually wouldn’t look to wrangle this beast and save American lives and tax dollars.

Until then, I’ll try to get the folks at La Virgen to change the channel.